Intoxicated, armed driver flees from Rockford Police, hits pedestrian at gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Nathan Batson, 43, after he allegedly fled from a police traffic stop at high speed and crashed into a pedestrian at a gas station on Auburn Street.

According to police, on Friday, December 30th, officers tried to stop Batson’s vehicle at the intersection of N. Rockton and Auburn Street, but he sped away, eventually losing control of the vehicle and colliding with a pedestrian who was parked at a gas pump at the On-The-Way gas station at 2627 Auburn Street.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Batson, along with two other occupants of his car, was detained as officers investigated the crash, finding a loaded handgun, ammunition, over eight grams of cocaine, three grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and an open bottle of vodka in the car.

Batson was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered in the crash, and was later booked into the Winnebago County Jail on charges of Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, Criminal Damage to Property, and other traffic offenses.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.