Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Related
11th Annual ‘Festival of the Cranes’ set for Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
The 11th annual Festival of the Cranes will be a fully-immersed family-friendly event for an entire weekend in January at the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge in Decatur.
WAAY-TV
Decatur's Polar Plunge returns for 38th year in support of Meals on Wheels
To celebrate the first day of the new year, members of the Decatur community jumped into the Tennessee River on Sunday. The event, known as the Polar Plunge, has been taking place for 38 years. The nearly 40-year-old tradition was experienced by some people this year for the very first...
Sprucing up Sulphur Springs
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – While paying a visit to Cullman County for the holidays, Jeremy Turner decided to take his family for a literal walk around a historic watering hole. When they arrived, it wasn’t the same as Turner remembered from his youth. “I grew up in Cullman County and I spent some time around Blount Springs throughout my childhood,” said Turner. “I wanted to show my wife and kids the place.” Turner, along with his wife, Melanie, children Megan and Matthew and his parents, Tim and Beverly, arrived at Sulphur Springs on New Year’s Eve morning. Once at the site the...
Cullman City Schools sets community meetings for strategic plan update
With 2023 now underway, Cullman City Schools is seeking community feedback to gauge key priorities, ideas and goals for the district’s strategic plan for the future. School leaders will conduct three community meetings this month to gather feedback and perception data from parents and community members to help frame a plan and set goals for Cullman City Schools for the next five to seven years. The meetings are open to the public and anyone in the Cullman community is invited to attend. The meetings are set for Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Terri Pines; Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at West...
courierjournal.net
A Frank Discussion about Indian Removal
FLORENCE – The Florence Indian Mound Museum is collaborating with the Alabama Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association to host a presentation series titled, “Southeastern Native Americans—Fact, Fiction, and Folktales.” The series will focus on different aspects of southeastern Native American history and culture. Presentations will be in-person and recorded. Paul Matheny’s presentation will be on Sunday, January 8 at 2pm at the Florence Indian Mound Museum.
Meet Marshall Medical Centers’ first babies of 2023!
Meet Marshall County's newest residents!
School and business closings and cancellations, January 3, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some schools and businesses in the Tennessee Valley are closing or cancelling events on Jan. 3rd, 2023 due to the threat of severe weather. Lauderdale County Schools: Closed Jan 3. Adjusted schedule for remainder of the week:. Wednesday - Group A. Thursday - Group B. Friday...
WAAY-TV
Crestwood Medical Center expanding emergency health care in Harvest in 2024
Crestwood Medical Center is expanding health care to rural areas in North Alabama with a freestanding emergency room in Harvest. It will stand at the corner of Alabama 53 North and Burwell Road. Right now, that's farm land. For people who live in Harvest or any of its surrounding towns,...
WAFF
Crestwood Medical Center to open freestanding emergency room in Harvest
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Crestwood Medical Center is planning to open the first freestanding emergency department in the Harvest community. According to a press release from Crestwood Medical, it was recently awarded a Certificate of Need from the Alabama State Health Planning and Development Agency. This certificate will allow it to build the facility and begin serving patients in 2024.
U.S. Census: 2 North Alabama towns are no longer considered ‘urban areas’
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, and after a federal rule change, 24 towns in the state no longer count as towns. Two of those are in North Alabama.
Hartselle Enquirer
Distinctive design: Stone family is at home on Sparkman Street
Every corner of the home at 808 Sparkman Street is deeply rooted in history and was restored to its former glory this year before becoming the dream home of Stephanie and Jared Stone and their two children, Easton and Ezekiel. The family of four relocated to Hartselle from Orlando, Fla....
Obituary: Danny Michael Kent
A celebration of life for Danny Michael Kent, age 74, will be held on Jan. 7, 2023 at the Cullman Moose Lodge. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. with fellowship, dinner, and music to follow throughout the evening. Friends and loved ones are welcome to come by at any time during the celebration. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kent Family. As a loyal member and champion of the Moose Lodge, the family is requesting donations to the Cullman Moose Lodge or to Moosehaven in lieu of flowers. Danny passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 14, 1948, to Malcom and Rose (Annie Ruth) Kent who preceded him in death. Survivors include his children, Heather Sellers and Ashley (TJ Uhler) Kent, his siblings Charlotte Shedd and Greg (Clara) Kent and their families; his girlfriend Mary Simmons and her family, his stepchildren including Brittney (Jimmy) Tucker and Jesse (Brittany) Hagood and their families, and his extended family of loved ones. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Kent family.
WAAY-TV
Whataburger grand opening postponed in Albertville
Whataburger fans will have to wait a little while longer before getting their fix in Albertville. The chain announced Wednesday evening that the grand opening of Albertville's first Whataburger location has been postponed. The restaurant was initially set to open for drive-thru service only Thursday. A new grand opening date...
Lauderdale Co. woman finds teddy bear with human ashes inside
A Lauderdale County woman is trying to find a teddy bear's original owner after discovering a person's ashes inside the stuffed animal.
CEO: Huntsville Hospital expands services to accommodate community’s growth
Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz has been in his position for a little more than a year-and-a half following the retirement of David Spillers. He’s been with the medical system for 14 years, serving more than 12 as chief operating officer. Samz has spent most of his career in health care, having worked at hospitals in Asheville, North Carolina, at Duke University and Vanderbilt.
Obituary: Rodney Dale Stevens
A memorial service for Rodney Dale Stevens, 71, of Cullman, will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at New Freedom Baptist Church. Rev. David McGowan will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral home is honored to serve the Stevens family. Rodney Dale Stevens, formerly of Waukegan, IL., was born Oct. 22,1951 to Robert Lee & Dorothy Cartwright Stevens. Mr. Stevens passed from this life on Jan. 3, 2023, at the Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan. Rod loved all his kids and his dog, “Boss.” He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee & Dorothy Cartwright Stevens; and a sister-in-law, Madeline Stevens. Mr. Stevens is survived by his wife of 39 years, Barbara Sander Stevens; 3 sons, Mike Stevens, John (Kelly) Stevens, Dustin Hoggard; a daughter, Amy Cason; brother, Bobby Lee Stevens; sister, Jackie (Martin) Becerra; grandchildren, Nathaniel Cason, Erin Grace Cason, Joseph Cason, Peyton Cason, Issac Cason, Hayden Cason, Alyssa Cason, Adam, Haggard, Brandon Stevens, Grayson Stevens and Scarlet Stevens; and a host for family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Stevens family.
WAFF
Pastor speaks on Edgewater apartment shooting victim
Decatur, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Baptist Church is grieving the loss of a loved one after a fatal shooting. 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam Andrew was shot at 3 AM while sleeping in his apartment. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments.
courierjournal.net
Lake Guntersville State Park’s Eagle Awareness Provides Great Winter Recreation Opportunity and Celebrates Conservation Success Story
About 50 years ago, only 480 nesting pairs of bald eagles were left in the United States, with the last nest in Alabama documented in 1962. Thankfully, a great deal has changed since then, and so many eagles winter in our state that the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a hard time counting them.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings Dec. 12 –17
Payless Pharmacy Express, 1517 W. Moulton St., Decatur, 84. Andy’s Foodmart, 101 Highway 31, SW, Hartselle, 85. Corporate Dining Concepts-NUCO, 4301 Iverson Boulevard, Trinity, 85. Tienda Hispana, 19 14th St., SW, Decatur, 88. Marathon, 101 Highway 55, E, Falkville, 86. Family Lanes & Amusement, 501 Longhorn Pass, Hartselle, 87.
Obituary: Vernon Charlie Butts
Funeral service for Vernon Charlie Butts, age 90, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in Berlin Cemetery at Mt. Carmel. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Butts passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Cullman Regional. He was born Oct. 31, 1932, to Charlie Columbus Butts and Sarah Ann Butts. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, June Butts; daughters, Karen Smith and Pam (Jimmy) Wilhite; son, Jim (Karen) Butts; grandchildren, Meredith (Dominic) Kendall, Ben Hinkle, Brock Butts, and Carson Butts; and great-grandchildren, Quinn, Ezra, Ellis, and Felicity Kendall.
Comments / 0