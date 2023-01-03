Read full article on original website
americanfootballinternational.com
Tips for Finding the Best Bingo Halls in Virginia
If you’re looking for a fun and entertaining way to spend your free time, then playing bingo is definitely the way to go. However, if you live in Virginia, you might be wondering where the best bingo halls are located. After all, with so many different options to choose from, it can be pretty difficult to make a decision.
Book on Poisonous, Venomous Animals in Virginia Available for Free Download
To help Virginians avoid poisonings from encounters with wildlife, a reference guide to 32 poisonous and venomous animals that live in Virginia is now available as a free, downloadable book. “The Cleopatra Project – Poisonous and Venomous Animals in Virginia” is filled with full-color photographs and written to be an easily read, valuable reference for parents, […]
Group makes sure children have beds and don't have to sleep on the floor
A Virginia group is stepping up to deliver beds to kids in need of a warm and comfortable place to sleep.
WAVY News 10
Virginia launches master gardening program
Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea turtles. Virginia Zoo mourns death of two-toed sloth Riley. Hampton deputies give back to community. Chesapeake...
Virginians could receive free, discounted internet through this government program
The Affordable Connectivity Program is a government-funded program helping low-income families pay for internet service, and could even help pay for laptops, tablets or computers.
wvtf.org
Saving Northern Neck Ginger Ale
The original ginger ale – a sweet, carbonated non-alcoholic beverage – was developed in 1907 by a pharmacist in Canada, and by 1926 it had spread to the lower 48 with many regional variations including one made by the Carver Family in Virginia’s Northern Neck. It has since inspired a cult following with one man turning his ginger ale container into this instrument – the Northern Neck canjo.
Want to become a master gardener? Virginia offers statewide classes
The Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer Virginians the opportunity to become master gardeners and give back to their communities with gardening classes across the state.
fox5dc.com
$1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Virginia
A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Virginia, according to lottery officials. That ticket matched the first five winning numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number. However, no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the $785 million jackpot. So the jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rolls to an estimated $940 million.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of West Virginia: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
West Virginia is the only state in the United States situated entirely within the Appalachian Mountain range, which is why it’s also called “The Mountain State.” Due to its location, several parts of the state are highly rugged. Nevertheless, thanks to its mountainous features, West Virginia is...
Augusta Free Press
All in: Caregivers initiative aims to prevent burnout, help heath workers feel supported
During the COVID pandemic, it became evident that healthcare professionals were struggling. A new statewide initiative aims to help protect the mental and emotional well-being of healthcare workers. The initiative, titled ALL IN, seeks to support Virginia hospitals and health systems in redesigning their work environments to help team members...
NBC12
Did you see the fog bow in Virginia?
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you ever seen a fog bow?. The rare phenomenon was spotted to start the new year! This one was seen at Bethel Beach in Mathews county to start 2023!. Fog bows are similar to rainbows, appearing as a bow in fog rather than rain. Water droplets in fog are much smaller than raindrops so the bow is devoid of color. Thanks for sharing this picture, Larry Lynch!
STUDY: 25% of Virginia homes contain dangerously high levels of cancer-causing gas
As the second-highest leading cause of lung cancer, the American Lung Association is urging Virginians to test their home for radon after a study found 25% of homes tested across the Commonwealth had dangerously high levels of the gas.
Many Virginians can save with this federal discounted internet program
NORFOLK, Va. — If you heard about a government program that claims to offer a $30 discount on internet services, it's not a scam! It's a federal program that aims to help low-income Americans afford high-speed internet. Announced last year, the Affordable Connectivity Program provides $30 monthly internet subsidies,...
NBC12
2 tickets sold in Central Va. win $1 million in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five Virginia residents are entering the new year $1 million richer - including two from Central Virginia. Those five tickets were drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, according to Virginia Lottery. The $1 million winners are:. Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone...
virginia.org
Big Concerts Coming to Virginia in January 2023
Jan. 21 – Saved By the 90s. Jan. 27 – ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience. Jan. 20 – Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience. Jan. 22 – Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show. At the Dominion Energy Center. Jan. 14 – Butcher Brown with the...
southarkansassun.com
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
wina.com
Triple-A notes gas prices spike temporarily
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – We’re seeing prices spike at the pump heading into the New Year, but Triple-A says it’s only temporary. Triple-A MidAtlantic’s Morgan Dean said the polar blast over the Christmas holiday plummeted temperatures and interrupted refinery processes during the week. It happened as demand was up due to holiday driving, and oil prices that had been in the 70-dollar range rose into the 80s. However, Dean says they expect prices to begin dropping again as refining gets back up to speed.
prosalesmagazine.com
Beacon Opens Greenfield Locations in North Carolina and Tennessee
Beacon announced it has opened greenfield locations in Durham, N.C., and La Vergne, Tenn. With the two new openings, Beacon has opened 15 total greenfield locations in 2022, exceeding the company’s original commitment to open 10 during the year and executing on growth and customer experience goals in its Ambition 2025 plan, according to the company.
chathamstartribune.com
Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition
It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
Why Virginians can expect to save some money on groceries this year
Virginians are starting the new year with a little relief at the grocery checkout line. As of Jan. 1, the state's 1.5% portion of the grocery tax has officially been eliminated.
