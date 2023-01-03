ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Verde, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SignalsAZ

Chino Valley Unified School District Staff Changes

The Chino Valley Unified School District will begin the search for principals at two of the district’s four campuses soon as Heritage Middle School principal Julie Bryce announced her retirement recently and Chino Valley High School principal Heidi Wolf has accepted the position of CVUSD Human Resource Director. Both...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Water Strategy is Focus of Jan 5 PV Council Study Session

As part of its Water Stewardship strategic goal, the Prescott Valley Town Council on Thursday will hear an introduction and overview of the Town’s water management strategy from Town staff. The Town will undertake several large-scale projects in 2023 as part of its water strategy, including revamping its water...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Christmas Tree Disposal

Prescott Valley Community Services will have a Christmas tree disposal dumpster for citizens to recycle their old (real) Christmas trees until January 9, 2023. The location for the disposal will be at Mountain Valley Park near the dog park, 8600 E. Nace Lane. Please do not throw away fake trees...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 3, 2023

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Weekend Weather for Jan 5 thru Jan 9

Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. We recently saw some snow, check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt to see if more snow is expected.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Municipal Airport Master Plan Open House

The public is invited to attend the final open house for the Cottonwood Municipal Airport Master Plan Update. The Master Plan will guide development at the Airport over the next 20 years. The open house will include various information stations and opportunities for one-on-one discussions. The open house will be...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Data shows drought over in Yavapai County

The majority of Yavapai County is now out of drought, although it continues to sustain abnormally dry conditions. During the past month, drought affected 41,407 people in the county, or 19.6%, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. The year 2022 has been the 42nd driest year to date out of the past 128 years.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Winter weather delays schools, causes travel issues in Northern Arizona

Some Northern Arizona schools have made the decision to delay or close schools due to winter weather. Flagstaff Unified School District - School is canceled. Northland Preparatory Academy - School is canceled. Flagstaff Junior Academy - School is canceled. School closures and delays for Tuesday, January 3:. Blue Ridge School...
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott Valley News – Illegal Drug Abuse Still a Concern in Prescott Valley

The Prescott Valley Police Department continues to see illegal drug use, drug arrests, and overdoses prevalent within our community. Since July 1st, there have been fifteen overdoses and four related deaths. Fortunately, five lives were saved by police officers using Narcan. Eighty people were booked into our local detention center this year for drug offenses. Methamphetamine and fentanyl were the most common illegal drugs recovered during arrests.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott East Hwy Phase 3 Work Underway

Phase three work for Prescott East Hwy is now underway. Work is taking place from Sunset Lane to Antelope Lane and will consist of full-depth recycling of the asphalt, cement treatment and paving, and re-establishment of the concrete curb and median. Mini traffic circles will be added to assist traffic...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Good News on Sales Tax and Snow from Mayor Goode

As we begin work in 2023, you may have noticed we have a new Mayor Pro Tem, Brandon Montoya. I want to give my thanks to both Brandon for his willingness to serve in this position, and also to Cathey Rusing, who was the Mayor Pro Tem during 2022. You...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Wanted For Multiple Reckless Driving Incidents

Motorcycle Ride Wanted for Multiple Reckless Driving Incidents and Felony Flight from Law Enforcement. The Prescott Police Department has been actively investigating multiple incidents involving the driver of a motorcycle in the downtown area of Prescott. Over the past several months officers have observed a male subject on a 2000’s...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

2022 NEW YEAR’S EVE TRI-CITY DUI TASK FORCE RESULTS

PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 3, 2023) – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office along with neighboring law. enforcement agencies conducted a New Year’s Eve- Tri-City DUI Enforcement Task Force. Thirteen total. law enforcement officers took part in this detail over multiple jurisdictions within Yavapai County. One. hundred one traffic stops...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Flagstaff man accused of murder in Kachina Village, deputies say

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Flagstaff man has been arrested in the death of another man in the small community of Kachina Village, a few miles south of the City of Flagstaff. According to authorities, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an alleged shooting Monday night on...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai College Basketball is Back in Action

The holiday break has come to a close, the calendar has flipped to a new year and the basketball teams at Prescott’s Yavapai College are gearing up for the continuation of their first seasons since reinstatement with a pair of road conference contests this week. The Games. On Wednesday,...
PRESCOTT, AZ

