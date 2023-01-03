It was appropriate that the Journal Inquirer put quotation marks around the word “violation” in the headline of its Dec. 31 article about the United Nations General Assembly’s absurd vote to ask the International Court of Justice for its opinion about the legality of Israel’s policies in the disputed portions of Judea and Samaria, which the resolution incorrectly refers to as “occupied” and calls by the name given to it by Jordan after that country captured it during its 1948 invasion of Israel.

