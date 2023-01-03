Read full article on original website
Oregon man arrested in Jamestown for inappropriate relationship with minor
(Jamestown, ND) -- An Oregon man is behind bars in Stutsman County after flying to North Dakota to pursue and inappropriate relationship with a minor here. The Jamestown Police Department says 34-year-old Sean Michael Turner flew into Fargo on New Year's Eve, then rented a U-Haul and drove to Jamestown to meet the juvenile. The two had been sending nude photos back and forth for months, and it is alleged that Turner did have sex with the minor before being placed under arrest.
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
District 24 Representative Dwight Kiefert
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota District 24 State Representative Dwight Kiefert serves on the Agriculture and Human Services Committees. Kiefert said in the past session, legislators approved of funding to build a new State Hospital in Jamestown. But he said the leveling of funding appropriated to cover services need to help people in the facility is falling short of expectations.
Julie Kay (Olson) Eberhardt
Julie Kay (Olson) Eberhardt, 63, of Jamestown, ND, passed away peacefully December 27th, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born to the late John and Opal Olson, on August 27, 1959, in Fargo, ND. Julie graduated from Fargo North High School and received her degree in Fashion Merchandising from Moorhead Tech, MN.
Hate To Burst Your Bubble Jamestown, North Dakota…
People all across the country are dead-set on the notion that aliens are conducting abductions. Well, I guess I should prepare myself then, right? Start boarding up the windows, maybe hide my two cats ( although I'm pretty certain the UFO creatures will leave them alone unless they have a cat box on board ) - so here is the deal, the light show that has been in the skies lately is freaking common folks out. They are certain that little green men ( or women? ) are plucking people off the ground and kidnapping them ( unless they are employees from the IRS, then for sure they won't touch them, for fear of a space audit )
Marlys S. Pieske
Marlys S. Pieske, 79, Jamestown, ND passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at SMP Health-Ave Maria, Jamestown, ND. Marlys was born October 21, 1943 to Donald and Blanche (Krogh) Johnson at Woodworth, ND. She graduated from Woodworth High School in 1961, the Sisters of St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1964 and received her BA degree in Nursing from Jamestown College in 1988.
Jamestown Snow Removal Plan
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has an update on snow removal for this week. City crews will begin clearing snow in the residential districts, tomorrow, Wednesday, January 3, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. The TENTATIVE schedule is as follows:. Wednesday and Thursday (Jan. 4 & 5) –...
Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Jamestown scheduled Jan. 5
BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the Jamestown City Hall at 102 3rd Ave SE, Jamestown, ND. The meeting will utilize an open house format. The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed...
Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby for 2023
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Lisbon couple is starting off the new year with an extra member to their family. Essentia Health-Fargo says LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez is their first baby of the new year. The baby girl was born at 2:47 a.m. to Takeasha Hull and Adalberto “Alex”...
“Let’s Talk About It” Book Hearing Jan. 5th In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Barnes County Public Library will be holding a public hearing regarding the book “Let’s Talk About It” on Thursday, January 5th. Since September, a group of citizens have been asking the library director and the board of directors...
Hi-Liner Basketball Faces New EDC Member Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Valley City will start their series history with the newest Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) member tonight. West Fargo Horace entered varsity competition this year. They have been fielding sub-varsity teams in past years, but are full members of the EDC this season. Girls play will be...
Hi-Liners participate in Rumble on yhe Red, place three in Varsity, two in girls
It is the largest high school sanctioned wrestling tournament in the country. It’s held over three days with 22 mats, 1500+ Varsity/JV wrestlers, and 800+ youth wrestlers. It is The Rumble On The Red. And it was held this past weekend in Fargo at the Fargodome. Valley City had...
Gahner Named Most Recent JRMC Legend
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center recently announced Mitch Gahner as its most recent Legend Award recipient. The Legend Award is the most prestigious distinction for a JRMC employee. The Legend Award recognizes employees who exceed expectations and are THE difference in the lives of those they serve.
Patriots Topple Jays in Girls Hockey
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay girls hockey team suffered a 6-2 defeat to Bismarck Century on Tuesday night at Wilson Arena. The Patriots Brenna Curl netted a hat trick, and the Junior now has nine goals on the season. Jamestown received goals from Sophomore Ellie Krueger, her...
Otter Tail Power Acquires Ashtabula III Wind Energy Center
FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (OTPC) – North Dakota wind farm adds 62 megawatts to company’s generation assets following the Otter Tail Power Company (OTPC) purchase of Ashtabula III Wind Energy Center on Tuesday, January 3rd. The 39-turbine site in Barnes County, North Dakota, delivers a total combined capacity of...
Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
Janice Piatz
Janice Piatz, 76, Sanborn, ND passed away at her home while under the care of CHI Hospice on December 31, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sanborn. At 7:00 the prayer service will begin with the praying of the Rosary. The funeral Mass will be celebrated in the church on Thursday, January 5 at 10:30 AM. Burial will be in the spring at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sanborn. The services will be live streamed, then archived, on a link provided along with her obituary on her tribute page at www.lerudmathias.com An online guestbook is available there as well.
No. 7 Carrington Rolls Past MPB in Girls Hoops
PINGREE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The MPB Thunder tied the game at two early on in the first quarter, but it was all Carrington after that as they cruise to a 53-25 victory over Medina/Pingree/Buchanan in Class B Region 3 Girls Basketball. Carrington is now 9-0, MPB drops to 3-4. The Thunder couldn’t really get anything going, as Carrington’s tough defense and full-court press was to much for the Thunder. At the end of the first quarter, the Cardinals led 12-3, and at half they led 33-13. The Cardinals had two players in double figures, Junior Madison Johnson led all scorers with 14, including three 3-pointers, Junior Kacie Rexin added 11 off the bench. MPB was led by Allison Thomas and Maddie Gefroh with six each.
