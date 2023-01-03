Read full article on original website
Heart of a Tiger: Amy Schmierbach’s quest
Once you become a parent, you never really quit being a parent. Any parent of a child with intellectual or developmental disabilities knows that their responsibilities will be extensive long after their son or daughter reaches adulthood. Supporting a child with special needs is often a life-long commitment comprising equal parts unconditional love and unwavering advocacy.
Men’s basketball rolls by Lincoln
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State picked swept its two-game road swing to Missouri in conference play with a 66-53 win at Lincoln on Monday (Jan. 2). The Tigers scored the first basket of the game and led the rest of the way, leading by 15 at the half before the final margin settled at 13. FHSU is now 10-3 overall, 5-2 in the MIAA, while Lincoln moved to 7-3 overall, 3-3 in the MIAA.
Women’s basketball 1-1 on MIAA trip
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Fort Hays State women’s basketball team put on a 3-point shooting clinic in the first half Monday afternoon (Jan. 2), pouring in a season-high 11 triples before intermission en route to an 85-68 road win over Lincoln. The Tigers (12-4, 7-1 MIAA) finished the game with 12 3-pointers while hitting a season-best 56.4 percent from the floor (31-of-55) and 52.2 percent from behind the arc (12-of-23).
