SAN ANGELO, TX — Prepare to be impressed by this two-story beauty with a gorgeous pool in Historical Santa Rita. This home is just minutes from vibrant Downtown San Angelo, and has been recently permitted as a short term rental, and would make an excellent AirBNB. The well appointed kitchen features a built-in Viking professional refrigerator and gas oven/range. The downstairs primary suite is bright and light with a large, split, his and hers closet, garden tub, and separate shower. There are two living areas, both with cozy fireplaces.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO