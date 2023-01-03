Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
I-95 Shutdown: One year since major snowstorm caused 18+ hours worth of gridlock in Virginia
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Wednesday marks one year since the beginning of an 18+ hour shutdown of I-95 in Virginia that left drivers stranded, a majority of them spending the night in their cars, due to a major snowstorm. What happened?. The incident began with a major crash involving several tractor-trailers...
NBC12
Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes
As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board...
Blue headlights could soon become a thing of the past in Virginia
One Virginia lawmaker wants to ban blue headlights, a controversial car modification some people believe to be dangerous.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WTOP
Route 29 widening construction in Fairfax Co. to start this spring
For commuters in Northern Virginia, some bottlenecks are more predictable than others. Work is set to begin this spring to relieve a twice-a-day chokepoint. In the next few months, Virginia Department of Transportation plans to begin construction to widen 1.5 miles of U.S. Route 29 — also known as Lee Highway — from four lanes to six, between Union Mill Road and Buckleys Gate Drive.
NRVNews
Strong Storms Through 6:30 PM
Strong storms will impact portions of southwestern Alleghany County in west central Virginia, Pulaski, Giles, Craig, east central Wythe, Montgomery Counties in southwestern Virginia and Monroe Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Radford through 630 PM EST…. At 558 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong storms...
'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets
The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year.There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but one winning seven-figure “Me…
fox5dc.com
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?
It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
Virginia senator proposes statewide ban on blue headlights
A Virginia state senator has proposed a total ban blue headlights, a move designed to remove a car modification some see as a dangerous nuisance.
NBC Washington
Two Tickets in DC? Metro Says ‘Pleasant Surprise' as Fare Evasion Crackdown Starts Slow
The head of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced last fall a crackdown on passengers who ride without paying, pledging to bring order to a beleaguered transit system that reportedly saw fare evasion rise during the pandemic. But a News4 I-Team analysis found fewer than two tickets were issued...
WJLA
Fairfax community reacts to Younkin’s request for probe of scholarship announcement delay
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate potential civil rights violations at a Fairfax County High School. In a blistering letter, Governor Youngkin tells AG Miyares ”I am stunned by news reports alleging that information about National Merit Awards...
Chick-Fil-A at The Dulles Town Center Closed Permanently
No explanation was given as to the reason for the closure leaving fans speculating and wondering why their favorite restaurant will not open anymore. Chick-Fil-A reigns supreme in the fast food Industry. This is evident in its 2900 locations in the U.S. and in being voted as the American favorite restaurant for eight years in a row. This means that there are things that the chain is consistently doing that puts it ahead of its rivals. From food quality, speed of service, and mobile app reliability, the chain continues to dominate in the industry offering quality food and superior services that leaves customers coming back for more day after day.
fox5dc.com
New year, new laws: What's changing in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The DMV rang in the new year with big changes to laws that affect how people shop, travel and even use cannabis. In D.C., 2023 will see the end of Metrobus fares. Starting on July 1, Metrobus rides starting in the District will be free. It will cost D.C. about...
WJLA
'I was just shocked': Springfield man wins $1 million in New Year's raffle
SPRINGFEILD, Va. (7News) — A Springfield, Virginia man is $1 million richer after winning Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, lottery officials said. “I just play for fun. If I get it, I get it," said Solomon Sebehat, regarding his reason for playing the lottery. The Springfield man...
WJLA
Miyares launches investigation into Fairfax Co. school over merit delay, admission process
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares Wednesday morning announced that his office is launching an investigation following the recent controversy surrounding Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. This comes after a group of Fairfax County parents' demands for action after they said Thomas...
WJLA
295 SB near South Capitol Street in DC reopens after reports of man with gun
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — All lanes on southbound I-295 have reopened after being shut down near South Capitol Street in D.C. as police investigated a report of a man with a gun Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD said they initially got a call for a...
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
cbs19news
Body found in national park believed to be missing Albemarle County man
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say the body of a missing Albemarle County man has been found in the Shenandoah National Park. According to a release, SNP and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff found the remains on Monday. Based on the preliminary identification of these remains, the search...
New Virginia laws in 2023
New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.
Comments / 0