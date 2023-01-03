Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Loved ones continue to wait as crews search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Loved ones of two missing boaters gather at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook on Tuesday hoping and praying they’ll be found. “They just want peace of mind, they want their boys back. That’s what I would want if it were my kids,” said a nearby neighbor, Bill Sexton.
WDBJ7.com
Recovery mission continues for missing boaters
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The search and recovery efforts for two missing boaters continues. Wednesday’s search was day three. Crews returned to the Anthony Ford boat dock at Smith Mountain Lake Wednesday. Crews with Virginia Conservation Police and Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue squad worked in the rain....
WDBJ7.com
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire and Rescue, a search is underway for the bodies of two missing males after a boat capsized Monday. The boat was recovered Monday night. The search had been considered a rescue mission until the focus switched to recovery of...
WDBJ7.com
Recovery efforts for missing boaters after fatal accident extend into third day
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The search for the bodies of two missing boaters has gone on since Monday. Crews wrapped up recovery efforts around 6 p.m. Tuesday after searching for 10 hours. While crews were out on the water Tuesday, the family gathered in the parking lot at the...
altavistajournal.com
Local woman saves man’s life while working at Quality Suites in Altavista
A guest who had checked into the Quality Suites in Altavista last week had no idea that he might be "checking out" sooner than he expected. That afternoon, he experienced a near-fatal medical emergency, but thanks to his housekeeper, Gaynell Angela "Angel" Woodruff, he is alive today. The day began...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are on the lookout for a missing and possibly endangered woman. Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last reported seen walking in the Vinton/Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. January 1, 2023. Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call...
WBTM
Gretna Ministry Company Helping Family that Lost Home in Fire
Campers Care ministry, a disaster relief ministry based in Gretna will be assisting a family who lost their home and belongings in a Christmas Eve house fire. Campers Care has set up a special donation opportunity on their website www.CampersCare.org allowing individuals and businesses the opportunity to support this family in what they are defining as their “Luke 21” project.
WDBJ7.com
Barred Owl released in Danville after being rescued in 2021
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Barred Owl that was rescued in Danville is now back in its natural habitat. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke released the owl at Calvary Baptist church Tuesday night. The owl was rescued by someone a little over a year ago after he flew...
Man stepping outside to check for DoorDash sees Greensboro apartment on fire, warns neighbors
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An apartment fire is under investigation in Greensboro. The fire department responded to the Rockwood Manor Apartments around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured in the fire but at least two of the apartment units have been deemed unsafe. Nearly 30 firefighters were on the scene and they got the […]
Horse shot with arrow in Reidsville returns home from vet, investigation ongoing
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad horse is home from the hospital after she was shot in the neck with an arrow. Prim was shot last month at Julianne Farms in Reidsville. Ever since then, she’s been receiving treatment. On Tuesday she was able to come home, and her family was overjoyed. Prim will […]
WBTM
No Injuries in Danville House Fire, One Person Displaced
A Danville resident escaped a house fire on Tuesday morning without sustaining any injuries. The fire was started accidentally in the office/yoga room of the house. However, the extent of the damage from the fire has displaced the person from the home. Nine fire crews, the Danville Life Saving Crew,...
WBTM
Renovated Danville Boys & Girls Club Re-Opens
The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area yesterday. The Boys & Girls Club showcased their newly renovated facility featuring a game room and teen center. This organization is going above and beyond to have a positive, lifelong impact on the youth in our community.
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. officials hunt for camo-style pick-up truck
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pick-up truck that is believed to be involved in an incident under investigation. Deputies say the truck is possibly gray between the years 1999 and 2003. Officials describe the truck as a Chevrolet or GMC with a camo-style design and a large magnet decal on the back left side.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies locate stolen SUV in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was stolen from the 3000 block of Red House Road on Monday, Jan. 2. Deputies say they are searching for a 1997 Chevy Suburban with the Virginia license plate, YOTEWGN. Anyone who sees the SUV...
North Carolina deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store
The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
WBTM
Collinsville Death and Fire Under Investigation
A death and fire that occurred in Collinsville on Friday are under investigation. The incident occurred at 216 Ridge Road. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke to be identified and to determine the cause of the death. There was a fire in the yard when authorities arrived on the scene.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
wakg.com
Two Danville Residents Arrested in Halifax Following Police Chase and Crash
Two Danville residents were arrested in Halifax after a police chase that ended in a crash on Thursday night. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Marcus Patterson and Shannon Long were accuse of shoplifting from the Tractor Supply Company store at the Halifax Square Shopping Center. When officers attempted to stop Patterson...
WDBJ7.com
Henry County K-9 retires after six years of service
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A furry member of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is retiring. Melo, a seven-year-old K-9, has been with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office since 2017. Melo is certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association in obedience, narcotics detection, aggression control, building/area...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on Route 58 in Halifax County cleared
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this crash has been cleared. Drivers on US-58 westbound in Halifax County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. Authorities say it happened near Flint Rock Road, and as of 5:09 a.m., all west lanes are closed. Stay with 10...
