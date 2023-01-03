Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Ryan Daniel Gangestad
Ryan Daniel Gangestad, 39, of Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Clarion, Iowa, passed away at his home on January 1, 2023, in Des Moines. Memorial services for Ryan Gangestad will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Red Shed Event Center, 908 2nd Street North West in Clarion.
KIMT
Mason City woman wins $300,000 from Iowa Lottery
CLIVE, Iowa – A Mason City woman has won $300,000 from and Iowa Lottery scratch game. The lottery says Nicole Anderson claimed the 15th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” game on Friday at lottery headquarters in Clive. Colossal Crossword is a $30 scratch game that features 19 top prizes of $300,000, 56 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.29.
KCCI.com
Parts of Iowa preparing for ice storm
HUMBOLDT, Iowa — Parts of Iowa are bracing to slip and slide. An ice storm warning begins, effective 6 p.m. Monday for much of north central and northwest Iowa. Kyle Bissell, Humboldt County Emergency Management director, told KCCI he is concerned with items falling into powerlines, creating power outages. Bissell said local power utilities are prepared and have crews on standby if outages occur.
kiow.com
Premiere Screenings of Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man in Mason City
Join Iowa PBS for free, in-person, premiere screenings of Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man. This new, historical documentary follows the career of Iowa native Meredith Willson. A masterful musician, conductor, composer and Iowa’s champion on Broadway, Meredith Willson caught the world’s ear with his many talents. On...
KAAL-TV
1 injured in Cerro Gordo crash Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – One man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Raven Avenue and 180th St. in Cerro Gordo county. The sheriff’s office said, Michael Schroeder, 68 of Sheffield, was headed...
kiow.com
Doris Smith
Doris Smith, 95, of Britt passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha. Funeral services for Doris Smith will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Pastor Kristin Peters officiating. Visitation...
KIMT
Almost two pounds of meth send Mason City man to federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man arrested with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine is headed to federal prison. James Lee Mariner, 55 of Mason City, pleaded guilty in August 2022 in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute meth. Mariner was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.
kiow.com
NIACC Pappajohn Center now accepting applications for Spring 2023 Venture School
The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center is now accepting applications for the Spring 2023 cohort of the University of Iowa Venture School program. The Spring 2023 program will be held as a hybrid in-person/online on Wednesday evenings, and will begin with an in-person orientation session on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
KIMT
More details released on shooting of man in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man was shot twice Monday afternoon in Mason City. Police were called to the area of 1st Street SW and Monroe Avenue around 12:42 pm and found a male who had suffered two gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedic and taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
superhits1027.com
⚠🧊❄Significant ice accumulations followed by snow⚠🧊❄
…Significant Ice Storm Potential Over Northern Iowa Tonight into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later today into Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain and snow is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by sunrise Tuesday.
UPDATE: Some rural Iowans customers receive 9 days worth of mail, unclear if issue has been resolved
Since November 14, McCabe has documented fifteen days mail hasn't been delivered or picked up. While getting the mail now is a relief, it doesn't help her business which requires her to send packages frequently.
KIMT
Former Osage police officer, Mitchell County deputy is sentenced to prison
OSAGE, Iowa – A former North Iowa law enforcer is going to prison for attacking his fiancée. Bradley Joseph Evans, 34 of Osage, pleaded guilty to willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault. Evans was arrested in March 2022 after his fiancée went to a northeast...
kiow.com
Winnebago County Receives Partial Delivery on Gravel
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors were informed that the gravel they received from the rock quarry was only a partial delivery from the total they are scheduled to receive. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders thinks that operations may have stopped due to the weather. Meinders will have to make...
KAAL-TV
Man injured in Mason City shooting
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Monday afternoon. MCPD said officers responded to the shooting and a person needing medical attention in the area of 1st St. SW and Monroe Ave. at 12:42 p.m. The first arriving officer...
hot967.fm
MnDOT adds to list of counties where no travel is advised
MANKATO, Minn. – (10:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility. A no travel advisory was enacted in Rock and Nobles County earlier this...
kiow.com
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Scores from 1/2/2022
Bulldogs’ 38th straight conference victory joins Northwood and Forest City as schools who have won at least 38th straight conference games in the North Iowa or Top of Iowa Conference. LAKE MILLS. Lance Helming, 28 points. Aiden Stensrud, 16 rebounds, 13 points. GHV. Drew Britson, 13 points. Braden Boehnke...
KIMT
Family identifies man who died after he was found in downtown Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A family is looking for answers after a man died after he was found in downtown Clear Lake prior to Christmas. The family said Mark Monroe, 34, of St. Louis, was a veteran and a truck driver who may have been at several bars between Dec. 17-18. He was located Dec. 18 at around 8 a.m. to the 200 block of 1st Ave. N. after a medical call.
KAAL-TV
Mason City police looking for suspect in armed robbery of Casey’s store
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating an armed robbery of a Casey’s store on Tuesday night. MCPD said officers responded to the convenience store at 814 North Federal Ave. at 9:39 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery that had occurred. Video surveillance showed a suspect pointing a handgun at employees who said the suspect demanded money. No injuries occurred from the incident.
KIMT
Austin man arrested for criminal vehicular homicide after woman, 41, hit and killed
Austin, Minn. - A man is in custody after allegedly hitting a woman with his vehicle. On Friday, Dec. 30, the Austin Police Department responded to a report of a person lying in the roadway on Oakland Pl. SE near Oakland Ave. SE a little after 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Melissa Rack of Austin. She was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Officers gave her CPR and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service took over lifesaving efforts, but Rack was later declared dead.
