Scotch & Soda Ushers in New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule Collection

By Lisa Lockwood
 2 days ago
Scotch & Soda , the Amsterdam-based fashion brand, has teamed with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products for the launch of a capsule collection for spring. The capsule highlights the Looney Tunes character Bugs Bunny.

Some looks from the Looney Tunes capsule.

The capsule features graphics and details, with gender-neutral styles for adults such as the varsity jacket showcasing Bugs Bunny on the front and back, finished with the letter S (for Scotch & Soda ) and Looney Tunes’ iconic line, “That’s All Folks” on the chest. The capsule also includes printed T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweaters and accessories. “Good Vibes” is printed across a sweatshirt and T-shirt.

For girls, the capsule offers pieces in organic cotton, such as a sweat dress, sweatshirt and tie-dye T-shirt. Styles for boys include a short-sleeved shirt and an organic cotton T-shirt. In addition, the capsule features a gender-neutral hoodie and matching sweatpants.

Retail prices range from $58 for the skate-fit organic cotton T-shirt for children to $558 for the gender-neutral bomber jacket.

The line is available in Scotch & Soda’s stores and on scotch-soda.com, as well as through a selection of wholesalers.

