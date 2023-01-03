Read full article on original website
Bloomington Hardee's worker wielding assault pistol chases drive-through food thieves
Police say a fast-food worker armed with an assault pistol went too far last week when he reportedly ran after a car pulling away from the drive-through window after the occupants left without paying for their food. No shots were fired in the Dec. 28 incident, which happened about 3:30...
Police: Man dies from getting stabbed in neck, suspect arrested
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested after the Danville Police Department says he stabbed a man in the neck. The Danville Police say at 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, they responded to the 300 Block of Harmon St in reference to a subject laying in the roadway.
Police investigating 7 burglaries that happened to three different businesses
LEXINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — The Lexington Police Department is working with the Illinois State Police (ISP) and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department to solve seven burglaries for three different businesses since mid-November. The burglarized businesses were True Value Hardware, DaT Bar, and Mounce Automotive. Police say True Value...
Bloomington man jailed on $2 million bond charged in January 2022 gang-related shooting
BLOOMINGTON – A man arrested early Sunday by Bloomington Police was wanted for a gang-related shooting in January of last year just north of the downtown area. A warrant was issued for Ronald Thornton’s arrest last February. Gunfire in the 600 block of North Main Street wounded a man who was a passenger in a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to police. A tavern window was also damaged.
Man arrested after head butting maintenance employee, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was arrested at 9 a.m. on Dec. 28 Wednesday near Fifth and Healey streets, Champaign, for battery. The Champaign Police Department says Jeulius K. Johnson, 27, was identified as the person who head-butted and punched a maintenance employee the previous day at an apartment building in the 400 block of East Healey Street, Champaign.
Woman arrested after 'brief chase' with police because she thought she had a warrant out
MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday night after a "brief chase" with police. The Champaign County Sheriff's says at 5:05 p.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Zaire Drumgoole for an Illinois Vehicle Code violation observed at Prairieview Road and Interstate 74.
Photos show Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger during pit stop in Champaign airport
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The man arrested in relation to the murder of four University of Idaho students was photographed during a refueling stop in Champaign's Willard Airport. The photos provided TMZ, show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. Kohberger is in...
Car hits a tree in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A car hit a tree on Monday in the 2400 block of Campbell Drive, Champaign. At the scene, there are two Carle Ambulances, more than six police vehicles, one fire truck, and Smiths' Towing and Recovery truck. No information can be released at this time.
Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
Crime Stoppers asking for help locating Champaign woman with warrant for aggravated discharge of firearm
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in locating a Champaign woman with a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm. Police said the suspect is 47-year-old Angelia J. Gant. They described her as a 5’08” black female, weighing 233 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. The […]
Man shot on New Year's Day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to Carle Hospital around 5 am on Sunday for a report of a man with gunshot wounds. Lt. Curt Apperson with Champaign sheriff's office confirms a 30-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and pelvis. His injuries are...
Neighbor shoots man after argument, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A 40-year-old was shot after getting into an argument with his neighbor in the 2400 block of N. Neil Street, police say. The Champaign Police Department was dispatched at 1:54 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a Shooting with Injury. Upon arrival, police say...
Man attacked in U of I parking lot
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was robbed in parking lot C-9 at the University of Illinois parking lot at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The University of Illinois A man reported that he was walking near the parking lot when he noticed two groups of men arguing with each other.
Fire Department considers Decatur house fire suspicious
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of E. Wood on Tuesday. The first crews on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire from a window in the single-story home. The second truck pulled an attack line to the...
Danville Fire Fighters Called to 102 Illinois Street; 102 South State Street
THE FOLLOWING ARE DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASES. Danville Fire Fighters responded to a fully involved house fire early this morning on the city’s east side. Firefighters were called out at 1:15 AM to 102 Illinois Street. It is believed that the home was vacant at the time of the...
Police: Man in critical condition after being shot during fight with neighbor
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for a suspect after they said a man was shot during a fight with a neighbor early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 2400 block of N. Neil St. just before 2 a.m. They found a 40-year-old Champaign man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Man shot twice on New Year’s Day in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County’s first shooting victim of 2023 is recovering after he was shot twice Sunday morning, and sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help in solving the case. Lieutenant Curtis Apperson with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies and Urbana Police were dispatched to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m., […]
Man shot in Champaign Sunday morning
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot someone early Sunday morning in Champaign. Champaign County Sheriff's deputies were called to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m. for a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and pelvis, the News Gazette reports. Friends drove...
Police: Man arrested for aggravated battery to pregnant woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery to a pregnant woman. The Decatur Police Department says a woman and her boyfriend, Andre M. Evans, 51, got into a non-verbal argument. We're told Evans shoved her against a table and the wall...
