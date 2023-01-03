Read full article on original website
zagsblog.com
Four star 7-footer J.T. Rock commits to Iowa State
J.T. Rock, a four-star center in the class of 2024, has committed to Iowa State, he announced Wednesday. The 7-foot South Dakota native chose the Cyclones over Iowa, Creighton, Purdue, and Kansas, among others. Rock joins four-star guard Nojus Indrusaitis in Iowa State’s class of 2024 as second-year head coach...
cyclonefanatic.com
STANZ: Toughness on display again in Iowa State’s road win over Oklahoma
Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) runs into Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) after missing a shot in the first second during a college basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Iowa...
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Cyclones fight, pull away to beat West Virginia
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State didn’t expect to play in a dogfight-style game against West Virginia on Wednesday night at Hilton. It didn’t look like it would be one after West Virginia coach Dawn Plitzuweit called a timeout 101 seconds into the game, down 6-0. Although, the game had the makings for a fight, despite the 70-50 win for the No. 11 Cyclones.
cyclonefanatic.com
VIDEO: Dresser, Carr and Johnson talk upcoming return to Hilton Coliseum
Head coach Kevin Dresser, David Carr (165) and Paniro Johnson (149) discuss the excitement to return to action at Hilton Coliseum, the growth of the program and much more. Jacqueline graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She has been fortunate enough to have interned for Cyclone Fanatic for 2 and a half years before being promoted to stay on. She currently wears a lot of hats at Cyclone Fanatic: Social Media Director, Iowa State Wrestling beat reporter, and staff photographer. Jacqueline loves reading and watching trash reality TV shows when she's not watching sports. One of her favorite accomplishments is having interned for the Minnesota Vikings and during Super Bowl LII.
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State lands 2024 four-star center JT Rock
Lincoln junior center JT Rock reaches around the rim for a layup against Harrisburg on Dec. 13, 2022. Syndication: Argus Leader. T.J. Otzelberger and his staff have made another big statement in recruiting the upper Midwest. Iowa State has landed a commitment from the four-star class of 2024 center JT...
cyclonefanatic.com
3-Point Preview: No. 25 Iowa State travels to Oklahoma
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser shouts during an NCAA men’s college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma and Texas at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Texas won 70-69. Time: Jan. 4, 6:00 p.m. Location: Norman, Okla. TV: ESPN2. KenPom Prediction: 64-60, Oklahoma. 1 —...
widerightnattylite.com
Brown: Iowa Football Perseveres in '22
Hawkeyes Reach 8 Wins Despite Uneven Ride During Latest Season
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
La' James agrees to return another $462K in Iowa student loans
La' James International College will forgive almost $462,000 in student loans to settle allegations of financial wrongdoings that continued years after school officials promised to fix them. The agreement was one of the final actions announced Friday by outgoing Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Catch up fast: La' James is...
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa
AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
KCRG.com
Freezing Rain is possible in Northern Iowa Monday night and Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Overall the first storm of 2023 will be a rain event for most of Eastern Iowa as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Expect rainfall totals to exceed half an inch on Monday night. Rain showers are possible on Tuesday, with some snow showers Wednesday.
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
KCCI.com
Marshall County experiences mysterious boom for third straight year
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Emergency Management Team is taking reports of any loud booms and house-shaking people might have heard or felt around 5:05 p.m. on Saturday evening. This has now happened three years in a row in Marshall County, always on New Year's Eve. For...
northwestmoinfo.com
Casey’s Adjusting To Tight Labor Markets (Radio Iowa)
Businesses have had to do some adjusting with increased costs and the continued tight labor market. The C-E-O of the Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience stores, Darren Rebellez, says they decided to focus on employee turnover. Northwest Mo Info · Dd12020cemployee1. Rebellez said during his recent quarterly report, that focus...
pmq.com
Monsters Lurk in All Corners of this Des Moines Pizzeria
Monsterama Arcade features 50 vintage arcade games, many with a horror-show theme, and pizzas with names like The Slaughter House and Firestarter. Co-owner Chris Pruisner originally intended the venue to serve as additional space for his tattoo parlor. Monsters are on the prowl at a pizzeria/arcade in Des Moines, Iowa,...
Watch: passenger falls from moving car onto I-80 on Tuesday morning
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines. It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls […]
