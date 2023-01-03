Read full article on original website
Related
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
vincennespbs.org
Area high school graduation rate is over 90%
The numbers are in and they’re looking good when it comes to graduation rates in the state of Indiana. The Indiana Department of Education released the graduation rates for students in the class of 2022. Statewide, data shows 86.61 percent of students reached graduation and earned high school diplomas.
vincennespbs.org
VITA tax service returns to Knox County
It will be tax season soon. The United Way of Knox County will again sponsor the Volunteers in Tax Assistance also known as VITA in 2023. The service starts in February and is a collaboration of the Knox County and Bicknell-Vigo Township Public Libraries. Anyone can pick up packets at...
WTHI
Linton boys basketball coach placed on administrative leave following public intoxication charge
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Linton-Stockton School Corporation has placed boys basketball coach Joey Hart on administrative leave pending an investigation. Police arrested him in Clay County over the weekend on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. We reached out to the superintendent, athletic director, and school board president Tuesday...
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
WTHI
Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
freedom929.com
SECOND AMENDMENT ALERT : OLNEY TOWN HALL MEETING SATURDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY) A statewide Second Amendment Alert has been issued and the Olney Gun Club will host an informational Town Hall Meeting this coming Saturday night in Olney. All are invited to the public meeting to be held at the Full Armor Christian Academy Gymnasium, along North Route 130, starting at 6:30. Guest speakers, Mike and Valinda Rowe of Illinois Carry, will be talking about the proposed Illinois House Bill 5855 which if passed by the Illinois General Assembly would ban the sale of all semi-automatic firearms, including rifles, shotguns, and pistols, require registration of any currently owned semi-automatic firearms, ban all large capacity ammunition magazines holding more than ten rounds, and extend firearm restraining orders from 6 to 12 months, plus more. All are invited to attend.
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County’s New Year Baby is from Pike Co.
As reported on Tuesday, Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes welcomed the first baby of the new year at 9-am on Sunday January 1st. Ledger Owen is the son of Ashlee and Jerek Owen of Vincennes. Meanwhile, Daviess Community Hospital in Washington reported there were several babies born in the days...
Effingham Radio
Montrose FPD Responds To Semi Crash On I-70
From the Montrose Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Friday 12/30/22 at 21:41 hours Montrose Fire was dispatched to I-70 Westbound at the 109MM for a semi flipped over blocking both lanes. Upon arrival, firefighters found the driver out of the semi walking around. Montrose Fire cleared the scene at 22:00 hours.
vincennespbs.org
Braun has $1.5 million in campaign coffer
Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper won’t spend his own money on a gubernatorial campaign. That’s what Mike Braun told reporters after he has received $1.5 million in campaign contributions since he announced last month he won’t seek re-election to the senate and will run for the Indiana Governor’s seat in the 2024 election.
vincennespbs.org
Sheriff’s Department adds 3 to the force
Three new Knox County Deputies are on the road. The new officers are Parker Tromley, Brayten Potter and Julian Craycraft. Superior Court Judge Monica Carpenter Gilmore, who took office this week, swore in the 3 road deputies at the courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, Chief Deputy John Fuller and...
vincennespbs.org
Candidates file for city elections
Several office holders and others filed to run for various positions in city government Wednesday. On the first day of filing in this municipal election year, one contested race was set on the Republican ticket for Vincennes Mayor. Vincennes City Council member Tim Salters and Vincennes School Resource Officer Jack...
vincennespbs.org
Knox County has a new deputy prosecutor
There’s a new addition to the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office. Andrew Carnall has been named as a deputy prosecutor. Carnall previously served as the elected Wells County prosecuting attorney. He is a graduate of Indiana University and has several years of prosecuting experience. Knox County prosecutor Dirk Carnahan...
WTHI
Cable company contractor accused in downtown Terre Haute vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has arrested the person they believe is responsible for several acts of vandalism. Robert Wood is facing felony charges of arson and criminal mischief. Police believe he damaged electrical boxes and set fires in downtown Terre Haute. They say wood...
vincennespbs.org
12 years in prison for driver in April 2022 fatal crash
A man received a 12-year prison sentence in Gibson County. Bradley Beadles pleaded guilty in November in connection with an April 2022 incident where a vehicle hit a man riding a bicycle. In the partial plea agreement, Beadles pleaded to Operating a Vehicle with Marijuana Causing Death. Police reports say...
WTHI
Greene County man facing attempted murder, several other charges
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man faces nine charges, including attempted murder. The Greene County Sheriff's Office arrested 44-year-old Matthew York. This stems from an incident on the day after Christmas. York and a woman share a child in common. The woman told police York threatened herself...
Identities of four arrested in drug investigation released
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Four people have been arrested and charged in relation to a Vigo County Drug Task Force Investigation following a police pursuit Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, four individuals have been arrested related to the investigation with three of them having been part of the pursuit. […]
Comments / 0