ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 9

Carol G
5d ago

Did you meet with the public utilities commission yet lieutenant Dan to see exactly how screwed we're all going to be this Winter When temperatures start dropping? I guess you have to celebrate the big screw 1st

Reply
4
Related
GoLocalProv

RI Social Justice Activist John D. Glasheen Dies at 85

John D. Glasheen, 85, died of liver cancer on January 2, 2023, at his home in Usquepaugh (West Kingston), Rhode Island. John was a husband, father, lifelong social justice activist and appreciator of live music, especially jazz and blues. He was executive director of Rhode Island’s South County Community Action Program in the 1990s and taught in Brown University’s education department in the 1970s. In the last weeks of his life, family and friends had gathered close to give comfort and share their love and appreciation of John with him and his wife Susan Strakosch.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GoLocalProv

2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions

Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy