Pittsylvania County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Recovery mission continues for missing boaters

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The search and recovery efforts for two missing boaters continues. Wednesday’s search was day three. Crews returned to the Anthony Ford boat dock at Smith Mountain Lake Wednesday. Crews with Virginia Conservation Police and Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue squad worked in the rain....
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery

PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire and Rescue, a search is underway for the bodies of two missing males after a boat capsized Monday. The boat was recovered Monday night. The search had been considered a rescue mission until the focus switched to recovery of...
PENHOOK, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are on the lookout for a missing and possibly endangered woman. Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last reported seen walking in the Vinton/Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. January 1, 2023. Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Gretna Ministry Company Helping Family that Lost Home in Fire

Campers Care ministry, a disaster relief ministry based in Gretna will be assisting a family who lost their home and belongings in a Christmas Eve house fire. Campers Care has set up a special donation opportunity on their website www.CampersCare.org allowing individuals and businesses the opportunity to support this family in what they are defining as their “Luke 21” project.
GRETNA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Barred Owl released in Danville after being rescued in 2021

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Barred Owl that was rescued in Danville is now back in its natural habitat. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke released the owl at Calvary Baptist church Tuesday night. The owl was rescued by someone a little over a year ago after he flew...
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

No Injuries in Danville House Fire, One Person Displaced

A Danville resident escaped a house fire on Tuesday morning without sustaining any injuries. The fire was started accidentally in the office/yoga room of the house. However, the extent of the damage from the fire has displaced the person from the home. Nine fire crews, the Danville Life Saving Crew,...
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Renovated Danville Boys & Girls Club Re-Opens

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area yesterday. The Boys & Girls Club showcased their newly renovated facility featuring a game room and teen center. This organization is going above and beyond to have a positive, lifelong impact on the youth in our community.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Campbell Co. officials hunt for camo-style pick-up truck

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pick-up truck that is believed to be involved in an incident under investigation. Deputies say the truck is possibly gray between the years 1999 and 2003. Officials describe the truck as a Chevrolet or GMC with a camo-style design and a large magnet decal on the back left side.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies locate stolen SUV in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was stolen from the 3000 block of Red House Road on Monday, Jan. 2. Deputies say they are searching for a 1997 Chevy Suburban with the Virginia license plate, YOTEWGN. Anyone who sees the SUV...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Collinsville Death and Fire Under Investigation

A death and fire that occurred in Collinsville on Friday are under investigation. The incident occurred at 216 Ridge Road. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke to be identified and to determine the cause of the death. There was a fire in the yard when authorities arrived on the scene.
COLLINSVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Two Danville Residents Arrested in Halifax Following Police Chase and Crash

Two Danville residents were arrested in Halifax after a police chase that ended in a crash on Thursday night. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Marcus Patterson and Shannon Long were accuse of shoplifting from the Tractor Supply Company store at the Halifax Square Shopping Center. When officers attempted to stop Patterson...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Henry County K-9 retires after six years of service

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A furry member of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is retiring. Melo, a seven-year-old K-9, has been with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office since 2017. Melo is certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association in obedience, narcotics detection, aggression control, building/area...
WSLS

Vehicle crash on Route 58 in Halifax County cleared

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this crash has been cleared. Drivers on US-58 westbound in Halifax County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. Authorities say it happened near Flint Rock Road, and as of 5:09 a.m., all west lanes are closed. Stay with 10...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA

