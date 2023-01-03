ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBC12

Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes

As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Route 29 widening construction in Fairfax Co. to start this spring

For commuters in Northern Virginia, some bottlenecks are more predictable than others. Work is set to begin this spring to relieve a twice-a-day chokepoint. In the next few months, Virginia Department of Transportation plans to begin construction to widen 1.5 miles of U.S. Route 29 — also known as Lee Highway — from four lanes to six, between Union Mill Road and Buckleys Gate Drive.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Strong Storms Through 6:30 PM

Strong storms will impact portions of southwestern Alleghany County in west central Virginia, Pulaski, Giles, Craig, east central Wythe, Montgomery Counties in southwestern Virginia and Monroe Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Radford through 630 PM EST…. At 558 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong storms...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?

It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
WASHINGTON, DC
Madoc

Chick-Fil-A at The Dulles Town Center Closed Permanently

No explanation was given as to the reason for the closure leaving fans speculating and wondering why their favorite restaurant will not open anymore. Chick-Fil-A reigns supreme in the fast food Industry. This is evident in its 2900 locations in the U.S. and in being voted as the American favorite restaurant for eight years in a row. This means that there are things that the chain is consistently doing that puts it ahead of its rivals. From food quality, speed of service, and mobile app reliability, the chain continues to dominate in the industry offering quality food and superior services that leaves customers coming back for more day after day.
DULLES, VA
cbs19news

Body found in national park believed to be missing Albemarle County man

LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say the body of a missing Albemarle County man has been found in the Shenandoah National Park. According to a release, SNP and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff found the remains on Monday. Based on the preliminary identification of these remains, the search...
LURAY, VA
Margaret Minnicks

New Virginia laws in 2023

New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.
VIRGINIA STATE

