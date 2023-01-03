ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

NJ Spotlight

Are you missing the boat on ‘Anchor’ property-tax relief?

Are you among the thousands of New Jersey residents eligible for a state-funded property-tax relief benefit, who haven’t yet applied for it?. According to Department of Treasury statistics, a little over 1 million New Jersey residents out of a pool of roughly 2 million have so far filed applications for relief belief benefits under the state’s newly established “Anchor” property-tax relief program.
NJ Spotlight

Push on to promote NJ property tax benefit

Time is beginning to run out for New Jersey residents who have yet to apply for Anchor property-tax relief benefits that will total as much as $1,500 for many recipients when distributed later this year. The application deadline is Jan. 31 for the state-funded relief benefits after a prior deadline...
94.3 The Point

NJ tops all states for having the worst finances in the USA

It’s an old and familiar problem at the start of a brand new year. A new report finds New Jersey has the worst fiscal health of any state in the nation. According to Sheila Weinberg, the founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting, New Jersey is at the very bottom of the five worst Sinkhole States in America because the money that is needed by the state to pay outstanding bills has increased by more than $12.5 billion.
NEW JERSEY STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$1,500 Paycheck for Residents in New Jersey from ANCHOR Program is Now Open for Applications!

New Jersey residents’ deadline for applications will be at the end of the month, this will support them thru cash this year. The ANCHOR, also known as the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is now open for applications from homeowners until the 31st of January in the Garden State. $1,500 amount of money will be given to homeowners if their yearly income is less than or equal to $150,000. $1,000 if their yearly income is more than $150,000, as attested by the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey SNAP Recipients Now Get $50 Minimum Per Month

New Jersey residents who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are getting an increase in benefits starting this month, with the minimum SNAP benefit now rising to $50 per month. The increase in SNAP benefits was included in a bill passed late last year by...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Fight continues against ban on smoking in NJ casinos

Some people worry it would send gamblers across the Delaware River. A long-standing proposal in New Jersey’s state Legislature would close the carveout in the Smokefree Air Act, and ban smoking in Atlantic City’s nine casinos. Gov. Phil Murphy has said he would sign the bill when it lands on his desk. There’s been some pushback against this, as some people worry that banning smoking in New Jersey casinos would send gamblers across the Delaware River.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: High demand for workers, hospital data breaches, SNAP benefits boosted

Over the next few days we’ll get a good sense of how the job market is faring, as a series of reports are released. The first one out on Wednesday shows that demand for workers remained high at the end of last year, with nearly 10.5 million unfilled positions in November. Bottom line, this report showed continued strength in the job market. More to come later this week, including closely watched data on wages.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Proposed Constitutional Amendment In New Jersey Would Allow Volunteer Firefighters, First Aid Members To Not Pay Property Tax

A newly proposed constitutional amendment in New Jersey would authorize municipalities to provide a property tax credit to volunteer firefighters or volunteer first aid squad members, including Hatzolah members, of up to 100% for their primary residence. According to the proposed amendment, the governing body of a municipality, by ordinance,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

Your Car Insurance Just Got More Expensive In New Jersey

New year, new laws. Here are some that may affect you in 2023. Shocker, it got more expensive to drive but some of us can drive more. I’ll explain. Starting on January 1st teenagers are allowed to be out later and can work longer. The extended hour was put into place in 2021 because places needed workers so bad. So the ban on being out late was lifted so teenagers could help out local businesses and get to work. Now, those extended hours will be a permanent rule.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

