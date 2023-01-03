Most people would probably claim their rooms or the living room as their headquarters inside a house, but those who love cooking or preparing meals for the family will lay claim to the kitchen as their kingdom. There is no shortage of kitchen appliances and products that are designed to help make people’s lives easier, but few among these are also designed to appeal to their personal aesthetic tastes. It’s easier to get that kind of more personalized touch when it comes to kitchen tools and utensils, not so much for large appliances that are mass-produced to cater to the general public. That’s where bespoke products come in, and Samsung’s latest line of smart refrigerators try to fill this niche with appliances that not only look smart but are also pretty smart internally as well.

