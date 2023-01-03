Read full article on original website
State Police arrest Schenectady man following Brunswick Robbery
On January 4, 2023, State Police of Brunswick arrested Elijah Gholson, 31, of Schenectady, NY on a warrant for Robbery in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class “E” felony. On September 13, 2022, at about 8:00...
State Police arrest New Scotland man for robbery
On January 3, 2023, State Police of New Scotland arrested Shandell L. Scott, 32, of New Scotland, NY, for Robbery in the Third Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, Aggravated Family Offense, Petit Larceny and Harassment in the Second Degree. On December 25,...
State Police arrest Gloversville woman following an unemployment fraud investigation
On January 4, 2023, State Police of Mayfield arrested Kimberly A. Brockhum, 32, of Gloversville, NY, for two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Identity Theft in the First Degree, Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree.
State Police arrest Sharon woman for brandishing a shotgun
On January 4, 2023, State Police of Cobleskill arrested Jessica M. Valetutto, 40, of Sharon, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree and Menacing in the Second Degree. On January 4, 2023, at about 8:27 p.m., Trooper responded to a home in Wright, NY, for the...
State Police in Troop G make notable DWI arrests 12/31- 1/4
On December 31, 2022, at about 6:49 p.m. State Police of Wilton stopped a vehicle on State Route 9 in Wilton, NY, for a violation of the Vehicle and Traffic Law. The driver was identified as Joshua E. Pelletier, 33, of Wilton, NY. Pelletier was arrest for Driving While Intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He was transported to SP Wilton for processing, where he recorded a 0.18% BAC. Pelletier has a revoked driver’s license and a history of multiple DWI convictions in the last ten years. He was issued tickets returnable to the Wilton Town Court on January 3, 2023, and released to a sober party.
State Police arrest Perth man following an assault investigation
On January 4, 2023, State Police of Mayfield arrested Ethan J. Chase, 33, of Perth, NY, on a warrant for Strangulation in the Second Degree and Assault in the Third Degree. On December 31, 2022, at about 9:26 p.m., Troopers were contacted and advised of a domestic dispute that occurred in a vehicle and at a residence in Perth, NY, earlier that evening. The investigation determined Chase assaulted the victim, causing visible injuries.
