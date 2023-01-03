Read full article on original website
What are gas prices going to be like in 2023? Here’s what Gas Buddy predicts
Fuel prices are expected to be relatively lower, but there may not be much respite for drivers. What are gas prices going to be like in 2023? 2023 predictions.
Drivers could see gas prices surge to nearly $7 a gallon in some US states as refinery issues bite supply and Chinese demand bounces back, GasBuddy says
Gas prices could surge toward $7 a gallon in some US states in 2023, according to GasBuddy. Cold snaps across the US and revived energy demand from China are the two key factors that could push up prices. "2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could...
iheart.com
Gas prices expected to drop nearly 50 cents in 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - GasBuddy’s annual fuel price forecast estimates the per-gallon price for gasoline will drop by nearly 50 cents next year. The national average is projected to be $3.49, according to the 2023 Fuel Outlook released Wednesday. To put that figure in perspective with South Carolina, as...
Will gas prices drop in 2023? Experts weigh in
This year has seen record-setting gas prices and drivers are hoping for some relief.
Marconews.com
Gas prices are down but projected to rise again. How much will gas cost in 2023?
Filling up your car or truck will likely cost less in 2023 than it did in 2022. The lowest expected prices for gas will come in February, with a national average of $2.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, fuel-savings app GasBuddy forecasts. But prices could hit $4 for a gallon of gas during the peak of travel season next summer, the company said in a forecast released Wednesday.
Families could save close to $300 as gas prices dip from 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Households across the country are on track to save hundreds of dollars on gas in 2023. “All in all, averaging how much you’re spending on gasoline will be down in the year ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis. According to...
“Jump at the Pump,” Gas Prices Rise Sharply for the First Time in Months
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.91/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
US News and World Report
Storm Cuts U.S. Oil, Gas, Power Output, Sending Prices Higher
(Reuters) -Frigid cold and blowing winds on Friday knocked out power and cut energy production across the United States, driving up heating and electricity prices as people prepared for holiday celebrations. Winter Storm Elliott brought sub-freezing temperatures and extreme weather alerts to about two-thirds of the United States, with cold...
schoolbusfleet.com
Extreme Weather, Refinery Shutdowns Boost Average Diesel, Gasoline Prices
Diesel and regular gasoline prices in the United States are up compared to last week, making it more expensive to fuel school bus fleets across the country, but down when measured against costs at the pump this time in 2022. The average cost for regular gasoline in the United States...
Gas Prices in 2023 to Fall Nearly 50 Cents Per Gallon; $4 Remains Possible
After a tumultuous year for gas prices, some relief may be on the way in 2023. The yearly national average price of gas in 2023 is forecast to drop nearly 50 cents per gallon from that of 2022 to $3.49, according to GasBuddy’s 2023 Fuel Outlook released today. Continuing improvement in refinery capacity will help alleviate gasoline and diesel prices, though high levels of uncertainty remain amidst Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine and continuing economic concerns. A $4 national average remains possible ahead of and during the summer driving season.
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price reverses, rises for first time in 7 weeks
The benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average retail diesel price moved up Tuesday after seven weeks of declines. Retail prices finally reacted to higher futures and wholesale prices that have marked the diesel market since before Christmas. But just as that pump price has started to rise, diesel futures Tuesday posted one of the biggest declines since July, depending on how it is measured.
Gasoline prices increasing to start the new year
The price at the pump never did reach $3 per gallon last year and the new year is starting off on the wrong foot.
No. 2: Gas prices and inflation hit area residents
Gas prices and the cost of living saw wild upward and downward trends nationwide throughout 2022. Prices at the pump have been making headlines since the first half of 2022, with national gas price averages hitting $5 per gallon in June.
NASDAQ
EUROPE GAS-Prices fall on mild temperatures and rising stock levels
LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British and Dutch prompt wholesale gas prices fell on Wednesday morning as continued mild weather curbed gas demand for heating and enabled Europe to build its stock levels. The Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 3.65 euros at 68.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by...
Natural gas falls to pre-Ukraine war prices
European natural gas prices — which soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine — have tumbled back to pre-war levels. Why it matters: If sustained, declining gas prices could ease a series of inflation, cost of living and economic crises across Europe — and help preserve public support for the sanctions against Russia.
supplychain247.com
National diesel average rises after seven weeks of declines
Following seven straight weeks of declines, the national average price per gallon of diesel gasoline headed up, according to data issued today by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA). For the week of January 2, the average price per gallon—at $4.583—rose 4.6 cents, following a 5.9-cent decline,...
