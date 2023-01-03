Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
Acer brings new AMD Ryzen 7000 processors to its Nitro and Swift laptops at CES 2023
Acer unveiled a wide range of computers across many lines yesterday at CES 2023. There were plenty of laptops to go around, catering to a wide variety of audiences and carrying different designs. One thing that all these had in common was actually something that seemed to be oddly missing from the event. On the heels of that variety show, Acer is coming out with three new laptops that fill in the gaps, bringing AMD’s newest Ryzen processors to its flock, giving casual gamers as well as students and workers on-the-go with another option to meet their computing needs.
TrustedReviews
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: What to expect from laptops in 2023
OPINION: 2022 was a great year for laptops. We saw foldable screens, gorgeous OLED panels and record-breaking performances but with the year coming to an end, what can we expect from laptops in 2023?. I’ve assembled this list of laptop trends that I think could potentially emerge in the next...
Engadget
Lenovo turns to 'AI' to optimize its 2023 gaming laptops
Lenovo believes artificial intelligence will help differentiate its 2023 gaming laptops. Four new models at CES 2023 include the Lenovo LA AI chip, which the company says can dynamically adjust frame rates, increase the maximum heat threshold and boost overall performance. Additionally, it’s launching new gaming desktops across different price points.
yankodesign.com
Acer Chromebox CX15 and Add-in-One 24 land at CES 2023 to upgrade offices and classrooms
Google’s Web-centric Chrome OS had humble beginnings, catering primarily to educational and business sectors using low-power and affordable laptops. Chromebooks today, however, are a far cry from their ancestors from nearly a decade ago, and Chrome OS itself has undergone a rather radical transformation worthy of rivaling the big operating systems. Aside from supporting multiple platforms like Android and Linux, Chrome OS devices now also come in different forms, like the modest Chromebox. It’s pretty much a mini PC running Chrome OS, but there’s no rule that says it has to be just a box that sits on top of your desk or hidden behind it. At CES 2023, Acer is doing more than just show off its new and shiny Chromebox, it’s also introducing a new “Add-in-One” solution that helps make the Chromebox more practical and more space efficient in the places where it’s needed the most.
Engadget
ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...
TrustedReviews
First Impressions: Acer Swift Go Review
The Acer Swift Go is a mid-range laptop with top-notch specs. It’s packing both an OLED screen and 13th Gen Intel Core processor, setting it up to rival the MacBook Air despite a significantly cheaper price. Key Features. OLED screen:Available with both a 14-inch and 16-inch OLED display to...
The Verge
AMD promises RTX 3060 desktop graphics performance with new RDNA 3 laptop GPUs
AMD is bringing its RDNA 3 graphics architecture to laptops this year. The chip giant is promising RTX 3060-level desktop graphics on the latest laptops featuring its new Radeon RX 7600M XT GPUs. That’s games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla running at 100fps at 1080p, Borderlands 3 hitting 106fps, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider reaching 142fps.
yankodesign.com
Camera-maker Canon enters the metaverse game with their mixed-reality headset MREAL X1
Canon seems to be following its competitor Sony’s suit by betting big on the metaverse. There was a time when Canon dominated the camera space. Now, with every smartphone having its own computationally-optimized camera system, it seems like Canon’s parade is getting a little rained on. The company’s finding new avenues for its imaging technologies and systems, however, and it seems like the metaverse may just be the best new territory. At CES this year, Canon announced a few VR/AR focused devices, a notable one being the MREAL X1, their mixed-reality headset and technology that Canon is betting on to revolutionize a variety of sectors, like retail, exhibition, medical, and other experiences. “MREAL is unlike anything Canon has ever developed, a premium visualizer/simulator that helps account for limits of scale, perception, analysis, and participation, and provides superb, almost life-like image clarity and color accuracy,” Canon mentions.
yankodesign.com
Ultra-versatile ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair cocoons mobile gamers in distraction-free ergonomic comfort
Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) had a stellar lineup at the virtual launch event for CES 2023 and a gaming chair for mobile gamers is one accessory everyone wanted to see. Mobile gaming is on the rise in the last couple of years and is estimated to grow given the focus on developing gaming phones capable of running console-quality AAA titles. The ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair slots in perfectly as mobile gamers tend to keep searching for that ergonomic comfort zone that gives them the tactical edge in competitive or even casual gaming with buddies.
HP unveils upgraded OMEN desktops and laptops with integrated GeForce Now
HP showcases updates to its OMEN gaming PCs and laptops at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, including support for new 13th Gen Intel CPUs and cutting-edge liquid cooling.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU announced at CES 2023: all the details
We've just finished watching Nvidia's big presentation at CES 2023, and we're pleased to report that a new GPU is in the works from Team Green – one that won't burn a hole in your pocket (or your PC case) like the RTX 4090. Yes, the hotly-anticipated RTX 4070...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Acer Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is 24% off on Amazon
Deal Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen (Zen) Zen 3 (Vermeer) Geforce. Available on Amazon since early June 2021, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45-R21A is a gaming notebook that comes with good specs and a reasonable price. However, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 combo no longer justifies the US$1,149.99 price tag, although they come with 16 GB DDR4 memory, 512 GB NVMe SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD 144 Hz IPS display. Luckily, those interested can grab this machine with a 24% discount that brings its aforementioned list price down to a reasonable US$868.88.
game-news24.com
ASUS at 2023 the ROG Strix SCAR 16 Laptop with Mini LED screen, Lightweight Flow X13 and ROG Swift Pro PG248QP 540 Hz Monitor
At the CES 2023, ASUS showed a host of gamer-focused innovations, including pre-built gaming systems and a wide range of peripherals. RIM Strix SCAR AROG SYSTEM. The new Rog Strix SCAR 18 (G834) laptop is intended for eSports enthusiasts. This is the first ROG laptop to have an 18-inch LCD Nebula Display with 240Hz refresh rate. There are also 16- and 17-inch ROG Strix SCAR models. The 16 and 18-inch models are equipped with 13th generation Intel Core i9-13980HX processors with 24 cores and 32 threads in the maximum configuration; and ROG Strix SCAR 17 is equipped with a Ryzen 9 (Zen 4) processor. The ROG Strix SCAR 16 features a 6-inch Nebula HDR Display Mini LED QHD panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. All Strix models at the highest configuration include NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 for laptops with Advanced Optimus technology.
yankodesign.com
This IoT ballpen uses built-in cameras and sensors to convert all your notes into a digital format
Instead of spending nearly a grand on an iPad Pro and Pencil, the Nuwa Pen is a $179 device (pre-order price) that just actively digitizes your notes and doodles in real-time. Announced at CES 2023, the Nuwa looks just like any other ordinary pen, but comes with a built-in motion sensor and a triple camera array that captures what you’re writing, whether it’s a post-it note or a full-length essay, and saves a digital version of it, sharing it with you through the Nuwa app. All your notes are end-to-end encrypted too, which is more than what you can say for most note-taking apps.
yankodesign.com
TCL just announced a pair of sleek AR Glasses along with a bunch of other tech devices at CES 2023
While the AR glasses stopped us dead in our tracks, the company also unveiled a host of other devices from TVs to soundbars, ACs, refrigerators, tablets, phones, TWS earbuds, and a VR headset. I was today years old when I learned that TCL is USA’s 2nd largest TV seller. The...
Digital Trends
Intel’s 24-core laptop CPU might outclass desktop i9 processors
Intel is pushing laptop CPU core counts to places they’ve never been before. The company announced its 13th-gen Raptor Lake mobile processors at CES 2023, including the flagship Core i9-13980HX which includes a massive 24 cores that could top the list of the best Intel processors. That sounds insane...
yankodesign.com
The Acer Halo Swing is an eclectic, portable, water-resistant smart speaker with a hidden LED display
The Acer Halo Swing’s design is a confusing yet enchanting combination of design details that don’t immediately go together, but somehow create an overall experience that feels pleasant. The speaker’s monolithic like any smart speaker, but comes with a handle and a portable design, like Bose’s Soundlink Revolve+ II. It has a set of colorful lights at the bottom (which feel at odds with the black appearance on the top) and if those weren’t enough, the speaker’s front sports a concealed LED dot display that shines through the fabric to display icons like an alarm clock, the time, and the weather. Debuted just today at CES, the Acer Halo Swing has support for Hey Google, comes with its own built-in subwoofer and DTS Sound™ that fills your room with clear 360° audio, and a battery life that reportedly gives up to 10 hours of non-stop play. The Halo Swing’s built to be water-resistant too, and comes with its own charging platform that juices the speaker’s battery as soon as it’s placed on top.
