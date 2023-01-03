Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
Legalization Brings Changes for Unlicensed Marijuana Sellers in New YorkCorrie WritingNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Credit Acceptance Faces Lawsuit Over "Nightmare" Auto Loan PracticesAdvocate AndyNew York City, NY
Related
KIYC: School assault in Allentown reveals ongoing issues with NJ’s bullying laws
A violent attack on an Allentown High School student in a school bathroom might appear, at first glance, to be an obvious act of bullying. But it is not under New Jersey law.
Red Cross provides financial help to families affected by fire in Yonkers
The fire happened on Spruce Street.
News 12
Family demands district take further action after 14-year-old attacked in school bathroom
The family of an Allentown High School student is demanding the district take action after their daughter was allegedly assaulted by another student. The family says that the Upper Freehold School District is trying to sweep this incident under the rug. Rebecca Diaz called News 12 New Jersey for help...
New Rochelle PD promotes 7 officers
The event was held in the ceremonial auditorium, with family and friends in attendance.
Police: Westbury bank latest target in series of robberies across Nassau County
Authorities say on Wednesday afternoon, a masked 5 feet 8 inches male entered the Bank of America on Post Avenue, slipped the teller a note demanding money and threatened the use of a weapon.
News 12
Home featured on 'The Sopranos' up for sale in Newark
Superfans of "The Sopranos" now have the opportunity to live every day like one of their favorite mob bosses. The Newark home that was used as the set location for the residence of "Uncle Junior" is back on the market for $585,000. The four-bedroom home was purchased in 2019 for...
'Something has to be done.' Verplanck man says gypsum dust blanketing windows, yard
Steven Bell says he wakes up to a blanket of white outside of his property and can't open the window to his home.
Husband and wife team combines love for horse back riding and coffee at Red Bank's Coffee Corral
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo spoke to the couple about what got them into the coffee business.
News 12
Kiryas Joel firefighters seen saving man in daring car fire rescue
A man was rescued from a burning car Tuesday by Kiryas Joel firefighters after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a concrete barrier. Frightened onlookers along Meron Drive can be heard screaming when the car bursts into flames as first responders begin to arrive. A community source tells News...
Long Beach seeks new city manager after parting ways with current one
The city council announced last night that it has mutually agreed to part ways with city manager Donna Gayden.
News 12
White Plains restaurant closes after 27 years
A beloved White Plains restaurant has closed after almost 30 years. Graziella's owner and executive chef Gracie DiFeo posted a letter to the restaurant's website announcing the closure. She says she was sad to make the announcement, but the restaurant's lease is up and the building it's in is being...
Firefighters rescue trapped resident as flames destroy Peekskill condo building
Fire officials say the flames broke out before 2 a.m. at the Hillcrest Park Condominiums on Rolling Way, and has since become a two-alarm fire.
News 12
Hospital misunderstanding leads to wrong baby reported as 1st of new year at St. Anthony’s
A misunderstanding at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick led to the wrong baby being reported as the facility’s first baby of the new year. Jennifer and Steven Kis, from Monroe, had their rainbow baby, Faith, on Jan. 1 at 7:05 a.m. Jennifer, who previously had a miscarriage and...
News 12
NYPD finds dead woman, her ex-boyfriend inside Brooklyn apartment
Police say they found a 60-year-old woman dead inside an apartment on East 5th Street in Brooklyn Wednesday night. According to the NYPD, officers were called to do a wellness check when they found the woman lying in the kitchen with her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend barricaded inside the apartment. The woman...
News 12
Authorities release identity of man fatally shot in Neptune Township
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has released the name of a Brick Township man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Neptune Township. Terrance Johnson-Simmons, 34, was shot and killed on the 300 block of Drummond Avenue Monday night. Johnson-Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors...
Police release names of victims in Haverstraw deadly crash
Police say 64-year-old Ana Polanco, of Haverstraw, was driving on Beach Road around 1 a.m. Sunday when the car went off the road and through a fence in heavy fog.
Trenton police officer indicted on misconduct charges after man dies from pepper spray incident
A grand jury has indicted a Trenton police officer for the officer’s alleged use of pepper spray in a 2020 arrest incident where a man died.
News 12
Need a sweetheart in your life? 1-year-old pup Sugar, rescued from hoarding home, is up for adoption!
After a horrifying hoarding situation was uncovered weeks ago in Brick that included nearly 200 animals, some of them are ready and excited to be adopted. Among the animals looking for a home after being rescued is Sugar, who is up for adoption from the Ocean County Animal Facility in Jackson!
News 12
Man wanted for stealing vehicle with dog inside from woman pumping gas in Mineola
Nassau police are looking for a male suspect who stole a vehicle from a woman while she was pumping gas at a BP station in Mineola on Monday afternoon. According to detectives, the 60-year-old female victim was standing outside her vehicle on the passenger side at the station located on West Jericho Turnpike fueling up her 2020 white Range Rover.
Empire City Casino applies for full-scale casino status
MGM released a statement to News 12 today, saying in part, "A full-scale casino offering a world-class gaming experience in Yonkers is a game-changer that will transform the community with an influx of 13,000 jobs, including thousands of direct hires, and $1 billion in economic activity to the region."
Comments / 0