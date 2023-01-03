ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PureWow

10 Better-for-You Food Trends That Defined the Past 10 Years￼

By Kelsey Paine
 2 days ago

The past decade has brought plenty of healthier food trends to our tables, whether you’ve adopted a vegan( ish ) diet, rejoiced in gluten-free options or embraced environmentally friendly proteins. And throughout those 10 years, Simple Truth has been there for you—this year marks their tenth anniversary, during which they’ve become the leading natural, organic private label brand in the space. That’s why we’re looking back at our favorite food trends from the past 10 years, recipes that’ll bring them to life and the Simple Truth products you’ll need to make them. Think of it as a birthday celebration for our favorite “free from” food brand. Cheers to 10 more!

Grains

Dasha Burobina

What’s old is new again. From quinoa and barley to farro and freekeh, these grains and seeds—which have remained mostly unchanged for thousands of years, hence the name—tend to be less processed and boast more vitamins, minerals and fiber than common grains , like wheat or corn. Diets higher in ancient grains have been linked to health benefits, like improved blood sugar and reduced inflammation and plenty of them are also gluten-free.


Plus—and this goes for all Simple Truth products found both in-store and in this list—their affordable and accessible options are free from over 101 artificial preservatives and ingredients.

Shop Simple Truth:

Fermentation

Dasha Burobina

Love snacking on pickles, eating yogurt for breakfast or sipping on a nice glass of wine? Then you’re no stranger to fermentation. Fermentation means the food is left to sit and steep so its natural sugars and carbs interact with good bacteria, yeast and microbes. Fermented foods contain probiotics that support gut health and are now even more readily available thanks to the popularity of foods like kombucha, kraut and kimchi.

Shop Simple Truth:

Sustainability

Dasha Burobina

Gone are the days of dubiously processed proteins. The grass-fed meat and responsibly sourced seafoods movement is great for the conscientious consumer—and Simple Truth has plenty of options to choose from. Grass-fed meat has been found to be higher in vitamins A, E and other antioxidants, and also has significantly lower levels of saturated fat compared to grain-fed beef. Meanwhile, Best Aquaculture Practices and Marine Stewardship Council -certified seafood addresses environmental, social, food safety, and animal health and welfare at every step of the production chain.

Shop Simple Truth:

Alternative Milks

Dasha Burobina

So many milk options, so little dairy. These days, there’s plenty of dairy-free milks to sip on or add to your coffee, cereal, smoothies, baked goods…the list goes on. Whether almond or soy, oat or coconut, Simple Truth has a version that’s sure to become a staple in your fridge.

Shop Simple Truth:

Plant-Based

Dasha Burobina

Used to be that vegetarians (or just folks trying to cut down on meat) were stuck with a plate of pasta or boring grilled veggies. Not so these days, thanks to things like tofu, soy and even plant-based cheese. Simple Truth has been at the forefront of this trend, offering tons of plant-based options for the whole family. Think: meatless “chicken” tenders for the kids, tofu curry for you.

Shop Simple Truth:

Oils

Dasha Burobina

There’s a lot more to this trend than just organic olive oil (although Simple Truth does have a great version of that, too). These days, we can get plenty of healthy fats and antioxidants from avocado or coconut oil—both of which come with unique flavors you’ll enjoy experimenting with in the kitchen.

Shop Simple Truth:

Avocado

Dasha Burobina

What can we say about the avocado? Whether it’s smashed on toast, served with chips, eaten on its own or added to beauty products, we’re obsessed with the healthy green fruit. Avos are high in fiber and packed with magnesium, potassium, folic acid, vitamin C and vitamin E, are staple of diets everywhere from veganism to keto and they’re just plain delicious.

Shop Simple Truth:

Nut Butters

Dasha Burobina

The PB&Js of our youth have gotten a serious makeover. From almonds to cashews, these new nut butters have the same rich creaminess, all with their own flavors, textures and nutritious benefits. Just be sure to pick varieties free from added sugars or preservatives. That’s where Simple Truth comes in.

Shop Simple Truth:

Gluten-Free

Dasha Burobina

A decade ago, gluten and its effects were nowhere near as widely discussed in the food world. Now? There are gluten-free versions of your favorite foods everywhere from restaurants and grocery aisles to your go-to coffee shop. Whether you’re gluten-intolerant or not, there’s no denying these new options are more accessible and taste better than ever.

Shop Simple Truth:

Veggie Snacks

Dasha Burobina

Guilt-free snacking is now possible thanks to smart chips, dips and strips made with various fruits and veggies. Simple Truth has all the new healthier snacking options you’ll want to stock up on. They’re so tasty, your kids will have no idea they’re actually good for them.

Shop Simple Truth:

Comments / 0

PureWow

PureWow

ABOUT

PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.

 https://www.purewow.com

