GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An apartment fire is under investigation in Greensboro. The fire department responded to the Rockwood Manor Apartments around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured in the fire but at least two of the apartment units have been deemed unsafe. Nearly 30 firefighters were on the scene and they got the […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO