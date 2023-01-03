ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBIR

Metro Drug Coalition, Knox County Sheriff's Office to host aging adult resource fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Drug Coalition and the Knox County Sheriff's Office will host an aging adult resource fair on Friday, Jan. 20, according to MDC. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Karns Senior Center. The event will include community resources from vendors around the Knoxville area, free shredding and an opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted medications—including syringes and sharps.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

ACSO round-up nets 17 arrests

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that they had completed a suspect round-up dubbed “Operation Home for the Holidays” in the days leading up to Christmas. According to the ACSO, over a three-day period just before Christmas, “Operation Home for the Holidays”resulted in the arrest...
wvlt.tv

New grocery store opens in Downtown Knoxville

A medical flight crew from the Tennessee National Guard rescued two hikers who had become stranded on the Appalachian Trail Saturday, according to a report. EMT's encouraging people to get certified in CPR after Bills player collapses. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cox said it could take up to 17 minutes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Repairs planned after I-640 potholes cause flat tires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement is warning drivers that potholes on I-640 have caused multiple flat tires between Washington Pike and Rutledge Pike. Around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, police started getting calls from multiple drivers with flat tires after hitting potholes on I-640 east between Broadway and Mall Road near mile marker seven.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for dumping puppies, Morgan County sheriff says

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Monday after the Morgan County sheriff asked for the community’s help in “a severe animal cruelty case,” according to an announcement from the sheriff’s office. MoCo Mutts Rescue Center officials initially asked for the community’s help...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Pigeon Forge bar opening with reduced hours

Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues. K-9 Officer Zak has a large mass in his abdomen, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. All agencies in Sevier County have responded to the Cold Creek Resort...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

KPD: Welfare check turns into standoff

Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon. Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon. What to do if someone goes into Cardiac...
KNOXVILLE, TN

