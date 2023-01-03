Read full article on original website
Ogdensburg man accused of stealing license plates
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg was arrested in connection to a stolen license plates investigation, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police said they observed a red 2011 Jeep with possible stolen license plates while patrolling on New York Avenue in the City of Ogdensburg during the early morning hours of January 2. A registration search showed the license plates were stolen, according to police.
nyspnews.com
Four individuals arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Mentally Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person
On October 13, 2022, around 10:28 a.m., State Police members were informed employees at Citizens Advocates Inc, State Route 37 IRA, in the town of Malone, introduced crack-cocaine into the household. Some employees were found to be using drugs within the residence in front of the clients. On January 4,...
flackbroadcasting.com
Troopers charge North Country woman with petit larceny in Le Ray
LE RAY- A North Country woman is accused of larceny in Jefferson County, authorities say. Sylvia J. Campany, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday morning by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers say the arrest stems from...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country woman charged with felony grand larceny: NYSP
LE RAY- A North Country woman is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a larceny investigation, authorities say. Crystal A. Sixberry, 36, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police seeking public assistance to catch Lewis County tractor thief
DENMARK- North Country authorities are seeking help from the public in catching a tractor thief in Lewis County. Around December 21, the New York State Police in Lowville say that a John Deere 790 Compact Tractor was stolen from a residence in the town of Denmark. Security cameras did manage...
wwnytv.com
Man charged with weapon possession following shots-fired complaint
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A shots-fired complaint on New Year’s Eve led to searches of two Ogdensburg homes and the arrest of a man who lives in one of them. Ogdensburg city police say 39-year-old Matthew Bowman was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest an Brushton, NY male for assault 3rd
On January 4, 2023, Troopers arrested Donald G. Woods Jr, age 38, of Brushton, NY for assault 3rd. On January 2, 2023, Troopers responded to Alice Hyde Medical Center located on Park Street in the village of Malone for a possible assault victim. An investigation determined Woods was involved in an altercation striking the victim in the face causing injury.
nyspnews.com
State Police vehicle struck from behind on Route 37 in front of State Police station in Watertown
On January 5, 2023, at 3:39 p.m., State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a State Police BCI vehicle on State Route 37 just north of State Route 342 in the town of Pamelia, Jefferson County. A 2020 blue Chrysler 200, operated by State Police Investigator Felix P. Castro,...
nyspnews.com
Troopers investigate a car pedestrian accident
On January 5, 2023, State Police responded to County Route 25, in the town of Malone for a car/pedestrian accident. An investigation determined a 2017 blue Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling south on County Route 25 in the town of Malone when the operator, identified as Nikolaos Eggink, age 79, of Owls Head, NY, did not see a pedestrian walking on the side of the roadway due to it being dark and raining. The investigation determined the extended mirror on the truck struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was identified as Robert P. Mesaris, age 59, of Malone, NY, and suffered pain on his left shoulder, and left side pain. He was transported to Alice Hyde Medical Center; he was in stable conditions and not suffering life threatening injuries.
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County could become home to special apartments
OSWEGO, New York (WWNY) - Two western New York-based not-for-profits have their eyes set on Jefferson County for 100 apartments. They say they’d be affordable places to live for working people. Plus, a third of the apartments would be for homeless veterans. It’s not here yet, but this group...
northcountrynow.com
Firefighters put down blaze in Parishville
As the homeowner of 49 Catherine Street let her dogs out to use the bathroom Thursday, she noticed her garage on fire. The structure is still standing because firefighters were on scene within minutes, because the fire station is very close-by, according to Chief Ed Cool. For more, see story here. Photo courtesy of Parishville fire.
wwnytv.com
Watertown bar to be demolished
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A closed Watertown bar will be torn down to make way for parking for Knowlton Technologies. William Hardin, Knowlton’s site manager, says the company recently bought Mick’s Place which is on Factory Street across from the plant. Hardin says Mick’s will come down...
wwnytv.com
Former bartender accused of stealing from employer
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A former bartender at AMVETS Post 4 in Massena is accused of stealing more than $4,000 from the veterans’ service club. Village police arrested 50-year-old Nanette Convertini on Tuesday. She’s charged with third-degree grand larceny. According to AMVETS Post Commander Fred Cockayne, Convertini...
wwnytv.com
Half-inch of ice reported in Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Freezing rain and sleet left trees, utility lines, and just about everything else encased in ice in parts of St. Lawrence County. A half-inch of ice was recorded at 7 a.m. Thursday at the Massena International Airport. Former 7 News reporter Keith Benman snapped some...
wwnytv.com
Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted with Fox & Murray Funeral Home. She is survived by her father Jeffrey Abar of Ogdensburg, mother Susan Gauthier of Heuvelton, sisters Hollie (Brian Francia) Abar of Heuvelton...
mynbc5.com
Icy conditions impacting the North Country
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Freezing rain overnight turned quickly into slick ice Thursday morning. Clinton and Franklin counties felt the greatest impact of it. On the heels of the 25th anniversary of the 1998 ice storm, the North Country got a tiny taste of what it was like. "There was...
wwnytv.com
Old elementary school to become apartments
GREAT BEND, New York (WWNY) - After more than half a century, the Carthage Central School District has decided to part ways with the old Great Bend Elementary School. “Needs a lot of repairs. The upkeep was extensive. So the decision was made that through this current capital project, it was time to close the building and put it on the market for sale,” said Jennifer Primo, district superintendent.
