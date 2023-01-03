ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

Should you consider investing your money in a Roth IRA? Here are the benefits

There have been great swings in the stock market over the past year and the Dow is down about 5% since the beginning of the year. Inflation and rising interest rates are pushing down 401(k) and other investment accounts. So, how do you help yourself in this environment?. Business Editor...
moneytalksnews.com

Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down

Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
The Week

What is a reverse mortgage?

A reverse mortgage can give older homeowners the funds they need to help cover their costs of living. While this can certainly sound like a good deal, there's a lot to consider before taking the plunge. Here's a look at how reverse mortgages work, who's eligible, and who should (and probably shouldn't) get one. Reverse mortgages, explained  A reverse mortgage is a type of loan that allows you to "tap your home's equity," Kiplinger explains. Let's say you've invested a lot of money in your home through mortgage payments — either you own outright, or have paid off most of the...
CNBC

Secure 2.0 changes 3 key rules around required withdrawals from retirement accounts

President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion omnibus federal spending package on Thursday that contains several retirement provisions, including some updates to required minimum distribution rules. RMDs force many savers to pull money from tax-advantaged accounts like IRAs and 401(k) plans each year, starting at a certain age. The so-called...
ValueWalk

Flipping Houses And Taxes: Real Estate Guide

Flipping houses can be a lucrative business. But don’t let the idealized house-flipping TV shows affect your view of how it works. You need to be experienced, funded and knowledgeable about what you’re doing. That’s especially true when it comes to flipping houses and taxes. This real...
CoinTelegraph

Tax attorney breaks down the MicroStrategy Bitcoin sale

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy made headlines ahead of New Year’s Eve as the sale of a portion of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings drew the attention of industry experts and critics. A regulatory filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Dec. 28 detailed the first time...
Cheddar News

Atwater Introduces New Skincare Line for Men

Chris Salgardo, founder and CEO at Atwater, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the company is making men's personal care mainstream. “I think that the simplicity of it is what's really resonated,” he said.
yr.media

Baby Bonds May Be Key To Fund College, Wealth Building

Giving newborns their own bank accounts could be good for the economy, according to a new report by the Joint Economic Committee. The committee recently released a report on the benefits of “Baby Bonds,” bank accounts provided by the government to children at birth with a certain amount of money that would be supplemented each year based on household income, according to Business Insider. When the child reaches adulthood, they would have access to the funds to use on expenses like higher education, buying a home or starting a business.
wealthinsidermag.com

The Moneyist: ‘I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle’: Should I use my bonus to pay off my mortgage, put it in a savings account or Vanguard?

Over the last couple years I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle, and I am making good money. I never learned about stocks, investing, etc. I do not have a 401(k) at work. My lawyer uncle advised me to open a self managed Vanguard account with four different levels of stocks. I use and pay my credit cards off every month, and my vehicle is paid off.

