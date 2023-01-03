Read full article on original website
State and company suing over BWI concessions contract jointly ask court for a delay in the procurement process
State had already put the lucrative but highly controversial contract on hold. The post State and company suing over BWI concessions contract jointly ask court for a delay in the procurement process appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?
It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
VERIFY: Why you should renew your medical marijuana card in Maryland after weed is legalized
WASHINGTON — The year 2023 is shaping up to be a big one for the marijuana enterprise in Maryland. Last year, 65% of Maryland voters passed a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana on the Nov. ballot. The referendum was the final step; the General Assembly passed a companion bill back in April.
Ever Forward owner to pay $676,000 for oyster bar restoration in Chesapeake Bay
The Board of Public Works voted Wednesday to require the owner of the Ever Forward to pay $676,000 toward enhancing oyster bars.
Chesapeake Bay earns a D+ on latest 'report card'
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Chesapeake Bay's overall health score for the bay and watershed remains unchanged since the last grading period in 2022, according to a new bi-annual report card issued by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation Thursday. The report card gave the bay a 32, a barely-passing D+ score....
NBC Washington
DC Mayor Bowser Vetoes Criminal Code Overhaul
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser followed up Wednesday on her threat to veto the massive overhaul of the District’s criminal code. Bowser and the D.C. Council agree on the urgent need to reduce crime in the District but not on how to do it. D.C.’s criminal code hasn’t been overhauled...
'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets
The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year. There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan....
WJLA
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
mocoshow.com
State Retirees’ Group Awarding $2,000 Scholarships To Three Maryland School Employees
The Maryland Retired School Personnel Association (MRSPA) will award three $2,000 scholarships to public school employees in Maryland who are enrolled in a program leading to teacher certification, or certification as a school counselor, speech and language pathologist, physical or occupational therapist, school social worker, administrator or supervisor, media specialist, supervisor or administrator, or school psychologist. Teachers who have a current certification and are enrolled in a program pursuing certification in another education-related area are also eligible to apply, as are uncertified teachers, teacher assistants or aides, or substitute teachers.
Small businesses weigh in on the minimum wage increase in Maryland
Minimum wage has increased in Maryland. Small businesses weighed in on the impacts that has on their business costs and more.
foxbaltimore.com
Hidden perks drives compensation higher for public school superintendents
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Public school superintendents across Maryland have one of the most important jobs in the state - educating our youth. That responsibility leads them to be some of the highest-paid public employees. However, in many cases, their compensation goes far beyond the salary listed by the Maryland State Board of Education.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
wypr.org
Maryland General Assembly to consider ways to entice you — and your neighbor — to buy electric cars
Baltimore County officials expect to encourage installation of more all-electric vehicle charging stations in the coming years. Editor’s note: This is part of WYPR’s ongoing coverage of the environment in Maryland known as Climate Change In Your Backyard. If you’ve been thinking about buying an electric car but...
fox5dc.com
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland; jackpot jumps to $940 million
WHITE HALL, Md. - Check those tickets! Lottery officials say a lucky $1 million winning ticket for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Maryland!. The winning ticket was purchased at the High's store on Norrisville Road in the White Hall area of Harford County. Officials say...
USDA funding aids rural Maryland low-income residents
(The Center Square) – Rehabilitating homes for low-income rural Maryland residents is the focus of a new federal investment. Ten Maryland communities will use their portions of $102 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant funds to rehabilitate homes for underserved rural people in an effort to develop or improve essential public services and facilities. Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced the grant funding to 263 projects that...
D.C.’s Most Colorful Burger King, And Its Last Public One, Has Closed
The Burger King on Connecticut Avenue in Van Ness, known for its ’80s and ’90s movie memorabilia and more recently for being the only publicly accessible Burger King location in D.C., permanently closed its doors over the weekend after more than 40 years. While talk of closing the...
Washingtonian.com
DC’s New Restaurant Pay Rules Are Already Changing Dining
DC’s dining scene is on the brink of becoming an expensive, soulless wasteland—or, you know, a bastion of fair pay where workers and restaurants thrive. District voters overwhelmingly passed Initiative 82 in November, and as a result, restaurants will start phasing out the current “tip credit” system, which lets businesses pay as little as $5.35 an hour and use gratuities to make up the rest of the minimum wage.
bethesdamagazine.com
County has sheltered more than 2,000 undocumented migrants from Arizona, Texas
County has sheltered more than 2,000 undocumented migrants from Arizona, Texas. County officials have temporarily housed over 2,000 undocumented migrants, who have been sent in buses from two states on the southern border: Arizona and Texas. The migrants are bussed in Washington, D.C., where they have then been sent to...
WMDT.com
MD marijuana legalization causing concerns for K-9 units statewide, local law enforcement officials weigh in
MARYLAND – “So we’re in a little bit of limbo right now on what the new law means,” Sheriff Gamble said. The legalization of recreational marijuana for Maryland adults 21 and over goes in effect July 1st. It’s a move that could potentially impact the way...
NBC Washington
Are You a Millionaire? Check Your Mega Millions Ticket If You Bought It in MD or VA
Some lucky Mega Millions players -- including two who bought their tickets in Maryland and Virginia -- have tickets worth $1 million in their possession. Tickets in Maryland, Virginia and Texas matched five of the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44. Those tickets are each worth $1 million.
