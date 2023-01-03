Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
Providence Police Seize Guns and Ammunition After SUV Crashes Into Cruiser
Providence Police seized several guns and ammunition on Saturday. The seizure took place after the suspect’s vehicle collided with a police cruiser. Shortly after noon on Saturday, police said they were on patrol in the area of Atwells Avenue and Manton Avenue when they observed a Silver Acura SUV speeding on Atwells.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police make arrest after man allegedly threatens clerk, demands money and cigarettes
Fall River Police made an arrest Friday evening after a man allegedly made threats, demands, and caused damage. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to Ruby’s Convenience Store, 1737 Bay Street, in response to a report of an armed robbery. During his investigation,...
At least 5 injured following crash in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPR) — At least five people were injured in a car crash in Providence Saturday night. The crash happened at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. around 8 p.m. Police on scene tell 12 News that three cars were involved in the crash. Police say one of cars was traveling […]
Police: Man shot inside Providence apartment
Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot inside his Providence apartment building Thursday night.
GoLocalProv
NEW: Missing MA Woman’s Husband Arrested for “Misleading Investigation”
The husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe -- who has been missing since New Year's Day -- has been arrested. On Sunday evening, Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police announced they have taken Brian Walshe, 46, into custody charging him with misleading a police investigation. Cohasset and Massachusetts Police continue...
universalhub.com
Man had loaded AK47, handgun in Dorchester apartment when arrested on drug charges, police say
Boston Police report Distict C-6 (South Boston) drug-unit officers and FBI agents armed with three search warrants, raided an apartment at 15 Boyden St. on Friday and seized fentanyl, crack and meth along with an AK-47 loaded with 28 rounds and a firearm loaded with seven rounds. Kevin Wallace, 43,...
darientimes.com
Suspected Walmart thieves threatened to shoot security guard in East Windsor, police say
EAST WINDSOR — Police say they're looking for two suspected thieves who threatened to shoot a security worker Thursday at Walmart. East Windsor police also on the lookout for the getaway car, a dark red Honda Civic. The theft happened early Thursday evening at the Walmart Supercenter, 44 Prospect...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to Pleasant Street baseball bat assault
At approximately, 11:50pm on December 31, the New Bedford Police Department received a report of a man that was attacked with a baseball bat. New Bedford Police and EMS, responded to 1332 Pleasant St. in the city’s west end to find an injured man who said an unknown male had struck him over the head with a baseball bat. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
GoLocalProv
Man Arrested With Gun in Downtown Providence Was Previously Charged for Trafficking Firearms in Iowa
Providence Police arrested two men on gun and knife charges downtown near City Hall. Both men have prior records — including one who was arrested for trafficking stolen firearms in Iowa in 2021. About Incident. Shortly before 9:30 PM on Thursday, police said they saw a vehicle at the...
fallriverreporter.com
Police issue warning as driver in Massachusetts arrested after driving on car rims
A police department in Massachusetts is warning drivers after an interesting drive that was taken recently. Last weekend the Whitman Police Department received a call for an erratic operator traveling northbound on Route 18. The vehicle was quickly located and stopped. The picture above shows the vehicle’s right front passenger...
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Rhode Island man sentenced to decades in state prison for shooting police officer
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Rhode Island man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to state prison after pleading to shooting a police officer. According to Attorney General Peter Neronha, at a hearing on Wednesday, 22-year-old Tyrone Robinson of Providence entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of assault with intent to commit murder, one count of discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, one count of intent to commit murder, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license.
Monson Police arrest suspect for allegedly selling drugs to undercover officers
Monson Police arrested a suspect on January 2 after he allegedly sold cocaine to two undercover police officers.
GoLocalProv
Man Who Jumped Off Washington Bridge to Evade Police Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges
A California man who jumped into the Providence River in a bid to evade arrest pled guilty Thursday in federal court in Providence to a charge of being a felon in possession of firearms; fourteen guns will be forfeited and destroyed as a result, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
ABC6.com
A Providence man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting a police officer
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison for shooting a police officer in 2019. Tyrone Robinson, 22, entered a plea of nolo contendere to the following charges:. Assault with intent to commit murder. Discharge of a firearm while committing a crime...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
Vernon man faces charge of enticing a minor
Members were holding Gregory Yount, 58, until police arrived. They provided police with several binders containing text messages between Yount and a fictitious 13-year old female, created by the organization.
whdh.com
Police ask for help in search for missing 15-year-old Boston girl
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 15-year-old Kiara Montalvo, who was last seen on Friday around 8 a.m. at The Boston Arts Academy in Boston. Kiara is a Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs...
Vehicle stolen with 2 kids inside recovered by Providence police
Police said the vehicle was stolen Monday night after it was left running outside a store on Pocasset Avenue.
Authorities ID 30-Year-Old Billerica Man Killed In New Year's Chelmsford Crash
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal New Year's Day crash in Chelmsford as 30-year-old Nicholas Kiesinger of Billerica, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near 143 Littleton Road around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1,…
EMT put on probation after fighting with drunk RI woman in ambulance
Video surveillance shows the EMT getting kicked out of an ambulance.
