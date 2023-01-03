Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Video shows BSO deputy punching handcuffed man, triggering investigation into West Park arrest
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Internal Affairs Division has launched an investigation to determine whether a deputy used excessive force when he punched a handcuffed man during a 2022 arrest in West Park, an incident that was captured on body cameras. Broward...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for man attempting robbery in Lauderdale Lakes retail store
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shoplifter out of Lauderdale Lakes. Officials released a video of a man who attempted to rob a clothing store before getting locked inside; this incident occurred in December. After realizing he was locked inside, the...
15-year-old boy dead after shooting in Fort Lauderdale
A 15-year-old boy died after he was shot in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Officers found the boy in the 1100 block of Northwest 12th Street shortly after 4 p.m. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert and later was pronounced dead there, Casey Liening, a Fort Lauderdale Police Department spokesperson, said in an email Tuesday. Fort Lauderdale Police did not ...
Motorcyclist killed in crash where he was ejected through minivan’s rear window
A 39-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a minivan on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. Victor Lopez, who lived in Miramar, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ER-6N motorcycle west near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard behind the driver of a 2013 Toyota Sienna Yellow Cab minivan shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Broward ...
WSVN-TV
1 transported to hospital after being shot in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after a shooting that sent the victim running for help at a Dollar Tree store. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue arrived at the scene, at 3301 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Tuesday afternoon. The victim...
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
cw34.com
Car careens into canal in Boynton Beach, one person sent to hospital as trauma alert
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a car careened into a canal, one person was sent to the hospital as a trauma alert. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue said the accident occured on Tuesday night. Crews responded a quarter-mile west of Congress Avenue on Golf Road to reports of a car in a canal.
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspected shooter in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire toward his car. It happened Tuesday before 9 p.m. along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, where the victim said someone approached his vehicle and started shooting. The victim was unharmed, but...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating possible shooting in North Lauderdale neighborhood
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies gathered at a neighborhood in North Lauderdale for a possible shooting investigation. Yellow tape blocked off a block on Southwest Fourth Court, near 83rd Avenue, Wednesday morning. A body covered in a yellow tarp was also seen in front...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest man accused of shooting at car in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire on his car, but police were able to place the suspect under arrest. According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, a few blocks from the Shops at Midtown, just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
14-year-old arrested days after shooting at Deerfield Beach park; victim’s family says teen has died
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been arrested in the shooting of a teen at a Deerfield Beach park, and the victim’s family has said their loved one has died after days in the hospital. The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they arrested 14-year-old Keantae Vaughn two...
More serious charge expected to be leveled in Deerfield Beach shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE - A 14-year-old arrested in a Deerfield Beach shooting will soon be facing a more serious charge. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Ricky Ferguson Jr., 16, was shot at Westside Park, in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. The critically injured teen was taken to Broward Health North. Sheriff's detectives were able to identify the shooter as a 14-year-old. He was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. Since the arrest, the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died. Detectives said the Broward County State Attorney's Office is expected to upgrade the attempted second-degree murder charge to murder.
firefighternation.com
Miami (FL) Firefighter Defends Punching Handcuffed Patient Who Spit at Him: ‘I Was a Victim’
A former Miami firefighter who punched a handcuffed man on a stretcher who spit at him is defending his actions, telling a Miami television station he was a victim in the incident. Miami Department of Fire Rescue Lt. Robert Webster took early retirement after the incident, which took place on...
Click10.com
WSVN-TV
House fire in Florida City displaces family of 9; 1 hospitalized
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - An early morning fire has left five puppies and a family of nine people homeless. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a small apartment located in the 800th block of Northwest 12th Street in Florida City, just after 7:30 a.m., Thursday. “I heard it from...
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 3 injured following collision with fence in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials said a driver that turned into oncoming traffic was involved in a fatal crash in Northwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened along Northwest 103rd Street and 10th Avenue, Thursday morning. A vehicle involved collided with a fence along the side of the road. One person...
niceville.com
Florida gang member gets life for murders committed during home invasions
FLORIDA – A member of a Florida gang has been sentenced to life in prison for murders committed during home invasions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. Gang member Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”), 28, has been sentenced to life in...
Family accused of beating Pompano Beach gay man in 2021 appears in court
MIAMI - A family accused of brutally beating a gay man in his Pompano Beach home back in 2021 appeared in court Wednesday.Inna and Yevhen Makarenko, and their son Oleh, are charged with hate crimes, attempted murder, battery, and kidnapping.Wednesday's hearing focused on legal representation.Oleh said his parents were approved for a public defender -- but he wasn't.And because he can't afford a private attorney -- he wants to represent himself.The accuser says the Makarenkos beat and blinded him over his alleged relationship with Oleh.The family denies the accusations.At the courthouse, Wednesday, Oleh accused the victim of lying.The only thing that the state has is the victims' report, sworn testimony that mentioned both of my brothers being there and now it turns out they weren't, and the state is no longer prosecuting them. So out of five members of the family, only three are left, so where are they going with this?Oleh says he and the victim were friends -- but were not in a relationship.
