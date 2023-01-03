Red Raiders welcome No. 3 Kansas to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s 29-game home winning streak is on the line when No. 3 Kansas visits United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

“We gotta protect our home court and try to find a way to get a win here,” head coach Mark Adams said. “All these games are going to be tough, and everybody’s got good teams and players, and everyone is playing well.”

The Red Raiders are coming off a 67-61 loss in the Big 12 opener to TCU while the Jayhawks rallied from a 15-point deficit to Oklahoma State over the weekend.

Tuesday’s contest marks the return of Kevin McCullar, who spent three seasons with the Red Raiders before transferring to Kansas.

“I certainly have a lot of respect and appreciation for Kevin McCullar,” Adams said. “He was one of our best defensive players last year, and he’s doing that for KU. We have our work cut out with a lot of other players with (Jalen) Wilson and Gradey Dick, which are two of the best offensive players in the country.”

Kansas guard Jalen Wilson leads the conference averaging 21 points per game, while freshman Gradey Dick adds 14.8 a contest.

Texas Tech’s Daniel Batcho still won’t be at full strength entering the matchup. The sophomore forward continues to battle an illness he played through against the Horned Frogs.

“He’s lost about 15 pounds, and he’s not himself right now,” Adams said. “We are trying to get him some fluids. I think he will play. We’re not sure how much.”

Texas Tech will continue conference play against Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Sooners host No. 25 Iowa State on Wednesday in Norman.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.