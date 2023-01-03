ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

fox5dc.com

How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?

It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Chesapeake Bay earns a D+ on latest 'report card'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Chesapeake Bay's overall health score for the bay and watershed remains unchanged since the last grading period in 2022, according to a new bi-annual report card issued by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation Thursday. The report card gave the bay a 32, a barely-passing D+ score....
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

DC Mayor Bowser Vetoes Criminal Code Overhaul

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser followed up Wednesday on her threat to veto the massive overhaul of the District’s criminal code. Bowser and the D.C. Council agree on the urgent need to reduce crime in the District but not on how to do it. D.C.’s criminal code hasn’t been overhauled...
WJLA

Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.

WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

State Retirees’ Group Awarding $2,000 Scholarships To Three Maryland School Employees

The Maryland Retired School Personnel Association (MRSPA) will award three $2,000 scholarships to public school employees in Maryland who are enrolled in a program leading to teacher certification, or certification as a school counselor, speech and language pathologist, physical or occupational therapist, school social worker, administrator or supervisor, media specialist, supervisor or administrator, or school psychologist. Teachers who have a current certification and are enrolled in a program pursuing certification in another education-related area are also eligible to apply, as are uncertified teachers, teacher assistants or aides, or substitute teachers.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Hidden perks drives compensation higher for public school superintendents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Public school superintendents across Maryland have one of the most important jobs in the state - educating our youth. That responsibility leads them to be some of the highest-paid public employees. However, in many cases, their compensation goes far beyond the salary listed by the Maryland State Board of Education.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
The Center Square

USDA funding aids rural Maryland low-income residents

(The Center Square) – Rehabilitating homes for low-income rural Maryland residents is the focus of a new federal investment. Ten Maryland communities will use their portions of $102 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant funds to rehabilitate homes for underserved rural people in an effort to develop or improve essential public services and facilities. Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced the grant funding to 263 projects that...
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

DC’s New Restaurant Pay Rules Are Already Changing Dining

DC’s dining scene is on the brink of becoming an expensive, soulless wasteland—or, you know, a bastion of fair pay where workers and restaurants thrive. District voters overwhelmingly passed Initiative 82 in November, and as a result, restaurants will start phasing out the current “tip credit” system, which lets businesses pay as little as $5.35 an hour and use gratuities to make up the rest of the minimum wage.
bethesdamagazine.com

County has sheltered more than 2,000 undocumented migrants from Arizona, Texas

County has sheltered more than 2,000 undocumented migrants from Arizona, Texas. County officials have temporarily housed over 2,000 undocumented migrants, who have been sent in buses from two states on the southern border: Arizona and Texas. The migrants are bussed in Washington, D.C., where they have then been sent to...
TEXAS STATE
