After a tumultuous year for gas prices, some relief may be on the way in 2023. The yearly national average price of gas in 2023 is forecast to drop nearly 50 cents per gallon from that of 2022 to $3.49, according to GasBuddy’s 2023 Fuel Outlook released today. Continuing improvement in refinery capacity will help alleviate gasoline and diesel prices, though high levels of uncertainty remain amidst Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine and continuing economic concerns. A $4 national average remains possible ahead of and during the summer driving season.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO