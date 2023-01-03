Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Matt Gaetz admits Kevin McCarthy might win House speaker vote, but with a major caveat
Florida Congressman-elect Matt Gaetz conceded that Kevin McCarthy could eventually become House speaker despite stiff opposition, but that he would be a leader with a "straitjacket."
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
Deadlocked House hands McCarthy a ninth straight loss in quest for speaker
WASHINGTON — For a third consecutive day, a bloc of ultraconservative bomb throwers denied GOP leader Kevin McCarthy the speaker’s gavel Thursday, even after he caved on a set of concessions the right-wing Republicans were demanding. It marked the ninth straight defeat for McCarthy, who has vowed to...
AOC suggests a 'coalition government' in the House during McCarthy speaker battle
The Squad member hinted that her party could be open to a deal in order to help McCarthy get the votes to take the gavel with the GOP in disarray.
5 ways the GOP battle over House Speaker could end — with or without Kevin McCarthy prevailing
McCarthy and the 20 Republicans who refuse to support him have not reached a compromise yet, but there are ways the House Speaker battle may end.
McCarthy fails again to win speakership: House stalemate
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Pressure mounting, divided Republicans left the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty for a third day Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed anew in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel. McCarthy lost...
McCarthy Falls Short Again In Bid For Speaker
House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or to come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority. For a fifth time, Republicans nominated McCarthy as...
McCarthy’s political machine spent millions electing lawmakers now blocking his speaker bid
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., helped bankroll the campaigns of more than a dozen Republican lawmakers who now oppose his bid to become Speaker of the House.
Kevin McCarthy Fails To Become Speaker of the House
Bakersfield Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy has failed to secure the majority necessary to succeed Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives after three rounds of voting. The House adjourned late Tuesday after McCarthy’s bid fell short, throwing the chamber into limbo. McCarthy vowed to press on, though...
McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed in marathon voting Tuesday to become House speaker, a historic defeat with no clear way out as House Republicans dug in for a long, messy start for the new Congress. Needing 218 votes in the full House, McCarthy got just 203 in two rounds — less even The post McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up appeared first on KESQ.
House adjourns without electing speaker after McCarthy fails to win
Rep. Kevin McCarthy lost three elections for Speaker of the House on Tuesday, leaving the chamber at a standstill. McCarthy said late Tuesday he is willing to continue negotiations with the 20 holdout conservative members. Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
Hartford Democratic Rep. Edwin Vargas is resigning his seat
Rep. Edwin Vargas Jr., D-Hartford, formally notified the secretary of the state’s office Tuesday he is resigning the House seat he won in November to pursue an academic post in the state university system. “An opportunity came up that I found very exciting,” Vargas said. Neither Vargas nor...
South Korea: Talks with US on management of nukes underway
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea confirmed Tuesday that Seoul and Washington are discussing its involvement in U.S. nuclear weapons management in the face of intensifying North Korean nuclear threats, after President Joe Biden denied that the allies were discussing joint nuclear exercises. The purported difference came after...
Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio
(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by Target Point Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s legislation; 29% of respondents oppose it. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3.5%; Michigan has about 8.2 million registered voters. ...
McCarthy’s speakership bid in peril as Congress convenes
The 118th Congress is getting off to a chaotic start on the House side of Capitol Hill, where members are voting for speaker with little indication of who can and will win the votes — and when. Following a contentious closed-door meeting Tuesday morning, House Republicans filled the chamber...
Illinois lawmakers to hear new proposed gun ban Thursday afternoon
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers may move quickly Thursday to ban certain guns in the state. Senate Bill 2226 originally passed the Illinois Senate in April 2021. It dealt with amusement park rides. House Floor Amendment 2 filed Thursday replaces everything with a new bill to ban certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines, among other measures. A hearing is set for 4 p.m. Thursday in the House Executive...
Letter to the editor: Agrees with U.N.
It was appropriate that the Journal Inquirer put quotation marks around the word “violation” in the headline of its Dec. 31 article about the United Nations General Assembly’s absurd vote to ask the International Court of Justice for its opinion about the legality of Israel’s policies in the disputed portions of Judea and Samaria, which the resolution incorrectly refers to as “occupied” and calls by the name given to it by Jordan after that country captured it during its 1948 invasion of Israel.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit this week
NEW LONDON — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will visit New London on Wednesday to highlight the recently announced $158 million federal grant the Gold Star Memorial Bridge is getting for repairs to the northbound span. It’s one of a few visits from the Biden Administration throughout the...
McCarthy Fights to Protect His Political Career After Forfeiting Three Speaker Votes
The only first dominant party leader to lose in an early election in a millennium is a Republican. As the only dominant party leader to stumble in the first round in a millennium, Kevin McCarthy was in the battle of his political career on Tuesday as he missed three ballots to be voted Speaker of the House of Representatives.
