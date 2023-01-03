ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 stabbing

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was sentenced to life in prison last month. Robert Michael Magneson, 43, was found guilty of manslaughter with a weapon in the 2019 fatal stabbing of Jeremy James Uber. Dramatic Video: Coast Guard aircrew medevac 76-year-old man from cruise ship. According to TCPalm,...
PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
Scammers using local pastor's name to reach out to residents

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a potential new scam that's using a local pastor's name. Pastor Loy Mershimer from the Okeechobee Presbyterian Church alerted the sheriff's office that his parishioners started receiving a message from an account pretending to be him.
Stuart: Suspect in Custody for Death of 73-year-old Grandmother

Stuart - Tuesday January 3, 2023: Authorities have arrested 19 year old Lonnie Bee Smalls III in connection with the Thanksgiving Day triple shooting and homicide that claimed the life of a 73 year-old grandmother, Mattie Lou Jones. Jones was watching TV in her living room when she was struck...
Teen Driver Arrested During Alleged Race With Other Vehicle

An update from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office:. Just weeks after a second fatal traffic crash along a stretch of US-1, Martin County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged a Port St. Lucie man for fleeing and eluding after refusing to pull over. A deputy patrolling the area saw two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed along US 1, the same stretch of highway where two separate fatal crashes have claimed the lives of five people in less than three months. The cars were weaving in and out between lanes and appeared to be racing. When the deputy turned on his blue lights, the driver of one of the vehicles, 19-year old Dylan Brown, initially refused to pull over. Brown continued to flee from the deputy for about a half mile until coming to a stop because of traffic and red light.
Driver behind bars after suspected racing in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after fleeing deputies at high speeds on the same stretch of U.S. 1 where five people died from two separate crashes in less than three months. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Dylan Brown was driving one of two...
Woman found dead in pool in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
PICKLEBALL PANEDOMINUM! Man Sues Valencia Lakes After Alleged Injury

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was disfigured and lost his capacity for his enjoyment of life after falling on gravel on the pickleball courts at Valencia Lakes in Boynton Beach — at least that’s the claim in a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Sebastian

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after a crash in Sebastian. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said there was a crash on Barber Street and U.S. Highway 1, just after 5 p.m. on Monday. After an investigation, Florida Highway Patrol said a 62-year-old woman was headed...
