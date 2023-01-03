ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

15-year-old boy dead after shooting in Fort Lauderdale

A 15-year-old boy died after he was shot in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Officers found the boy in the 1100 block of Northwest 12th Street shortly after 4 p.m. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert and later was pronounced dead there, Casey Liening, a Fort Lauderdale Police Department spokesperson, said in an email Tuesday. Fort Lauderdale Police did not ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in crash where he was ejected through minivan’s rear window

A 39-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a minivan on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. Victor Lopez, who lived in Miramar, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ER-6N motorcycle west near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard behind the driver of a 2013 Toyota Sienna Yellow Cab minivan shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Broward ...
WEST PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest suspected shooter in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire toward his car. It happened Tuesday before 9 p.m. along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, where the victim said someone approached his vehicle and started shooting. The victim was unharmed, but...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest man accused of shooting at car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire on his car, but police were able to place the suspect under arrest. According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, a few blocks from the Shops at Midtown, just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

More serious charge expected to be leveled in Deerfield Beach shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - A 14-year-old arrested in a Deerfield Beach shooting will soon be facing a more serious charge. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Ricky Ferguson Jr., 16, was shot at Westside Park, in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. The critically injured teen was taken to Broward Health North. Sheriff's detectives were able to identify the shooter as a 14-year-old. He was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. Since the arrest, the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died. Detectives said the Broward County State Attorney's Office is expected to upgrade the attempted second-degree murder charge to murder. 
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Lauderdale Lakes shooting leaves 1 man injured

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a shooting around 1 p.m. near the 3300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. Upon...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

House fire in Florida City displaces family of 9; 1 hospitalized

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - An early morning fire has left five puppies and a family of nine people homeless. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a small apartment located in the 800th block of Northwest 12th Street in Florida City, just after 7:30 a.m., Thursday. “I heard it from...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

MDFR responds to house fire in Florida City; 1 hospitalized

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a house fire in Florida City. The blaze ignited in the area of Northwest Eighth Court and Northwest 12th Street around 8:30 a.m., Thursday. Officials said one person was injured and taken to a local hospital. Several animals...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Family accused of beating Pompano Beach gay man in 2021 appears in court

MIAMI - A family accused of brutally beating a gay man in his Pompano Beach home back in 2021 appeared in court Wednesday.Inna and Yevhen Makarenko, and their son Oleh, are charged with hate crimes, attempted murder, battery, and kidnapping.Wednesday's hearing focused on legal representation.Oleh said his parents were approved for a public defender -- but he wasn't.And because he can't afford a private attorney -- he wants to represent himself.The accuser says the Makarenkos beat and blinded him over his alleged relationship with Oleh.The family denies the accusations.At the courthouse, Wednesday, Oleh accused the victim of lying.The only thing that the state has is the victims' report, sworn testimony that mentioned both of my brothers being there and now it turns out they weren't, and the state is no longer prosecuting them. So out of five members of the family, only three are left, so where are they going with this?Oleh says he and the victim were friends -- but were not in a relationship.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy