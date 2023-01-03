Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Basketball: LIVE updates, featured coverage and links for Tuesday, Jan. 3
No. 10 Ewing at West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 5:15. No. 14 Gill St. Bernard’s vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 5:30.
Shore Conference Wrestling Scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 4
CBA at Middletown North, 5:30 p.m. Howell at Marlboro, 5:30 p.m. Freehold at Manalapan, 5:30 p.m. Middletown South at Freehold Township, 6 p.m. Toms River South at Jackson Memorial, 6 p.m. Southern at Brick Memorial, 6:30 p.m. Brick at Toms River East, 6:30 p.m. Class B North. Manasquan at Neptune,...
Boys Basketball – VOTE: Week 1 OC Sports Medicine Player of the Week
January is here and for the rest of the 2023 season, Shore Sports Network will recognize the top boys basketball players in the Shore Conference each week. We will recognize the top player in each of the eight Shore Conference divisions, as well as two wild cards for 10 contestants per week.
Evan Werner leads Hasbrouck Heights over Wallington - Boys basketball recap
Evan Werner sank five 3-pointers in his game-high 22 points as Hasbrouck Heights won on the road, 63-30, over Wallington. Josh Rodriguez added 11 points while Joey Formisano put in 10 more for Hasbrouck Heights (5-2), which set the tone with a 17-5 run in the first quarter. Dariel Gil...
Wayne Valley over Passaic Valley - Boys basketball recap
Omar Ali scored 12 points as Wayne Valley defeated Passaic Valley, 52-38, in Little Falls. Anthony Apicella had 10 points for Wayne Valley (3-5), which led by one at halftime before breaking the game open with a 20-4 third quarter. Krenar Shaqiri had nine points with six rebounds and Grant Legras added eight points and five assists.
Toms River East defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Russell recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to lead Toms River East past Jackson Liberty 76-57 in Toms River. Despite Jackson Liberty (0-7) jumping out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, Toms River East (3-5) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. From there, Toms River East took control as it outscored Jackson Liberty 23-5 in the third en route to the 19-point win.
Millburn over Montclair Kimberley - Girls basketball recap
Damiya Graham scored 18 points in Millburn’s 50-26 victory over Montclair Kimberley in Millburn. Zoe Palomaki had 12 points and nine rebounds for Millburn (5-2). Emma Woros added eight points with five rebounds and Katie Grapkowski chipped in seven points and seven rebounds. Salange Bell paced Montclair Kimberley with...
Piscataway over Monroe - Boys basketball recap
Jonathan Carman tallied 24 points to lead Piscataway to a 42-38 win over Monroe, in Monroe. Monroe (1-6) held a 22-17 lead at the half, but the Chiefs (3-5) took control o the game with a 13-3 third-quarter run. Mark Laughery led the Falcons with 10 points. The N.J. High...
Central Regional edges out Jackson Liberty - Girls basketball recap
Kelsey DiMichele scored 18 points to lead the way for Central Regional as it defeated Jackson Liberty 47-38 in Jackson. The game was very close early on with the first quarter ending tied at the 3 and the second quarter ending tied once again, this time at 16. Jackson Liberty took the edge with a 20-16 third quarter to hold a 36-32 lead, but Central Regional (5-2) would come back to win with a 14-7 fourth quarter.
Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills shuts down Immaculata
Julia Puglisi scored a game high 20 points as Watchung Hills defeated Immaculata 51-30, in Somerville. Watchung Hills (5-3) held a big 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors would go on to give up only five more points in the second quarter and scored another 12 to take a 23-9 lead into the halftime break.
Morris Knolls takes down Roxbury - Boys basketball recap
Mike Rustad dropped 19 points to propel Morris Knolls to a 57-50 victory over Roxbury in Rockaway. Kieran Durkin nearly had a double-double for Morris Knolls (4-2), finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds. After Roxbury took a 31-28 lead into halftime, Morris Knolls surged in the third quarter, going on a 12-5 run to retake the lead. In the fourth quarter, they would narrowly outscore Roxbury 17-14 to seal the game.
Edison holds on to edge New Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Ricky Harvey went four of six from the line in his 12 points as Edison won at home, 34-33, over New Brunswick. Ermin Kapo added 11 points for Edison (3-4), which opened with a 12-5 run and led 19-15 at halftime in the defensive battle. Christopher Moronta put in a...
Boys basketball: South River downs Wardlaw-Hartridge to stay unbeaten
Lazaro Rodriguez finished with 15 points and five rebounds as South River stopped Wardlaw-Hartridge 73-33 in Edison. Roman Santos tallied nine points, eight rebounds and five assists while Edward Herrera grabbed five rebounds for South River (7-0). MIchael Rivas chipped in with four rebounds and four assists. Wardlaw-Hartridge fell to...
Girls Basketball: Rahways crushes J.F. Kennedy behind 17-0 first quarter run
Rahway opened the game on a 17-0 run and ultimately defeated J.F. Kennedy 52-28, in Iselin. The dominating first quarter run by Rahway (4-4) was the second time this season that it has scored 17 points to open a game. The Indians followed up the first quarter with a 12...
Bishop Eustace over Glassboro - Boys basketball recap
James Iannelli led three players in double figures with 16 points as Bishop Eustace remained undefeated with a 55-43 win over Glassboro in Glassboro. Tommy Semiraglo scored 15 points and Ian Glassmacher added 11 for Bishop Eustace, which led by four at halftime and six after three quarters before finally pulling away in the fourth to raise its record to 7-0.
Haddon Heights edges West Deptford for first win - Girls basketball recap
Gab DiOrio and Sam Szabo scored 11 points each as Haddon Heights beat host West Deptford 41-37 to earn the Garnets’ first win of the season. Madison Clark added seven key points in the win. Heights jumped out to aa 11-2 first-quarter advantage and held on for the win....
Delbarton downs Mendham in Double Overtime - Boys basketball recap
Lincoln Zimmermann led with 14 points as Delbarton won on the road in double overtime, 50-46, over Mendham. Delbarton (6-1) led 21-17 at halftime but regulation ended in a 38-38 tie. Both teams scored five points in the first overtime. Mike Vaccaro added 11 points and eight rebounds while Julian...
Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Roselle Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock scored 32 points, half of which came in the first half, to lead the way for Scotch Plains-Fanwood as it defeated Roselle Catholic 52-34 in Scotch Plains. Scotch Plains-Fanwood led 26-16 at the half and closed the game out with a 17-6 run in the fourth quarter. Sidney...
Boys Ice Hockey: Kinnelon-Jefferson-Sparta defeats Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown
Kinnelon-Jefferson-Sparta shut down Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown over the final two periods of play in a 4-1 victory at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. With the score tied at 1-1 at the first intermission, Kinnelon (6-1-1) scored the final three goals of the game to ultimately pick up its sixth win of the season.
Boonton over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Charlie Hurd’s 19 points and 12 rebounds led Boonton to a 64-58 victory over Mountain Lakes in Mountain Lakes. Ethan Volante scored a game-high 21 points to go with five rebounds and four steals for Boonton (4-2). Keith Hughes added 11 points, nine assists and five rebounds in the win.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0