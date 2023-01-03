ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore Conference Wrestling Scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 4

CBA at Middletown North, 5:30 p.m. Howell at Marlboro, 5:30 p.m. Freehold at Manalapan, 5:30 p.m. Middletown South at Freehold Township, 6 p.m. Toms River South at Jackson Memorial, 6 p.m. Southern at Brick Memorial, 6:30 p.m. Brick at Toms River East, 6:30 p.m. Class B North. Manasquan at Neptune,...
Wayne Valley over Passaic Valley - Boys basketball recap

Omar Ali scored 12 points as Wayne Valley defeated Passaic Valley, 52-38, in Little Falls. Anthony Apicella had 10 points for Wayne Valley (3-5), which led by one at halftime before breaking the game open with a 20-4 third quarter. Krenar Shaqiri had nine points with six rebounds and Grant Legras added eight points and five assists.
PASSAIC, NJ
Toms River East defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys basketball recap

Dylan Russell recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to lead Toms River East past Jackson Liberty 76-57 in Toms River. Despite Jackson Liberty (0-7) jumping out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, Toms River East (3-5) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. From there, Toms River East took control as it outscored Jackson Liberty 23-5 in the third en route to the 19-point win.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Millburn over Montclair Kimberley - Girls basketball recap

Damiya Graham scored 18 points in Millburn’s 50-26 victory over Montclair Kimberley in Millburn. Zoe Palomaki had 12 points and nine rebounds for Millburn (5-2). Emma Woros added eight points with five rebounds and Katie Grapkowski chipped in seven points and seven rebounds. Salange Bell paced Montclair Kimberley with...
MILLBURN, NJ
Piscataway over Monroe - Boys basketball recap

Jonathan Carman tallied 24 points to lead Piscataway to a 42-38 win over Monroe, in Monroe. Monroe (1-6) held a 22-17 lead at the half, but the Chiefs (3-5) took control o the game with a 13-3 third-quarter run. Mark Laughery led the Falcons with 10 points. The N.J. High...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Central Regional edges out Jackson Liberty - Girls basketball recap

Kelsey DiMichele scored 18 points to lead the way for Central Regional as it defeated Jackson Liberty 47-38 in Jackson. The game was very close early on with the first quarter ending tied at the 3 and the second quarter ending tied once again, this time at 16. Jackson Liberty took the edge with a 20-16 third quarter to hold a 36-32 lead, but Central Regional (5-2) would come back to win with a 14-7 fourth quarter.
JACKSON, NJ
Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills shuts down Immaculata

Julia Puglisi scored a game high 20 points as Watchung Hills defeated Immaculata 51-30, in Somerville. Watchung Hills (5-3) held a big 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors would go on to give up only five more points in the second quarter and scored another 12 to take a 23-9 lead into the halftime break.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Morris Knolls takes down Roxbury - Boys basketball recap

Mike Rustad dropped 19 points to propel Morris Knolls to a 57-50 victory over Roxbury in Rockaway. Kieran Durkin nearly had a double-double for Morris Knolls (4-2), finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds. After Roxbury took a 31-28 lead into halftime, Morris Knolls surged in the third quarter, going on a 12-5 run to retake the lead. In the fourth quarter, they would narrowly outscore Roxbury 17-14 to seal the game.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
Boys basketball: South River downs Wardlaw-Hartridge to stay unbeaten

Lazaro Rodriguez finished with 15 points and five rebounds as South River stopped Wardlaw-Hartridge 73-33 in Edison. Roman Santos tallied nine points, eight rebounds and five assists while Edward Herrera grabbed five rebounds for South River (7-0). MIchael Rivas chipped in with four rebounds and four assists. Wardlaw-Hartridge fell to...
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
Bishop Eustace over Glassboro - Boys basketball recap

James Iannelli led three players in double figures with 16 points as Bishop Eustace remained undefeated with a 55-43 win over Glassboro in Glassboro. Tommy Semiraglo scored 15 points and Ian Glassmacher added 11 for Bishop Eustace, which led by four at halftime and six after three quarters before finally pulling away in the fourth to raise its record to 7-0.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Boonton over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Charlie Hurd’s 19 points and 12 rebounds led Boonton to a 64-58 victory over Mountain Lakes in Mountain Lakes. Ethan Volante scored a game-high 21 points to go with five rebounds and four steals for Boonton (4-2). Keith Hughes added 11 points, nine assists and five rebounds in the win.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
Toms River, NJ
