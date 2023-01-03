People all across the country are dead-set on the notion that aliens are conducting abductions. Well, I guess I should prepare myself then, right? Start boarding up the windows, maybe hide my two cats ( although I'm pretty certain the UFO creatures will leave them alone unless they have a cat box on board ) - so here is the deal, the light show that has been in the skies lately is freaking common folks out. They are certain that little green men ( or women? ) are plucking people off the ground and kidnapping them ( unless they are employees from the IRS, then for sure they won't touch them, for fear of a space audit )

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO