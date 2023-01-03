Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Ditch Your New Year's Resolution for a Better One in 2023
Using willpower or quick fixes to achieve goals often results in failure. Instead of making a highly ambitious New Year's resolution, it can be more effective to choose an action that's more sustainable to start with. Habits form nearly 40 percent of one's daily behaviors, which presents the opportunity to...
OPINION: Changing habits is hard until you find the right strategy
The key to making positive, long-lasting change takes time is to spend time understanding your goals or resolutions.
My Word of the Year for 2023 (+ How to Choose Yours)
Do you set New Year’s resolutions? I used to, but after quickly failing at them (I’m talking hours into the new year sometimes!), I realized that it was only serving to make me feel like a failure.
Making and Keeping New Year’s Resolutions that Last
(Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)Photo byAndreas DressonUnsplash. Enthusiastically resolve to change, but within days or weeks lose interest and can’t motivate yourself? Wonder why you get sidetracked by distractions or become easily discouraged when quick results aren’t forthcoming?
You Know Your Zodiac Sign — But Do You Know Your Life Path Number?
Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. I’m a stereotypical Leo. (For anyone reading this who knows me, cue the “Yeah, we can tell” in 3… 2… 1…) I think it’s the perfect explanation of who I am — a little vain, confident, outgoing, and always loving to be the center of attention. According to numerology, I’m also a life path number 6, which means I’m loving, comforting, and responsible. So basically I’m the best of everything. (There’s that Leo coming out again.)
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re On the Verge of a Beautiful New Beginning
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of December 26 to January 1 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
7 New Year’s resolutions that won’t make you feel terrible about yourself
New Year’s resolutions don’t need to be a list of so-called flaws and ‘how to be better’ tips, an ode to everything that’s ‘wrong’ with us. Perhaps 2023 is the year for resolutions that actually empower and excite us, rather than fill us with guilt and anxiety.“Resolutions can be a really positive thing if you have a strong ‘why’ behind them,” says body-positive influencer, content creator and new mum Hannah Witton.“Just because you think you ‘should’ is not enough to keep a habit. But when you have that really strong motivation, making and sticking to resolutions can really help to...
boldsky.com
Capricorn Horoscope 2023 Prediction for Health, Love, Career, Marriage in New Year
People influenced by Saturn are extremely disciplined. Workaholics to the brim, they are always set on chasing their goals. Success is easily achieved due to their consistent efforts and supreme self-confidence. Work is of prime importance to them but they snap at people at the slightest pretext. Let us see how the year 2023 will be for the people of Capricorn.
Easy Ways to Organize without Overwhelm
Everyone needs some easy ways to organize their lives. We know we feel better when things are organized but if you struggle with executive functioning, you might not even know where to start.
Smart, Achievable Goals for the New Year
HEALTH - We made it - it’s 2023! We wrapped up our year, reflected on our time and popped the champagne. Now it’s time for the infamous new year’s resolution. Most of you are likely to have a health goal in mind. Some of us may yearn to lose weight, eat healthier, drink more water or exercise more. We often start the year optimistic, with a strong desire to succeed, but as the days go by, our goal seems to slip farther and farther away. In fact, statistics show that only 9% of us will meet our new year’s goal, with 23% of us throwing in the towel at the end of week one.
Kingsport Times-News
Four online dating New Year’s resolutions for 2023
It’s hard to believe 2023 is here, and now comes the topic of New Year’s resolutions. Yes, you can tell yourself you’re going to use your gym membership more, stop scrolling social media just before bed or meditate for 20 minutes every day … but let’s be honest with ourselves. Those are exactly the kinds of resolutions that last for about three weeks in January before you slip back into old habits. (For what it’s worth, my permanent resolution is to go to bed earlier. Twenty years of making this resolution, and it hasn’t happened yet.)
A New Economy is Coming. Here Are 5 Ways to Prepare Your Mindset for Personal Success
Follow these few tips to let go of the old economy mindset and transition to the new economy.
momcollective.com
Finding Your Person – Why Friends Are Just As Important As Exercise
I just want to preface this by saying I am in no way a doctor, medical professional, or health expert. But I believe that friends are just as important to a healthy lifestyle as exercise. I am lucky. Like truly, incredibly, and beyond reason lucky. I found my person when...
Using Positive Affirmations to Improve Your Mindset
How can positive affirmations improve your mindset?. I’ve talked before about limiting beliefs and the effects of negativity. One of the methods discussed when trying to change your mindset is being more positive. Positive thinking has an effect on most areas of our lives. But the problem is, people don’t know how to do it. Where do they start? When it comes to having a more positive mindset, it comes down to those little daily habits that help you shift how you think about various things in your life. One daily habit that can help with this is using affirmations.
psychologytoday.com
Is It Time to Change Who You Think You Are?
When we are young we create a picture in our minds of who we are. Our picture of ourselves can become a self-fulling prophecy. Take time to reflect on your picture of yourself. Is it out of date?. Find what you really value and live accordingly. I had a personal...
It's Helpful To Take Time And Look Back To See How Much You’ve Grown
Looking back should happen only for reflection. You're not living in the past, but a review of the growth you've achieved can be beneficial.Photo by~Terri Kozlowski. One of my significant routine spiritual practices is contemplation, especially as a cycle ends. You can see where you were at the beginning of the phase, and you can also see how you've grown. To reflect on the year that ended, you might go back chronologically or look back on the various aspects of your life. Purpose and flow are excellent signs that something in your life is flourishing for you.
Making sweat feel spiritual didn't start with SoulCycle – a religion scholar explains
Fitness and religion make a potent combination, one people have explored for centuries.
12 New Year’s Productivity Hacks
With a new year comes new goals and new opportunities. It’s also the perfect time of year to kick bad habits and start healthier ones. Plus, this is a great...
The Slow Life: How Slowing Down Can Lead to a More Fulfilling Life
Slow living, also known as the slow movement, is a cultural shift towards slowing down and savoring the simple pleasures in life. It’s a reaction to the pace of our techno-fueled existence.
What are the Stages of a Mindset Shift?
I’ve already talked about the differences between a growth mindset and a fixed mindset. In that post, I discuss ways to make that change, but I don’t really talk about the stages of a mindset shift. It’s not like you make the decision to make a mindset shift and BOOM! It’s done. When you want to change the way you think about something, it takes time for your mind to accept the differences and then implement them. It takes longer to make something a long-term habit. It’s one thing to start a new routine, but it’s entirely different to keep it up indefinitely.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0