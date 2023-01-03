Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
Legalization Brings Changes for Unlicensed Marijuana Sellers in New YorkCorrie WritingNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Credit Acceptance Faces Lawsuit Over "Nightmare" Auto Loan PracticesAdvocate AndyNew York City, NY
