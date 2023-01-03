Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
CES 2023: HP’s Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is the most advanced Chromebook I’ve eve seen
At CES 2023, HP officially announced the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, the company’s premium new Chromebook. Among its high-end features is a world-first 8-megapixel laptop webcam, which is a jump up from the 5-megapixel webcams found on HP’s other Dragonfly notebooks. HP’s Dragonfly series has been a part of...
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Android Headlines
Lenovo just announced a dual screen OLED Laptop
At CES 2023, Lenovo has a number of new Yoga laptops and other computers that it is announcing. But the one that really caught our attention is the Yoga Book 9i. This is a dual screen OLED laptop. And the pricing isn’t actually all that crazy, but we’ll get to that in a minute.
yankodesign.com
Acer at CES 2023 gets its game on with new Nitro and Predator laptops
It wasn’t too long ago when gaming PCs only included hulking desktops with sophisticated cooling systems that blasted hot air off their backs or sides to prevent turning your room into an inferno. Thanks to the evolution of technology and manufacturing, however, PC gaming need no longer be trapped on desks or inside houses and rooms. Although not as classy as ultra-thin notebooks, gaming laptops have come a long way in providing both power and portability in a rather dignified package. At CES 2023, Acer is showing off not one, not even two, but four new gaming laptops that will take care of every kind of gamer, as well as two new monitors for those who prefer seeing things on a bigger scale.
yankodesign.com
This IoT ballpen uses built-in cameras and sensors to convert all your notes into a digital format
Instead of spending nearly a grand on an iPad Pro and Pencil, the Nuwa Pen is a $179 device (pre-order price) that just actively digitizes your notes and doodles in real-time. Announced at CES 2023, the Nuwa looks just like any other ordinary pen, but comes with a built-in motion sensor and a triple camera array that captures what you’re writing, whether it’s a post-it note or a full-length essay, and saves a digital version of it, sharing it with you through the Nuwa app. All your notes are end-to-end encrypted too, which is more than what you can say for most note-taking apps.
Ars Technica
Lenovo puts the legendary ThinkPad brand on a phone: Meet the ThinkPhone
You've heard of the ThinkPad—the legendary laptop brand known for durability, aggressively utilitarian business design, and bright-red pointing sticks—now get ready for the Lenovo Think...Phone? The ThinkPhone. A phone supposedly for business use. ThinkPad was originally an IBM laptop brand before it was bought by Lenovo, and Lenovo...
Android Headlines
The ThinkPhone By Motorola is now offical at CES!
It’s been leaked and rumored for weeks, but now it’s official. Motorola just took the wraps off of the upcoming ThinkPhone at CES 2023, and it’s everything we imagined. Let’s take a look and see if this phone should be under your radar. We get our...
TrustedReviews
First Impressions: Lenovo Smart Paper Review
If you’re after a complete smart notebook, the Smart Paper might very well be worth a look when it arrives later this year. AndroidThe software here is a very customised version of Android. Pen and folio includedNo need to buy the accessories separately as they come in the box.
Engadget
ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...
CNET
Motorola's ThinkPhone Looks Like a Mini Lenovo ThinkPad
Lenovo's popular ThinkPad laptop line is finally getting a mobile sidekick. The ThinkPhone by Motorola, announced at CES, will have a similar aesthetic to that of the ThinkPad computers, down to their signature red button. Motorola, which is owned by Lenovo, appears to have focused on three specific areas for the business-focused ThinkPhone: security, durability and productivity. Motorola has not said how much the device will cost.
The Galaxy A14 5G is the first new Samsung phone of 2023, starting at just $199
Samsung launches the Galaxy A14 5G, an affordable Android phone with a 90Hz FHD+ display, a long-lasting battery, and multi-year software commitment.
pocketnow.com
HP announces new laptops, monitors, earbuds, and accessories at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. At CES 2023, HP announced several new products and solutions designed to change and improve hybrid work experiences. Like most companies, HP focused on developing new devices that could further enhance and improve people’s lives, whether working from home or in the office. The new products include several different laptops, desktop PCs, peripherals, monitors, and the OMEN gaming lineup.
yankodesign.com
The Citizen CZ Smart YouQ smartwatch uses NASA and IBM technology to ‘predict’ your fitness
Dubbed the ‘Smarter Watch’, the CZ Smart doesn’t track you through the day… it anticipates your day in advance. Watchmaking pioneer CITIZEN just revealed its latest offering at CES this year – the CZ Smart watch + the YouQ app, designed in partnership with IBM Watson and NASA Ames Research Center. While looking just like any premium watch, the next-gen CZ Smart’s true functionality is unlocked when combined with the YouQ app that gathers, parses, and learns from the data provided by the smartwatch. The watch comes in a variety of styles, sporting CITIZEN’s iconic design with a rotating bezel, a crown and two pushers sitting beside the circular display, and the ability to swap between leather, silicone, mesh, and link variants.
The Verge
AMD promises RTX 3060 desktop graphics performance with new RDNA 3 laptop GPUs
AMD is bringing its RDNA 3 graphics architecture to laptops this year. The chip giant is promising RTX 3060-level desktop graphics on the latest laptops featuring its new Radeon RX 7600M XT GPUs. That’s games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla running at 100fps at 1080p, Borderlands 3 hitting 106fps, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider reaching 142fps.
yankodesign.com
The Acer Halo Swing is an eclectic, portable, water-resistant smart speaker with a hidden LED display
The Acer Halo Swing’s design is a confusing yet enchanting combination of design details that don’t immediately go together, but somehow create an overall experience that feels pleasant. The speaker’s monolithic like any smart speaker, but comes with a handle and a portable design, like Bose’s Soundlink Revolve+ II. It has a set of colorful lights at the bottom (which feel at odds with the black appearance on the top) and if those weren’t enough, the speaker’s front sports a concealed LED dot display that shines through the fabric to display icons like an alarm clock, the time, and the weather. Debuted just today at CES, the Acer Halo Swing has support for Hey Google, comes with its own built-in subwoofer and DTS Sound™ that fills your room with clear 360° audio, and a battery life that reportedly gives up to 10 hours of non-stop play. The Halo Swing’s built to be water-resistant too, and comes with its own charging platform that juices the speaker’s battery as soon as it’s placed on top.
yankodesign.com
TCL just announced a pair of sleek AR Glasses along with a bunch of other tech devices at CES 2023
While the AR glasses stopped us dead in our tracks, the company also unveiled a host of other devices from TVs to soundbars, ACs, refrigerators, tablets, phones, TWS earbuds, and a VR headset. I was today years old when I learned that TCL is USA’s 2nd largest TV seller. The...
yankodesign.com
Ultra-versatile ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair cocoons mobile gamers in distraction-free ergonomic comfort
Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) had a stellar lineup at the virtual launch event for CES 2023 and a gaming chair for mobile gamers is one accessory everyone wanted to see. Mobile gaming is on the rise in the last couple of years and is estimated to grow given the focus on developing gaming phones capable of running console-quality AAA titles. The ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair slots in perfectly as mobile gamers tend to keep searching for that ergonomic comfort zone that gives them the tactical edge in competitive or even casual gaming with buddies.
Asus Announces Gaming Laptops With New Nvidia, AMD, Intel Components and 16:10 Screens
At CES 2023, Asus announced a large new laptop line including its ROG Zephyrus, Strix, and budget TUF options using new parts from Intel, AMD and Nvidia.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Acer Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is 24% off on Amazon
Deal Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen (Zen) Zen 3 (Vermeer) Geforce. Available on Amazon since early June 2021, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45-R21A is a gaming notebook that comes with good specs and a reasonable price. However, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 combo no longer justifies the US$1,149.99 price tag, although they come with 16 GB DDR4 memory, 512 GB NVMe SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD 144 Hz IPS display. Luckily, those interested can grab this machine with a 24% discount that brings its aforementioned list price down to a reasonable US$868.88.
yankodesign.com
Asus releases mechanical keyboard at CES with ROG NX switches you can swap for your choice
Custom keyboard enthusiasts may have a reason to switch loyalties for a near fully-customizable Asus ROG keyboard revealed at CES 2023. Pricing and availability details are scanty at the moment but that doesn’t stop us for luring over this premium mechanical keyboard with a three-layer insulated design for sound dampening.
Comments / 0