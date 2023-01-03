Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Unified School District Staff Changes
The Chino Valley Unified School District will begin the search for principals at two of the district’s four campuses soon as Heritage Middle School principal Julie Bryce announced her retirement recently and Chino Valley High School principal Heidi Wolf has accepted the position of CVUSD Human Resource Director. Both...
SignalsAZ
Tortilla Chips, Travel IDs, and New Year Resolutions | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
SignalsAZ
Water Strategy is Focus of Jan 5 PV Council Study Session
As part of its Water Stewardship strategic goal, the Prescott Valley Town Council on Thursday will hear an introduction and overview of the Town’s water management strategy from Town staff. The Town will undertake several large-scale projects in 2023 as part of its water strategy, including revamping its water...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Christmas Tree Disposal
Prescott Valley Community Services will have a Christmas tree disposal dumpster for citizens to recycle their old (real) Christmas trees until January 9, 2023. The location for the disposal will be at Mountain Valley Park near the dog park, 8600 E. Nace Lane. Please do not throw away fake trees...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 3, 2023
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Northern Arizona arts organizations receive grants from Arizona Commission on the Arts
The funding, which represents a significant boost to the agency's primary funding streams, will be distributed across twelve of Arizona's fifteen counties, including Flagstaff, where the Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival and the Museum of Northern Arizona are among the recipients.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 5 thru Jan 9
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. We recently saw some snow, check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt to see if more snow is expected.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Municipal Airport Master Plan Open House
The public is invited to attend the final open house for the Cottonwood Municipal Airport Master Plan Update. The Master Plan will guide development at the Airport over the next 20 years. The open house will include various information stations and opportunities for one-on-one discussions. The open house will be...
Sedona Red Rock News
Data shows drought over in Yavapai County
The majority of Yavapai County is now out of drought, although it continues to sustain abnormally dry conditions. During the past month, drought affected 41,407 people in the county, or 19.6%, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. The year 2022 has been the 42nd driest year to date out of the past 128 years.
ABC 15 News
Winter weather delays schools, causes travel issues in Northern Arizona
Some Northern Arizona schools have made the decision to delay or close schools due to winter weather. Flagstaff Unified School District - School is canceled. Northland Preparatory Academy - School is canceled. Flagstaff Junior Academy - School is canceled. School closures and delays for Tuesday, January 3:. Blue Ridge School...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley News – Illegal Drug Abuse Still a Concern in Prescott Valley
The Prescott Valley Police Department continues to see illegal drug use, drug arrests, and overdoses prevalent within our community. Since July 1st, there have been fifteen overdoses and four related deaths. Fortunately, five lives were saved by police officers using Narcan. Eighty people were booked into our local detention center this year for drug offenses. Methamphetamine and fentanyl were the most common illegal drugs recovered during arrests.
SignalsAZ
Prescott East Hwy Phase 3 Work Underway
Phase three work for Prescott East Hwy is now underway. Work is taking place from Sunset Lane to Antelope Lane and will consist of full-depth recycling of the asphalt, cement treatment and paving, and re-establishment of the concrete curb and median. Mini traffic circles will be added to assist traffic...
SignalsAZ
Good News on Sales Tax and Snow from Mayor Goode
As we begin work in 2023, you may have noticed we have a new Mayor Pro Tem, Brandon Montoya. I want to give my thanks to both Brandon for his willingness to serve in this position, and also to Cathey Rusing, who was the Mayor Pro Tem during 2022. You...
journalaz.com
Camp Verde teen admits to ‘killing a man’ while turning himself in to YCSO
On Dec. 26, a 16-year-old boy came to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office’s eastern substation and reported that he wanted to turn himself in for “killing a man.”. The suspect reported that on or about Nov. 28, in a remote area of Camp Verde, he shot the 62-year-old victim, leaving the deceased man in the wilderness.
theprescotttimes.com
Wanted For Multiple Reckless Driving Incidents
Motorcycle Ride Wanted for Multiple Reckless Driving Incidents and Felony Flight from Law Enforcement. The Prescott Police Department has been actively investigating multiple incidents involving the driver of a motorcycle in the downtown area of Prescott. Over the past several months officers have observed a male subject on a 2000’s...
theprescotttimes.com
2022 NEW YEAR’S EVE TRI-CITY DUI TASK FORCE RESULTS
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 3, 2023) – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office along with neighboring law. enforcement agencies conducted a New Year’s Eve- Tri-City DUI Enforcement Task Force. Thirteen total. law enforcement officers took part in this detail over multiple jurisdictions within Yavapai County. One. hundred one traffic stops...
AZFamily
Flagstaff man accused of murder in Kachina Village, deputies say
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Flagstaff man has been arrested in the death of another man in the small community of Kachina Village, a few miles south of the City of Flagstaff. According to authorities, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an alleged shooting Monday night on...
theprescotttimes.com
Camp Verde News-Teen Kills A Man for trying “Getting with his 14 yr old Sister”
(December 30, 2022 ) – On December 26th, a 16-year-old male showed up at the YCSO Eastern sub-station and reported that he wanted to turn himself in for “killing a man.” The suspect reported that on or about November 28th, 2022 in a remote area of Camp Verde, he shot the 62-year-old victim, leaving the deceased in the wilderness.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Basketball is Back in Action
The holiday break has come to a close, the calendar has flipped to a new year and the basketball teams at Prescott’s Yavapai College are gearing up for the continuation of their first seasons since reinstatement with a pair of road conference contests this week. The Games. On Wednesday,...
AZFamily
SR-64 remains closed near Grand Canyon; winter storm caused several freeway closure early Monday
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed multiple highways in northern Arizona due to a winter storm that continues to travel across the state. The following highways are currently closed: SR 64 is closed between mileposts 242 and 269 near the Grand Canyon. Several...
