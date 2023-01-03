An update from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office:. Just weeks after a second fatal traffic crash along a stretch of US-1, Martin County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged a Port St. Lucie man for fleeing and eluding after refusing to pull over. A deputy patrolling the area saw two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed along US 1, the same stretch of highway where two separate fatal crashes have claimed the lives of five people in less than three months. The cars were weaving in and out between lanes and appeared to be racing. When the deputy turned on his blue lights, the driver of one of the vehicles, 19-year old Dylan Brown, initially refused to pull over. Brown continued to flee from the deputy for about a half mile until coming to a stop because of traffic and red light.

