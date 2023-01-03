JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State picked swept its two-game road swing to Missouri in conference play with a 66-53 win at Lincoln on Monday (Jan. 2). The Tigers scored the first basket of the game and led the rest of the way, leading by 15 at the half before the final margin settled at 13. FHSU is now 10-3 overall, 5-2 in the MIAA, while Lincoln moved to 7-3 overall, 3-3 in the MIAA.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO