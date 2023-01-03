ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

stateofhockey.com

Minnesota Hockey Announces Futures Development Program

St. Paul, MN – January 4, 2023 – Minnesota Hockey announced today the launch of registration for the Minnesota Hockey Futures Development Program, set to kick off in Spring of 2023. This new program aims to aid players, coaches, and families across the state who are searching for an off-season development-based offering that would be open to all players with 2010 and 2011 birth years.
Bring Me The News

Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp

A driver who became stuck on a snow-covered highway in the Twin Cities was rescued by a cadre of very Minnesota Minnesotans equipped with emergency shovels. The scene captured on MnDOT traffic cameras unfolded on the ramp from south Excelsior Boulevard to southbound Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park, with a team of Good Samaritans coming to the rescue by shoveling the ramp clear after a driver stalled out.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
KARE 11

Fundraiser set to help 'Eggroll Queen' recover from theft

ST PAUL, Minn. — A popular food truck operator is getting a "royal" assist from the community after thieves vandalized her mobile kitchen, stealing both a generator and catalytic converter from the vehicle. Mai Vang, known by colleagues as "The Eggroll Queen," was targeted by the crooks the evening...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Bogojevic steps into second-in-command role at Minnesota State Patrol

Lt. Col. Christina Bogojevic is stepping into a new role with the Minnesota State Patrol. Bogojevic was promoted to the agency’s second-in-command on December 7. Bogojevic joined the Minnesota State Patrol in 2003. She had been a part-time law enforcement officer in Grand Meadow, Minn., and was looking for a full-time position. She decided on the State Patrol in part because of the training they offered, the ability to move throughout the state, and the leadership of then-Col. Anne Beers.
KARE 11

Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Winter weather conditions across the state have continued to cause widespread traffic delays, flight disruptions, vehicle crashes and spinouts Wednesday as snow continues to fall across the state. Wednesday morning, Minneapolis and St. Paul both issued snow emergencies, which go into effect at 9 p.m....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 6-8)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Beat the winter blues with these weekend events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Open now-TBD (weather dependent) The Ice Castles feature ice slides, crawl tunnels, caverns, and awe-inspiring archways. Grab a drink at the Polar Pub and explore the...
redlakenationnews.com

Midnight baby born in Maple Grove hospital believed to be Minnesota's first of 2023

Ashley Koopman's second child wasn't due for another week, so she spent the final day of 2022 playing in the snow with her toddler son. But when contractions started around 8:15 p.m., she and her husband, Cameron, started joking about the New Year's babies who make the news each year: How crazy would it be if their baby girl was the inaugural baby of 2023?
MAPLE GROVE, MN
