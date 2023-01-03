Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Loved ones continue to wait as crews search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Loved ones of two missing boaters gather at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook on Tuesday hoping and praying they’ll be found. “They just want peace of mind, they want their boys back. That’s what I would want if it were my kids,” said a nearby neighbor, Bill Sexton.
wakg.com
Update: Two Bodies Recovered in Search for Missing Boaters at Smith Mountain Lake
On Thursday morning two bodies were recovered from Smith Mountain Lake during a search for two missing boaters. The search began on Monday afternoon after two boaters went missing from an overturned boat. Most of the search efforts have been located around the Anthony Ford boat ramp in Penhook. The...
WDBJ7.com
Recovery mission continues for missing boaters
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The search and recovery efforts for two missing boaters continues. Wednesday’s search was day three. Crews returned to the Anthony Ford boat dock at Smith Mountain Lake Wednesday. Crews with Virginia Conservation Police and Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue squad worked in the rain....
WDBJ7.com
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire and Rescue, a search is underway for the bodies of two missing males after a boat capsized Monday. The boat was recovered Monday night. The search had been considered a rescue mission until the focus switched to recovery of...
WDBJ7.com
Recovery efforts for missing boaters after fatal accident extend into third day
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The search for the bodies of two missing boaters has gone on since Monday. Crews wrapped up recovery efforts around 6 p.m. Tuesday after searching for 10 hours. While crews were out on the water Tuesday, the family gathered in the parking lot at the...
altavistajournal.com
Local woman saves man’s life while working at Quality Suites in Altavista
A guest who had checked into the Quality Suites in Altavista last week had no idea that he might be "checking out" sooner than he expected. That afternoon, he experienced a near-fatal medical emergency, but thanks to his housekeeper, Gaynell Angela "Angel" Woodruff, he is alive today. The day began...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are on the lookout for a missing and possibly endangered woman. Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last reported seen walking in the Vinton/Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. January 1, 2023. Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call...
WXII 12
February hearing pits Belews Creek police widow against city of Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The next step in Cheryl McDonald's multi-year battle with the city of Winston-Salem over line-of-duty death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, will take place in Kernersville on Feb. 10 before an Industrial Commissioner, one of the six people tasked with seeing that North Carolina'sWorkers' Compensation Act is followed properly.
wakg.com
Gretna Ministry Company Helping Family that Lost Home in Fire
Campers Care ministry, a disaster relief ministry based in Gretna will be assisting a family who lost their home and belongings in a Christmas Eve house fire. Campers Care has set up a special donation opportunity on their website www.CampersCare.org allowing individuals and businesses the opportunity to support this family in what they are defining as their “Luke 21” project.
Man stepping outside to check for DoorDash sees Greensboro apartment on fire, warns neighbors
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An apartment fire is under investigation in Greensboro. The fire department responded to the Rockwood Manor Apartments around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured in the fire but at least two of the apartment units have been deemed unsafe. Nearly 30 firefighters were on the scene and they got the […]
wakg.com
Renovated Danville Boys & Girls Club Re-Opens
The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area yesterday. The Boys & Girls Club showcased their newly renovated facility featuring a game room and teen center. This organization is going above and beyond to have a positive, lifelong impact on the youth in our community.
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. officials hunt for camo-style pick-up truck
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pick-up truck that is believed to be involved in an incident under investigation. Deputies say the truck is possibly gray between the years 1999 and 2003. Officials describe the truck as a Chevrolet or GMC with a camo-style design and a large magnet decal on the back left side.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies locate stolen SUV in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was stolen from the 3000 block of Red House Road on Monday, Jan. 2. Deputies say they are searching for a 1997 Chevy Suburban with the Virginia license plate, YOTEWGN. Anyone who sees the SUV...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
WSET
Person displaced after escaping house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A person in a home in Danville was able to safely escape a house when a fire broke out in an office/yoga room, but the person is displaced after the damage to the home, the Danville Fire Department said. A total of nineteen firefighters were...
North Carolina deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store
The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
wakg.com
Collinsville Death and Fire Under Investigation
A death and fire that occurred in Collinsville on Friday are under investigation. The incident occurred at 216 Ridge Road. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke to be identified and to determine the cause of the death. There was a fire in the yard when authorities arrived on the scene.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
wfxrtv.com
Firefighter found dead in Bedford Co. Pond
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue reports that a firefighter was found dead in a pond on Friday night. Officials say the firefighter has been identified as Lt. Mel Nowlin, a long-time volunteer with the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company. Not only was he a volunteer firefighter but the company’s secretary and treasurer as well.
wakg.com
Two Danville Residents Arrested in Halifax Following Police Chase and Crash
Two Danville residents were arrested in Halifax after a police chase that ended in a crash on Thursday night. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Marcus Patterson and Shannon Long were accuse of shoplifting from the Tractor Supply Company store at the Halifax Square Shopping Center. When officers attempted to stop Patterson...
Comments / 0