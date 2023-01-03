Read full article on original website
WESH
Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother
COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach hookah bars forced to close earlier because of crime concerns
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The City of Daytona Beach has set new rules for how late hookah bars can stay open. Some argue it will help cut out crime, but business owners say they might have to close completely. The businesses will have to close at midnight, or 2 a.m....
WESH
Sole survivor in Orlando warehouse fire that killed 4 still in intensive care
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been more than a month since a deadly fire erupted at a warehouse in Orange County where fireworks were stored. Five people were rushed to the hospital. Four of them died. Lindsey Tallafuss, 24, is the sole surviving victim of the fire. “Lindsey is...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say
Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
80-year-old man hit, killed while crossing Orange County road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Orange County. Troopers were called around 8 p.m. Wednesday after reports a person was hit by a car on North Pine Hills Road near Alhambra Drive, not far from Barnett Park. Troopers and Orange County...
leesburg-news.com
Mexican national living in Leesburg arrested for driving without valid license
A Mexican citizen living in Leesburg was arrested on New Year’s Day by a Fruitland Park officer. The officer was on traffic patrol near the intersection of State Road 25 and Eagles Nest Road when he clocked a black Nissan traveling 68 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. The officer put on his emergency lights on and stopped 22-year-old Nicolas Perez Melchor. He gave the officer a Mexican driver’s license and told him that he did not speak English. A bilingual Leesburg officer arrived to help question Melchor, who told the officers that he has been living in the area for the past year and never had a Florida driver’s license.
‘They shot up the wrong house’: 2 kids hurt when gunmen rain fire on ‘innocent’ Polk County home
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to discuss investigations into two drive-by shootings and a burglary that took place over the last week.
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Landlord locked tenants in garage, threatened to kill them
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — An Orange City man is accused of locking three tenants inside the garage apartment they live in and threatening to shoot them if they came out. Sixty-six-year-old Lawrence Cohen is charged with three counts of false imprisonment and in addition to that, resisting arrest. Deputies...
click orlando
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
Employees flee Orlando auto parts store after man with gun demands access to safe, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are looking for a man who attempted to rob an Advanced Auto Parts store at gunpoint. Police confirmed a man with a gun tried to rob the Advanced Auto Parts store Tuesday night on West Church Street. Officers said the man entered the...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando-area man threatened mass shooting at FSU targeting LGBTQ community, FBI alleges
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man from Central Florida is accused of threatening a mass shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it received information on Dec. 16, 2021, that an "imminent threat to life" had been posted days earlier to the instant messaging/social media internet platform Discord, which is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
WESH
Court date continued for Seminole County man accused of killing 3-year-old daughter
LONGWOOD, Fla. — A man accused ofkilling one of his daughters and trying to kill the other was expected court in Seminole County on Wednesday. Prosecutors are asking for the death penalty in this case, for which there is still not a clear motive. Juan Bravo-Torres was arrested back...
Man accused of grabbing woman while jogging to face judge in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of grabbing a woman who was jogging in Orange County should be in court Tuesday. The woman told police that she took a picture of the man as he backed away from her. That’s how police said they identified Israel Pagan. He...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Lost hiker rescued by Orange County deputy after helicopter spots her
A Central Florida hiker called 911 after getting lost near the St. Johns River. Orange County deputies with the Aviation Section were able to spot her and bring her to safety.
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
click orlando
Deputies search for missing 55-year-old Osceola County man
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are asking for help in the search of a missing man last seen on Dec. 30. Jesus Daniel Bernal, 55, was last seen near Tierra Vista Apartments in Kissimmee, wearing a black sweater and blue pants. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown...
Orlando police searching for woman, 40, missing since Christmas Day
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching for a 40-year-old woman last seen on Christmas Day. Officers said Runy Leidy Medina-Pacheco was last seen near Cadence Crossing Apartments, located on Curry Ford Road around 10 p.m. on Dec. 25. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said...
WESH
Deputies: Man stabbed, injured in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured. On New Year's Day, around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive after receiving reports of gunshots being heard.
osceolasheriff.org
Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker.
Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing person. Missing From: The vicinity of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida Missing Since: 08/05/2022 On 12/29/2022, deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The missing person, Mr. Adrian Anthony Walker, was last seen on 08/05/2022 in the area of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida. It is known that Adrian frequents the West 192 area. If contact is made with Adrian, please check his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.
Hurricane debris piles picked up after Channel 9 gets involved
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — For the past three months, the view out of Lisa Flowers’ front door was a stack of hurricane debris. Yards of twisted sticks, branches and leaves crushed the landscaping on the easement across the street. It sat and decayed, attracting rats and the occasional bag of trash people hid among the mess.
