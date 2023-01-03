Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri
While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
KRMS Radio
MO Trooper Hurt In Crash Near Sullivan
A Missouri State trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck while doing a pedestrian check. It happened in Crawford County four miles west of Sullivan. On the South Otter Road. Saturday evening a little before 6:30, 25-year-old Colby B. Townsend of Rolla was on...
Man missing, last seen floating on ice in Missouri River
ST. LOUIS — Volunteers and state troopers were searching for a man last seen standing on ice floating in the Missouri River near Washington, Missouri. Family said they haven't heard from Aaron Duenke since Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he was seen floating downstream on ice on...
Amusement Park Could Bring 500,000 Visitors to Missouri in 2024
It's still just a vision, but it is a vision with specific plans and if they become reality, it could be an amusement park that brings a half million new visitors to Missouri as early as 2024. In case you missed the original announcement a few months ago, the project...
lakeexpo.com
BREAKING: Murder Conspiracy Case Against Leigh Ann Bauman Is Dismissed
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Leigh Ann Bauman, a well-known former Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent who made national news after allegedly trying to pay to get her ex-mother-in-law killed, has had her case dismissed and will not be going to trial. Bauman’s case was scheduled for a...
kjluradio.com
Fire reported at plastic molding company in Owensville
Firefighters are called to a commercial structure fire in Gasconade County overnight. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District announced it was assisting with a fire at the Toolroom in Owensville last night. The Toolroom is a plastic injections molding company. Initial reports indicated that flames were showing through the roof and were visible from Highway 19.
Franklin County woman sentenced for pandemic loan fraud
A Franklin County woman was sentenced Wednesday to two additional years in federal prison for committing pandemic loan fraud after previously pleading guilty in a six-figure embezzlement case.
mymoinfo.com
Washington County Collector Has Criminal Case Pushed Back Again
(Potosi) A Washington County government office continues to be in a precarious position since the start of last summer and it looks like it will stay that way for at least a few more months and possibly longer. As summer began, Washington County Collector Carla Zettler was arrested and charged...
MSHP trooper struck by vehicle, injured in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Crawford County Saturday that left a trooper seriously injured. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday about four miles west of Sullivan on South Outer Road, which runs alongside Interstate 44. According to MSHP,...
houstonherald.com
Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup
A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
WB I-44 at Highway 50 in Franklin County reopens after crash
UNION, Mo. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 44 are shut down near Highway 50 in Franklin County following a serious crash. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Union, Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The interstate was expected to remain closed until after 6 a.m....
KMOV
Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. from a homeowner in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road in Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., 39, was pronounced dead, and 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
An Osage Beach man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dean Guiducci, 69, fell off his dock and into the lake on the afternoon of December 22. The incident occurred at the 20 mile mark of the Osage arm of the lake. Guiducci was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
krcgtv.com
'We've replaced them; they've torn them down': Family on Pine Hill Cemetery vandalism
PHELPS COUNTY — Pine Hill Cemetery is one of the oldest burial grounds in Phelps County, with some headstones being upwards of 170 years old. But over the past three years, they've also been a target of vandalism. "We've had gates up here; they've chained to them, torn the...
Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Pine Hill Cemetery in St. James was vandalized by a group of teens. With the help of the Phelps County Sheriff, the cemetery board and the Phelps County Monument Company, the damaged headstones were repaired. Cemetery Board Member Chester Crider said headstones were pushed over twice before the cemetery installed security The post Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Crawford County man seriously injured in fiery crash east of Cuba
An elderly Crawford County man is seriously injured in a fiery crash about twelve miles east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Alexander Lantos, 82, of Cuba, was driving on I-44 Sunday morning, when he was hit from behind by another driver. Both vehicles ran off the side of the road, overturned, and caught fire.
MHP trooper injured in Saturday night crash
A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper was seriously hurt Saturday night after someone hit him on the side of the road.
kjluradio.com
Two arrested when fire uncovers large marijuana growing operation in Gasonade County
Two people are arrested after a fire reveals a large marijuana growing operation in Gasconade County. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says crews were called to a residential fire in the 3400 block of Pump Station Road, near Owensville, early Tuesday morning. After the fire was put out, authorities searched the property and found 413 marijuana plants, about five pounds of processed marijuana, and 10 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
kjluradio.com
Three-vehicle crash near Jefferson City's Country Club sends two to the hospital
Four people are injured in a three-vehicle crash near the Jefferson City Country Club. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Dennis Seidner, 72, of Jefferson City, was driving on South Country Club Drive Tuesday afternoon when he attempted to make a left-hand turn in front of two-oncoming vehicles at Horner Road. Police say both oncoming drivers struck Seidner’s SUV in the passenger side causing heavy damage.
kjluradio.com
St. Clair man held with no bond for shooting neighbor in the abdomen
A Franklin County man is arrested for shooting his neighbor. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to the 600 block of Perkins Road in St. Clair, shortly before noon on Monday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 47-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and one arm. The victim identified the shooter as his neighbor, 59-year-old James Lairmore. The victim says the two had been arguing before the shooting occurred.
