Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
State superintendent moves to ban TikTok on school devices
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told school system leaders to remove TikTok from publicly-funded devices. In the letter, he cites security risks as reasons for the ban. “The safety of Louisiana’s students is the top responsibility of educators. Over the...
brproud.com
Governor Tate Reeves running for re-election
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) registered for re-election on Tuesday, January 3. The governor said he’s proud of his record and hopes Mississippians are, too. During his first term, the state flag was changed, and Mississippi saw the largest tax cuts in state hisotry. In...
brproud.com
Louisiana’s last Black World War II veteran passes away at 104
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – A World War II veteran and Louisiana native passed away. Leon Dixon was 104 years old. “He got three battle medals under his name,” said Marvin Dixon, Leon Dixon’s son. Leon Dixon was Louisiana’s oldest and last Black World War II veteran,...
brproud.com
Program aims to help Mississippians on SNAP benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting grant proposals from qualified nonprofits to implement projects through the Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program. The program was established by the Mississippi Legislature in 2022 to help residents with limited access to fresh fruits...
brproud.com
Louisianans are feeling lucky about record-high Mega Millions jackpot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisianans are caught up in the heat purchasing tickets for a record-high Mega Millions jackpot. For now, no winner has come forward for the Mega Millions $940,000,000 prize. The Powerball is also reaching nearly $300,000,000. This makes the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever recorded...
brproud.com
Monday Night Forecast: Warm temperatures night and severe weather possible for tomorrow
Tonight: There is a chance for a few showers or storms tonight with some areas of patchy fog. There is a dense fog advisory in place for a few parishes for visibilities possibly falling to 1/4 mile. Southerly winds will continue to pull warm air and moisture from the gulf and could be breezy at times. Overnight lows will be warm in the upper 60s and possibly the low 70s.
Comments / 0