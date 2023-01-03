Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
CES 2023: HP’s Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is the most advanced Chromebook I’ve eve seen
At CES 2023, HP officially announced the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, the company’s premium new Chromebook. Among its high-end features is a world-first 8-megapixel laptop webcam, which is a jump up from the 5-megapixel webcams found on HP’s other Dragonfly notebooks. HP’s Dragonfly series has been a part of...
yankodesign.com
Acer brings new AMD Ryzen 7000 processors to its Nitro and Swift laptops at CES 2023
Acer unveiled a wide range of computers across many lines yesterday at CES 2023. There were plenty of laptops to go around, catering to a wide variety of audiences and carrying different designs. One thing that all these had in common was actually something that seemed to be oddly missing from the event. On the heels of that variety show, Acer is coming out with three new laptops that fill in the gaps, bringing AMD’s newest Ryzen processors to its flock, giving casual gamers as well as students and workers on-the-go with another option to meet their computing needs.
yankodesign.com
Acer at CES 2023 gets its game on with new Nitro and Predator laptops
It wasn’t too long ago when gaming PCs only included hulking desktops with sophisticated cooling systems that blasted hot air off their backs or sides to prevent turning your room into an inferno. Thanks to the evolution of technology and manufacturing, however, PC gaming need no longer be trapped on desks or inside houses and rooms. Although not as classy as ultra-thin notebooks, gaming laptops have come a long way in providing both power and portability in a rather dignified package. At CES 2023, Acer is showing off not one, not even two, but four new gaming laptops that will take care of every kind of gamer, as well as two new monitors for those who prefer seeing things on a bigger scale.
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s CES 2023 Legion laptops include AI ‘graphical wizardry’
Lenovo is performing its annual update to its Legion laptops and desktops at CES 2023, but this year is different. The new Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and Legion Pro 5 (along with their Intel variants) include a dedicated AI chip that Lenovo says performs “graphical wizardry.”. The chip in...
yankodesign.com
Lenovo goes beyond computing with Tab Extreme, Smart Paper, and Project Chronos at CES 2023
We’ve seen plenty of new laptops and desktops so far at CES 2023, especially since silicon giants Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA have all announced their newest, shiniest, and most powerful processors to date. While these cover the majority of computing needs, especially gaming, they aren’t the only personal computers available to us today. Thanks to advancements in technology, we have a variety of devices available today that make computing more mobile, more efficient, and even more personal. At CES 2023, Lenovo is showing off how it goes beyond regular computers with its most powerful tablet yet, a new e-Paper solution, and the next step in bringing mixed reality to your living room.
yankodesign.com
Dual-screen Lenovo YogaBook 9i may just be the most versatile laptop ever made
You know, we’ve spent a better part of the last decade trying to reinvent the phone. Folding phones, sliding phones, phones with two screens, pop-up cameras, anything just to make it look different and unique. Here’s the problem though, the laptop has seen barely any innovation of this vigor. Yes, companies have tried building laptops with better hinges, detachable keyboards, and even replacing the trackpad with a touchscreen. Apple tried the Touch Bar too, remember? None of them have changed the laptop’s core format… none up until now. Lenovo announced the YogaBook 9i today, a laptop that defies expectations by boasting of a dual-screen setup, 180° hinges, a detachable keyboard, a companion stylus, and the ability to use the machine in a dizzying number of new ways (we’ve got images below!)
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D announced with a 30% performance uplift over Zen 3
Ever since the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D skyrocketed to the top of the best gaming processors, there has been quite a lot of hype about its Zen 4-based successors. Previous leaks estimated that they'd offer up to a 30% performance uplift thanks to the second-generation V-cache. Now, AMD has finally unveiled the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D.
yankodesign.com
This IoT ballpen uses built-in cameras and sensors to convert all your notes into a digital format
Instead of spending nearly a grand on an iPad Pro and Pencil, the Nuwa Pen is a $179 device (pre-order price) that just actively digitizes your notes and doodles in real-time. Announced at CES 2023, the Nuwa looks just like any other ordinary pen, but comes with a built-in motion sensor and a triple camera array that captures what you’re writing, whether it’s a post-it note or a full-length essay, and saves a digital version of it, sharing it with you through the Nuwa app. All your notes are end-to-end encrypted too, which is more than what you can say for most note-taking apps.
Engadget
ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...
The Verge
AMD promises RTX 3060 desktop graphics performance with new RDNA 3 laptop GPUs
AMD is bringing its RDNA 3 graphics architecture to laptops this year. The chip giant is promising RTX 3060-level desktop graphics on the latest laptops featuring its new Radeon RX 7600M XT GPUs. That’s games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla running at 100fps at 1080p, Borderlands 3 hitting 106fps, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider reaching 142fps.
Engadget
AMD brings RDNA 3 to laptops with Radeon 7000 GPUs
After taking a big swing at high-end desktop gaming with its RDNA 3 GPUs, AMD is bringing that technology down to laptops. At CES today, the company unveiled an array of Radeon RX 7000 mobile graphics cards. There's the Radeon RX 7600M XT and 7600M, both targeted at high fps 1080p gaming, as well as the RX 7700S and RX 7600S, which are meant for thin and light notebooks. But that's not all! There are also a few more mobile GPUs using AMD's last-gen RDNA 2 technology, which will likely end up in more affordable laptops.
Android Headlines
The ThinkPhone By Motorola is now offical at CES!
It’s been leaked and rumored for weeks, but now it’s official. Motorola just took the wraps off of the upcoming ThinkPhone at CES 2023, and it’s everything we imagined. Let’s take a look and see if this phone should be under your radar. We get our...
yankodesign.com
Ultra-versatile ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair cocoons mobile gamers in distraction-free ergonomic comfort
Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) had a stellar lineup at the virtual launch event for CES 2023 and a gaming chair for mobile gamers is one accessory everyone wanted to see. Mobile gaming is on the rise in the last couple of years and is estimated to grow given the focus on developing gaming phones capable of running console-quality AAA titles. The ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair slots in perfectly as mobile gamers tend to keep searching for that ergonomic comfort zone that gives them the tactical edge in competitive or even casual gaming with buddies.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Acer Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is 24% off on Amazon
Deal Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen (Zen) Zen 3 (Vermeer) Geforce. Available on Amazon since early June 2021, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45-R21A is a gaming notebook that comes with good specs and a reasonable price. However, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 combo no longer justifies the US$1,149.99 price tag, although they come with 16 GB DDR4 memory, 512 GB NVMe SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD 144 Hz IPS display. Luckily, those interested can grab this machine with a 24% discount that brings its aforementioned list price down to a reasonable US$868.88.
yankodesign.com
TCL just announced a pair of sleek AR Glasses along with a bunch of other tech devices at CES 2023
While the AR glasses stopped us dead in our tracks, the company also unveiled a host of other devices from TVs to soundbars, ACs, refrigerators, tablets, phones, TWS earbuds, and a VR headset. I was today years old when I learned that TCL is USA’s 2nd largest TV seller. The...
yankodesign.com
The Citizen CZ Smart YouQ smartwatch uses NASA and IBM technology to ‘predict’ your fitness
Dubbed the ‘Smarter Watch’, the CZ Smart doesn’t track you through the day… it anticipates your day in advance. Watchmaking pioneer CITIZEN just revealed its latest offering at CES this year – the CZ Smart watch + the YouQ app, designed in partnership with IBM Watson and NASA Ames Research Center. While looking just like any premium watch, the next-gen CZ Smart’s true functionality is unlocked when combined with the YouQ app that gathers, parses, and learns from the data provided by the smartwatch. The watch comes in a variety of styles, sporting CITIZEN’s iconic design with a rotating bezel, a crown and two pushers sitting beside the circular display, and the ability to swap between leather, silicone, mesh, and link variants.
TechRadar
Pentium and Celeron CPUs are dead – but Intel N-series could save budget laptops
At CES 2023, currently taking place in Las Vegas, Intel took to the stage to reveal the processors that will be powering the next generation of budget laptops, known as the Intel Processor N-series. This follows Intel killing off its Pentium and Celeron brands late last year, and the new...
CES 2023: Why the Dell G15 makes gaming laptops fun again
The Dell G15 is set to launch this spring, starting at a very compelling $849. Here’s everything you need to know about this early CES 2023 highlight.
yankodesign.com
SwitchBot’s latest Hub 2 uses Matter to standardize and integrate all your IoT smart devices
Your smart home just got a lot more smarter. At CES 2023, SwitchBot just announced the Hub 2, their Wi-Fi-based smart-home accessory that communicates with SwitchBot’s products, letting you integrate them in a way that makes your home and life smarter. The Hub 2 is SwitchBot’s first product to now operate using the Matter protocol, which helps unite IoT devices under a single universal standard.
yankodesign.com
The world first’s health tracker that runs on your body’s energy and transforms any watch into a smartwatch unveiled at CES 2023
We’ve just ushered in 2023, and somehow (every single year without fail) the new year always brings along with it new fitness and health goals for us to achieve. On January 1st, we’re pretty motivated and full of ambition, but as the year goes on, maintaining a strict workout routine, and achieving your goals seems tougher and tougher altogether. But this is where health tech CAN play a significant role! And one such innovative health tech that grabbed my eyeballs, and could honestly help me get fitter in 2023 is Baracoda’s new BHeart, which was displayed at CES 2023.
Comments / 0