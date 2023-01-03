Read full article on original website
Knox Co. to host real estate auction for properties owned by delinquent taxpayers
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County will host an auction sale of properties previously owned by delinquent taxpayers on the morning on Jan. 5. Hundreds of properties are listed for Tax Sale 23. The sale is meant to be a way for Knox County and Knoxville to collect delinquent...
brianhornback.com
Keith Lyon Officially Announces Candidacy for Chairman of the Knox County Republican Party
KNOXVILLE – Former Fraternal Order of Police President Keith Lyon has officially announced his candidacy for Chairman of the Knox County Republican Party. Lyon is looking to continue growing the party organization, helping Republican candidates win, and supporting conservative principles in Knox County. Lyon served 29 years at the...
Final three applicants to fill upcoming state Supreme Court vacancy sent to Gov. Bill Lee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments met on Wednesday to consider five applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court. They narrowed the final list of applicants from five people to three people — all from East Tennessee. Two are from Knoxville and the third is from Chattanooga.
WBIR
Knox Pride Thriftique open to the public
Knox Pride is expanding its clothing closet into a new concept to serve the community. You are able to shop for free or make a donation.
Metro Drug Coalition, Knox County Sheriff's Office to host aging adult resource fair
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Drug Coalition and the Knox County Sheriff's Office will host an aging adult resource fair on Friday, Jan. 20, according to MDC. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Karns Senior Center. The event will include community resources from vendors around the Knoxville area, free shredding and an opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted medications—including syringes and sharps.
Crews ask public to keep away from fire in Powell
Crews are currently working on a fire in an abandoned home Wednesday night, according to Public Information Officer for Rural Metro Fire - Knox County Larry Wilder.
$70M Knoxville Public Safety Complex set to begin operations
Nearly three years after work on the Knoxville Public Safety Complex first began, emergency service providers and city departments will soon began moving into the 200,000-square-foot campus.
Trucking company of driver who fatally crashed into Loudon Co. deputy in 2022 failed to meet federal standards
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Nationwide, as new trucking companies emerge, federal regulators are finding it difficult to keep up, according to an investigation by WBIR's sister station in Denver. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration inspects and regulates commercial carriers, but Zach Cahalan, the executive director of the Truck...
House collapsed after a fire in Knox County
A fire caused a home to collapse in Knox County Tuesday night, according to Rural Metro Fire.
East TN insurance companies see rise in property claims from arctic freeze
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Businesses, charities and homeowners are at a standstill. They are waiting to learn about the costs of repairing damage from a blast of arctic air that froze pipes and caused damage at many places across East Tennessee. The frigid temperatures damaged property across the community and...
WYSH AM 1380
ACSO round-up nets 17 arrests
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that they had completed a suspect round-up dubbed “Operation Home for the Holidays” in the days leading up to Christmas. According to the ACSO, over a three-day period just before Christmas, “Operation Home for the Holidays”resulted in the arrest...
Seniors Helping Seniors: Knox County program helps people find companionship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We are at a time in life where the senior population continues to grow and not all senior citizens can take care of themselves. In fact, 40% of seniors in our community experience isolation on a regular basis. Can you imagine growing older in your home without the support of any family, friends, neighbors, or financial stability?
wvlt.tv
New grocery store opens in Downtown Knoxville
A medical flight crew from the Tennessee National Guard rescued two hikers who had become stranded on the Appalachian Trail Saturday, according to a report.
KCSO deputy, family picking up the pieces after house fire
A Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy is having to rebuild after losing everything when his house was engulfed in flames on New Year's Eve.
Boy facing cancer makes Christmas cards for Roane County inmates
An 11-year-old with a big heart set aside time during the holidays to spread Christmas cheer to those behind bars.
wvlt.tv
Repairs planned after I-640 potholes cause flat tires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement is warning drivers that potholes on I-640 have caused multiple flat tires between Washington Pike and Rutledge Pike. Around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, police started getting calls from multiple drivers with flat tires after hitting potholes on I-640 east between Broadway and Mall Road near mile marker seven.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested for dumping puppies, Morgan County sheriff says
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Monday after the Morgan County sheriff asked for the community’s help in “a severe animal cruelty case,” according to an announcement from the sheriff’s office. MoCo Mutts Rescue Center officials initially asked for the community’s help...
wvlt.tv
Pigeon Forge bar opening with reduced hours
Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues. K-9 Officer Zak has a large mass in his abdomen, and Knox County Sheriff's Office officials have asked for prayers.
WATE
Environmental assessment of proposed mountain bike trail system complete
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is moving forward with a plan to create a bike trail system within the park.
WATE
KPD: Welfare check turns into standoff
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
