ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Gas prices expected to drop nearly 50 cents in 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - GasBuddy’s annual fuel price forecast estimates the per-gallon price for gasoline will drop by nearly 50 cents next year. The national average is projected to be $3.49, according to the 2023 Fuel Outlook released Wednesday. To put that figure in perspective with South Carolina, as...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Marconews.com

Gas prices are down but projected to rise again. How much will gas cost in 2023?

Filling up your car or truck will likely cost less in 2023 than it did in 2022. The lowest expected prices for gas will come in February, with a national average of $2.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, fuel-savings app GasBuddy forecasts. But prices could hit $4 for a gallon of gas during the peak of travel season next summer, the company said in a forecast released Wednesday.
US News and World Report

Storm Cuts U.S. Oil, Gas, Power Output, Sending Prices Higher

(Reuters) -Frigid cold and blowing winds on Friday knocked out power and cut energy production across the United States, driving up heating and electricity prices as people prepared for holiday celebrations. Winter Storm Elliott brought sub-freezing temperatures and extreme weather alerts to about two-thirds of the United States, with cold...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
schoolbusfleet.com

Extreme Weather, Refinery Shutdowns Boost Average Diesel, Gasoline Prices

Diesel and regular gasoline prices in the United States are up compared to last week, making it more expensive to fuel school bus fleets across the country, but down when measured against costs at the pump this time in 2022. The average cost for regular gasoline in the United States...
Lootpress

Gas Prices in 2023 to Fall Nearly 50 Cents Per Gallon; $4 Remains Possible

After a tumultuous year for gas prices, some relief may be on the way in 2023. The yearly national average price of gas in 2023 is forecast to drop nearly 50 cents per gallon from that of 2022 to $3.49, according to GasBuddy’s 2023 Fuel Outlook released today. Continuing improvement in refinery capacity will help alleviate gasoline and diesel prices, though high levels of uncertainty remain amidst Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine and continuing economic concerns. A $4 national average remains possible ahead of and during the summer driving season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Benchmark diesel price reverses, rises for first time in 7 weeks

The benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average retail diesel price moved up Tuesday after seven weeks of declines. Retail prices finally reacted to higher futures and wholesale prices that have marked the diesel market since before Christmas. But just as that pump price has started to rise, diesel futures Tuesday posted one of the biggest declines since July, depending on how it is measured.
NASDAQ

EUROPE GAS-Prices fall on mild temperatures and rising stock levels

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British and Dutch prompt wholesale gas prices fell on Wednesday morning as continued mild weather curbed gas demand for heating and enabled Europe to build its stock levels. The Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 3.65 euros at 68.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by...
Axios

Natural gas falls to pre-Ukraine war prices

European natural gas prices — which soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine — have tumbled back to pre-war levels. Why it matters: If sustained, declining gas prices could ease a series of inflation, cost of living and economic crises across Europe — and help preserve public support for the sanctions against Russia.
supplychain247.com

National diesel average rises after seven weeks of declines

Following seven straight weeks of declines, the national average price per gallon of diesel gasoline headed up, according to data issued today by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA). For the week of January 2, the average price per gallon—at $4.583—rose 4.6 cents, following a 5.9-cent decline,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy