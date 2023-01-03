PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Rhode Island man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to state prison after pleading to shooting a police officer. According to Attorney General Peter Neronha, at a hearing on Wednesday, 22-year-old Tyrone Robinson of Providence entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of assault with intent to commit murder, one count of discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, one count of intent to commit murder, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license.

