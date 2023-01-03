ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Carol G
5d ago

I wouldn't give these people so much as a goldfish to take care of... But how much you wanna bet they get off with a slap or a warning

GoLocalProv

Providence Police Seize Guns and Ammunition After SUV Crashes Into Cruiser

Providence Police seized several guns and ammunition on Saturday. The seizure took place after the suspect’s vehicle collided with a police cruiser. Shortly after noon on Saturday, police said they were on patrol in the area of Atwells Avenue and Manton Avenue when they observed a Silver Acura SUV speeding on Atwells.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

At least 5 injured following crash in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPR) — At least five people were injured in a car crash in Providence Saturday night. The crash happened at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. around 8 p.m.  Police on scene tell 12 News that three cars were involved in the crash. Police say one of cars was traveling […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

NEW: Missing MA Woman’s Husband Arrested for “Misleading Investigation”

The husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe -- who has been missing since New Year's Day -- has been arrested. On Sunday evening, Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police announced they have taken Brian Walshe, 46, into custody charging him with misleading a police investigation. Cohasset and Massachusetts Police continue...
COHASSET, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police respond to Pleasant Street baseball bat assault

At approximately, 11:50pm on December 31, the New Bedford Police Department received a report of a man that was attacked with a baseball bat. New Bedford Police and EMS, responded to 1332 Pleasant St. in the city’s west end to find an injured man who said an unknown male had struck him over the head with a baseball bat. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police issue warning as driver in Massachusetts arrested after driving on car rims

A police department in Massachusetts is warning drivers after an interesting drive that was taken recently. Last weekend the Whitman Police Department received a call for an erratic operator traveling northbound on Route 18. The vehicle was quickly located and stopped. The picture above shows the vehicle’s right front passenger...
WHITMAN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

22-year-old Rhode Island man sentenced to decades in state prison for shooting police officer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Rhode Island man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to state prison after pleading to shooting a police officer. According to Attorney General Peter Neronha, at a hearing on Wednesday, 22-year-old Tyrone Robinson of Providence entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of assault with intent to commit murder, one count of discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, one count of intent to commit murder, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police ask for help in search for missing 15-year-old Boston girl

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 15-year-old Kiara Montalvo, who was last seen on Friday around 8 a.m. at The Boston Arts Academy in Boston. Kiara is a Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs...
BOSTON, MA

