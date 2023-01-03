Read full article on original website
Samsung announces Flex Hybrid laptop display that folds and slides
Samsung has announced the Flex Hybrid, an OLED laptop display that both folds and slides. The South Korean tech giant will be showing off some of its latest display technology at CES 2023 later this week, and one of those innovations will be a new kind of OLED display for laptops.
yankodesign.com
Acer Chromebox CX15 and Add-in-One 24 land at CES 2023 to upgrade offices and classrooms
Google’s Web-centric Chrome OS had humble beginnings, catering primarily to educational and business sectors using low-power and affordable laptops. Chromebooks today, however, are a far cry from their ancestors from nearly a decade ago, and Chrome OS itself has undergone a rather radical transformation worthy of rivaling the big operating systems. Aside from supporting multiple platforms like Android and Linux, Chrome OS devices now also come in different forms, like the modest Chromebox. It’s pretty much a mini PC running Chrome OS, but there’s no rule that says it has to be just a box that sits on top of your desk or hidden behind it. At CES 2023, Acer is doing more than just show off its new and shiny Chromebox, it’s also introducing a new “Add-in-One” solution that helps make the Chromebox more practical and more space efficient in the places where it’s needed the most.
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
yankodesign.com
This IoT ballpen uses built-in cameras and sensors to convert all your notes into a digital format
Instead of spending nearly a grand on an iPad Pro and Pencil, the Nuwa Pen is a $179 device (pre-order price) that just actively digitizes your notes and doodles in real-time. Announced at CES 2023, the Nuwa looks just like any other ordinary pen, but comes with a built-in motion sensor and a triple camera array that captures what you’re writing, whether it’s a post-it note or a full-length essay, and saves a digital version of it, sharing it with you through the Nuwa app. All your notes are end-to-end encrypted too, which is more than what you can say for most note-taking apps.
Gizmodo
Lenovo Made a Windows Laptop With a Rotating E Ink Display
E ink has been big lately. BMW’s covered cars with it, and Lenovo’s put it on laptop lids, so you can have a document pulled up even with your laptop closed. There have even been E Ink typewriters, which promise writers a comfortable and distraction-free writing experience by pairing a keyboard with an E Ink display. Perhaps encouraged by how trendy E Ink’s been as of late, Lenovo’s now expanding on its E Ink lid computer by taking a note from those typewriters, letting us use E Ink as our main laptop display in the new ThinkBook Plus Twist.
JBL 4329P Studio Monitor is a premium all-in-one speaker system to rival the KEF LS50 Wireless
With AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Bluetooth built-in, JBL's all-in-one speaker system has plenty of options for streaming. But it's not exactly cheap...
T3.com
The iPad Pro just got schooled by Lenovo's new tablet innovation
When it comes to the best tablets, Apple's iPad range is known to be king of the castle. But it's not the only player for the crown, and this new Android tablet alternative offers an innovative kickstand solution that's worthy of attention. I'm talking about the Lenovo Tab Extreme, as...
Ars Technica
Lenovo puts the legendary ThinkPad brand on a phone: Meet the ThinkPhone
You've heard of the ThinkPad—the legendary laptop brand known for durability, aggressively utilitarian business design, and bright-red pointing sticks—now get ready for the Lenovo Think...Phone? The ThinkPhone. A phone supposedly for business use. ThinkPad was originally an IBM laptop brand before it was bought by Lenovo, and Lenovo...
electrek.co
Verge opens US pre-orders for its hubless electric motorcycle with 25 minute charging
The Verge TS is one of the most revolutionary new electric motorcycles hitting the market, thanks to a wild design for the drivetrain. It was previously only available in Europe but has now opened reservations in the US after showing off an updated model known as the TS Ultra at CES 2023.
TCL CES 2023: QD-OLED, Mini-LED, and QLEDs TVs are on the way
TCL's first QD-OLED is still a way off, Mini-LED QLEDs with up to 2300 local dimming zones are much closer.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Kiss My Airs Pack Expands With An Air Max 95
Coining the widely-regarded “Kiss My Airs” term as a part of their 2017 Air Max Day campaign and subsequent 30th anniversary of the cushioning technology, Nike’s celebratory Air Max pack has been harkened in full force for the new year, including this Nike Air Max 95. Connected...
yankodesign.com
The Citizen CZ Smart YouQ smartwatch uses NASA and IBM technology to ‘predict’ your fitness
Dubbed the ‘Smarter Watch’, the CZ Smart doesn’t track you through the day… it anticipates your day in advance. Watchmaking pioneer CITIZEN just revealed its latest offering at CES this year – the CZ Smart watch + the YouQ app, designed in partnership with IBM Watson and NASA Ames Research Center. While looking just like any premium watch, the next-gen CZ Smart’s true functionality is unlocked when combined with the YouQ app that gathers, parses, and learns from the data provided by the smartwatch. The watch comes in a variety of styles, sporting CITIZEN’s iconic design with a rotating bezel, a crown and two pushers sitting beside the circular display, and the ability to swap between leather, silicone, mesh, and link variants.
Gizmodo
Cooler Master Put a PC Inside a Shoe and a Shark
Taking direct inspiration from the realm of neato PC case mods, Cooler Master announced Wednesday during CES that it was finally close to selling its own strange, strange cases—one designed to look like a shoe and the other resembling a shark. In its release, the company said the Shark...
yankodesign.com
Samsung Bespoke smart refrigerators helps you truly own your kitchen
Most people would probably claim their rooms or the living room as their headquarters inside a house, but those who love cooking or preparing meals for the family will lay claim to the kitchen as their kingdom. There is no shortage of kitchen appliances and products that are designed to help make people’s lives easier, but few among these are also designed to appeal to their personal aesthetic tastes. It’s easier to get that kind of more personalized touch when it comes to kitchen tools and utensils, not so much for large appliances that are mass-produced to cater to the general public. That’s where bespoke products come in, and Samsung’s latest line of smart refrigerators try to fill this niche with appliances that not only look smart but are also pretty smart internally as well.
Android Headlines
Cooler Master unveils new gaming peripherals for CES 2023
Cooler Master has been building PC accessories for 30 years, and it’s celebrating this anniversary with some new peripherals at CES 2023. The company just unveiled some new and exciting devices to get your streaming journey started on the right foot. Keyboards+. Starting off, the company is releasing some...
yankodesign.com
Ultra-versatile ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair cocoons mobile gamers in distraction-free ergonomic comfort
Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) had a stellar lineup at the virtual launch event for CES 2023 and a gaming chair for mobile gamers is one accessory everyone wanted to see. Mobile gaming is on the rise in the last couple of years and is estimated to grow given the focus on developing gaming phones capable of running console-quality AAA titles. The ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair slots in perfectly as mobile gamers tend to keep searching for that ergonomic comfort zone that gives them the tactical edge in competitive or even casual gaming with buddies.
Engadget
Samsung bets on MicroLED and 8K for its premium 2023 TVs
Four years after introducing The Wall at CES 2018, Samsung is poised to take its MicroLED technology mainstream. At CES 2023, the company announced it would offer 50-, 63-, 76-, 89-, 101-, 114- and 140-inch MicroLED models, greatly expanding the amount of choice consumers have when it comes to the new display technology. Samsung didn’t provide pricing and availability information for the expanded line, but the company claims the new models are its most affordable MicroLED TVs to date. Since a few of the sets are smaller than any of the MicroLED TVs Samsung has offered in the past, you also won’t need to pay for a professional to install them in your home.
CNET
CES 2023 Live Blog: LG's Wireless TV, Powerful Asus Laptops, Nvidia Chips and More
Get all the details from LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements.
JBL's touchscreen-equipped earbuds are headed stateside this spring
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CES 2023 is in progress, and we are seeing everything from great smart home products to intruiging smartwatches and TVs. Developments are also afoot in the consumer audio space — JBL has a few additions to its Tour product range. At CES, JBL announced an over-ear wireless headphone called the Tour One M2 alongside a true-wireless model, the Tour Pro 2.
yankodesign.com
TCL just announced a pair of sleek AR Glasses along with a bunch of other tech devices at CES 2023
While the AR glasses stopped us dead in our tracks, the company also unveiled a host of other devices from TVs to soundbars, ACs, refrigerators, tablets, phones, TWS earbuds, and a VR headset. I was today years old when I learned that TCL is USA’s 2nd largest TV seller. The...
