Washington State

Kevin McCarthy Fails To Become Speaker of the House

Bakersfield Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy has failed to secure the majority necessary to succeed Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives after three rounds of voting. The House adjourned late Tuesday after McCarthy’s bid fell short, throwing the chamber into limbo. McCarthy vowed to press on, though...
McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed in marathon voting Tuesday to become House speaker, a historic defeat with no clear way out as House Republicans dug in for a long, messy start for the new Congress. Needing 218 votes in the full House, McCarthy got just 203 in two rounds — less even The post McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up appeared first on KESQ.
Hartford Democratic Rep. Edwin Vargas is resigning his seat

Rep. Edwin Vargas Jr., D-Hartford, formally notified the secretary of the state’s office Tuesday he is resigning the House seat he won in November to pursue an academic post in the state university system. “An opportunity came up that I found very exciting,” Vargas said. Neither Vargas nor...
South Korea: Talks with US on management of nukes underway

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea confirmed Tuesday that Seoul and Washington are discussing its involvement in U.S. nuclear weapons management in the face of intensifying North Korean nuclear threats, after President Joe Biden denied that the allies were discussing joint nuclear exercises. The purported difference came after...
Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio

(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by Target Point Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s legislation; 29% of respondents oppose it. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3.5%; Michigan has about 8.2 million registered voters. ...
McCarthy’s speakership bid in peril as Congress convenes

The 118th Congress is getting off to a chaotic start on the House side of Capitol Hill, where members are voting for speaker with little indication of who can and will win the votes — and when. Following a contentious closed-door meeting Tuesday morning, House Republicans filled the chamber...
Illinois lawmakers to hear new proposed gun ban Thursday afternoon

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers may move quickly Thursday to ban certain guns in the state. Senate Bill 2226 originally passed the Illinois Senate in April 2021. It dealt with amusement park rides. House Floor Amendment 2 filed Thursday replaces everything with a new bill to ban certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines, among other measures. A hearing is set for 4 p.m. Thursday in the House Executive...
Letter to the editor: Agrees with U.N.

It was appropriate that the Journal Inquirer put quotation marks around the word “violation” in the headline of its Dec. 31 article about the United Nations General Assembly’s absurd vote to ask the International Court of Justice for its opinion about the legality of Israel’s policies in the disputed portions of Judea and Samaria, which the resolution incorrectly refers to as “occupied” and calls by the name given to it by Jordan after that country captured it during its 1948 invasion of Israel.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit this week

NEW LONDON — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will visit New London on Wednesday to highlight the recently announced $158 million federal grant the Gold Star Memorial Bridge is getting for repairs to the northbound span. It’s one of a few visits from the Biden Administration throughout the...
