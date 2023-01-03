ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

News 12

Home featured on 'The Sopranos' up for sale in Newark

Superfans of "The Sopranos" now have the opportunity to live every day like one of their favorite mob bosses. The Newark home that was used as the set location for the residence of "Uncle Junior" is back on the market for $585,000. The four-bedroom home was purchased in 2019 for...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Kiryas Joel firefighters seen saving man in daring car fire rescue

A man was rescued from a burning car Tuesday by Kiryas Joel firefighters after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a concrete barrier. Frightened onlookers along Meron Drive can be heard screaming when the car bursts into flames as first responders begin to arrive. A community source tells News...
KIRYAS JOEL, NY
News 12

White Plains restaurant closes after 27 years

A beloved White Plains restaurant has closed after almost 30 years. Graziella's owner and executive chef Gracie DiFeo posted a letter to the restaurant's website announcing the closure. She says she was sad to make the announcement, but the restaurant's lease is up and the building it's in is being...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
News 12

NYPD finds dead woman, her ex-boyfriend inside Brooklyn apartment

Police say they found a 60-year-old woman dead inside an apartment on East 5th Street in Brooklyn Wednesday night. According to the NYPD, officers were called to do a wellness check when they found the woman lying in the kitchen with her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend barricaded inside the apartment. The woman...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Man wanted for stealing vehicle with dog inside from woman pumping gas in Mineola

Nassau police are looking for a male suspect who stole a vehicle from a woman while she was pumping gas at a BP station in Mineola on Monday afternoon. According to detectives, the 60-year-old female victim was standing outside her vehicle on the passenger side at the station located on West Jericho Turnpike fueling up her 2020 white Range Rover.
MINEOLA, NY
News 12

Empire City Casino applies for full-scale casino status

MGM released a statement to News 12 today, saying in part, "A full-scale casino offering a world-class gaming experience in Yonkers is a game-changer that will transform the community with an influx of 13,000 jobs, including thousands of direct hires, and $1 billion in economic activity to the region."
YONKERS, NY

