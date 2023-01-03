A celebration of life for Danny Michael Kent, age 74, will be held on Jan. 7, 2023 at the Cullman Moose Lodge. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. with fellowship, dinner, and music to follow throughout the evening. Friends and loved ones are welcome to come by at any time during the celebration. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kent Family. As a loyal member and champion of the Moose Lodge, the family is requesting donations to the Cullman Moose Lodge or to Moosehaven in lieu of flowers. Danny passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 14, 1948, to Malcom and Rose (Annie Ruth) Kent who preceded him in death. Survivors include his children, Heather Sellers and Ashley (TJ Uhler) Kent, his siblings Charlotte Shedd and Greg (Clara) Kent and their families; his girlfriend Mary Simmons and her family, his stepchildren including Brittney (Jimmy) Tucker and Jesse (Brittany) Hagood and their families, and his extended family of loved ones. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Kent family.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO