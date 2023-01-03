ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother

COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say

Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Mexican national living in Leesburg arrested for driving without valid license

A Mexican citizen living in Leesburg was arrested on New Year’s Day by a Fruitland Park officer. The officer was on traffic patrol near the intersection of State Road 25 and Eagles Nest Road when he clocked a black Nissan traveling 68 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. The officer put on his emergency lights on and stopped 22-year-old Nicolas Perez Melchor. He gave the officer a Mexican driver’s license and told him that he did not speak English. A bilingual Leesburg officer arrived to help question Melchor, who told the officers that he has been living in the area for the past year and never had a Florida driver’s license.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando-area man threatened mass shooting at FSU targeting LGBTQ community, FBI alleges

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man from Central Florida is accused of threatening a mass shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it received information on Dec. 16, 2021, that an "imminent threat to life" had been posted days earlier to the instant messaging/social media internet platform Discord, which is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
click orlando

Deputies search for missing 55-year-old Osceola County man

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are asking for help in the search of a missing man last seen on Dec. 30. Jesus Daniel Bernal, 55, was last seen near Tierra Vista Apartments in Kissimmee, wearing a black sweater and blue pants. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man stabbed, injured in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured. On New Year's Day, around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive after receiving reports of gunshots being heard.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
osceolasheriff.org

Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker.

Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing person. Missing From: The vicinity of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida Missing Since: 08/05/2022 On 12/29/2022, deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The missing person, Mr. Adrian Anthony Walker, was last seen on 08/05/2022 in the area of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida. It is known that Adrian frequents the West 192 area. If contact is made with Adrian, please check his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy