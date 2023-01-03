It wasn’t too long ago when gaming PCs only included hulking desktops with sophisticated cooling systems that blasted hot air off their backs or sides to prevent turning your room into an inferno. Thanks to the evolution of technology and manufacturing, however, PC gaming need no longer be trapped on desks or inside houses and rooms. Although not as classy as ultra-thin notebooks, gaming laptops have come a long way in providing both power and portability in a rather dignified package. At CES 2023, Acer is showing off not one, not even two, but four new gaming laptops that will take care of every kind of gamer, as well as two new monitors for those who prefer seeing things on a bigger scale.

