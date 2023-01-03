ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

newschannel20.com

Police: Man dies from getting stabbed in neck, suspect arrested

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested after the Danville Police Department says he stabbed a man in the neck. The Danville Police say at 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, they responded to the 300 Block of Harmon St in reference to a subject laying in the roadway.
DANVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Police investigating 7 burglaries that happened to three different businesses

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — The Lexington Police Department is working with the Illinois State Police (ISP) and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department to solve seven burglaries for three different businesses since mid-November. The burglarized businesses were True Value Hardware, DaT Bar, and Mounce Automotive. Police say True Value...
LEXINGTON, IL
wjbc.com

Bloomington man jailed on $2 million bond charged in January 2022 gang-related shooting

BLOOMINGTON – A man arrested early Sunday by Bloomington Police was wanted for a gang-related shooting in January of last year just north of the downtown area. A warrant was issued for Ronald Thornton’s arrest last February. Gunfire in the 600 block of North Main Street wounded a man who was a passenger in a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to police. A tavern window was also damaged.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Man arrested after head butting maintenance employee, police say

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was arrested at 9 a.m. on Dec. 28 Wednesday near Fifth and Healey streets, Champaign, for battery. The Champaign Police Department says Jeulius K. Johnson, 27, was identified as the person who head-butted and punched a maintenance employee the previous day at an apartment building in the 400 block of East Healey Street, Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Car hits a tree in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A car hit a tree on Monday in the 2400 block of Campbell Drive, Champaign. At the scene, there are two Carle Ambulances, more than six police vehicles, one fire truck, and Smiths' Towing and Recovery truck. No information can be released at this time.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
PAXTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Man shot on New Year's Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to Carle Hospital around 5 am on Sunday for a report of a man with gunshot wounds. Lt. Curt Apperson with Champaign sheriff's office confirms a 30-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and pelvis. His injuries are...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Neighbor shoots man after argument, police say

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A 40-year-old was shot after getting into an argument with his neighbor in the 2400 block of N. Neil Street, police say. The Champaign Police Department was dispatched at 1:54 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a Shooting with Injury. Upon arrival, police say...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Man attacked in U of I parking lot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was robbed in parking lot C-9 at the University of Illinois parking lot at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The University of Illinois A man reported that he was walking near the parking lot when he noticed two groups of men arguing with each other.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Fire Department considers Decatur house fire suspicious

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of E. Wood on Tuesday. The first crews on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire from a window in the single-story home. The second truck pulled an attack line to the...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man in critical condition after being shot during fight with neighbor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for a suspect after they said a man was shot during a fight with a neighbor early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 2400 block of N. Neil St. just before 2 a.m. They found a 40-year-old Champaign man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man shot twice on New Year’s Day in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County’s first shooting victim of 2023 is recovering after he was shot twice Sunday morning, and sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help in solving the case. Lieutenant Curtis Apperson with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies and Urbana Police were dispatched to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m., […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Man shot in Champaign Sunday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot someone early Sunday morning in Champaign. Champaign County Sheriff's deputies were called to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m. for a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and pelvis, the News Gazette reports. Friends drove...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Man arrested for aggravated battery to pregnant woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery to a pregnant woman. The Decatur Police Department says a woman and her boyfriend, Andre M. Evans, 51, got into a non-verbal argument. We're told Evans shoved her against a table and the wall...
DECATUR, IL

