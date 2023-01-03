Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Sheriff’s Department adds 3 to the force
Three new Knox County Deputies are on the road. The new officers are Parker Tromley, Brayten Potter and Julian Craycraft. Superior Court Judge Monica Carpenter Gilmore, who took office this week, swore in the 3 road deputies at the courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, Chief Deputy John Fuller and...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
14news.com
Posey Co. man files to run for Mt. Vernon Mayor
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person so far will be on the ballot for Mt. Vernon Mayor. Steve Loehr says he’s filed for the spot. He says he’s a lifelong resident of Posey County. His wife, Tammy, is retired, and their son, Nicholas, is an attorney with...
WTHI
Knox County Solid Waste Management denied ARPA money; still receiving IDEM matching grant
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Solid Waste Management office moved into its new building on 17th Street about a year ago. In October, the organization found out it would be awarded around $150,000 through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's matching grant program. Money from this grant will...
New details on Farmersburg murder case 42 years later
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In an effort to find more answers, investigators have released new details of the 1981 Sarah “Jeanette” Benson murder case. According to an email from Sullivan County Sheriff, Jason Bobbitt, Benson, 51, of Farmersburg had returned from a shopping trip in Terre Haute on Jan 2, 1981, to find an intruder […]
VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
Overdosing man avoids death thanks to Pike County deputies
PIKE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officials say a man nearly lost his life to drugs Monday, but fortunately was saved by two deputies and EMS personnel in Pike County. Shortly after 5 p.m., Pike County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to an unresponsive male who was believed to be overdosing. According to the sheriff’s […]
wamwamfm.com
3 Arrested in Overnight Drug Arrest in Washington
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested three people overnight on various drug charges. 47-year-old Tammy Calderon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and dealing in meth; 29-year-old Beau Price received a charge of maintaining a common nuisance; and 33-year-old Kyla Krueger also received a charge of possession and dealing in meth.
Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
County officials prioritizing old jail project in 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– After his first meeting on Tuesday, newly-elected Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said addressing what to do with the old county jail was one of his top focuses early in his tenure. “The old jail is a big issue we’re going to tackle, and in fact, we’re going here in about […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Brian Riker, 51, of Plainville, was arrested on counts of Child Molesting – Fondling or Touching with Child Under 14, Sexual Misconduct with Minor/Fondling, and Domestic Battery. Bond was set at $100,000 and bond was posted.
There’s a new sheriff in town in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new name to their long-running list of sheriffs. Over 200 years of history has led up to Sheriff Bruce Vanoven being sworn in as new sheriff. “Sheriff Vanoven is now in command of the Sheriff’s Office,” officials with the sheriff’s department shared […]
vincennespbs.org
VITA tax service returns to Knox County
It will be tax season soon. The United Way of Knox County will again sponsor the Volunteers in Tax Assistance also known as VITA in 2023. The service starts in February and is a collaboration of the Knox County and Bicknell-Vigo Township Public Libraries. Anyone can pick up packets at...
WTHI
Cable company contractor accused in downtown Terre Haute vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has arrested the person they believe is responsible for several acts of vandalism. Robert Wood is facing felony charges of arson and criminal mischief. Police believe he damaged electrical boxes and set fires in downtown Terre Haute. They say wood...
thelevisalazer.com
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
Identities of four arrested in drug investigation released
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Four people have been arrested and charged in relation to a Vigo County Drug Task Force Investigation following a police pursuit Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, four individuals have been arrested related to the investigation with three of them having been part of the pursuit. […]
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County undergoing post-election audit
Dubois County Clerk Amy Kippenbrock and the Dubois County Election Board will hold a post-election audit at the Jasper Train Depot, 201 Mill St., Jasper, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 8 a.m. to noon. The public is invited to attend. Dubois County Clerk Amy L. Kippenbrock volunteered Dubois County...
WTHI
Greene County man facing attempted murder, several other charges
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man faces nine charges, including attempted murder. The Greene County Sheriff's Office arrested 44-year-old Matthew York. This stems from an incident on the day after Christmas. York and a woman share a child in common. The woman told police York threatened herself...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 4, 2023
8:07 a.m. Chantay Gregory, 22, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 12:46 a.m. Medical emergency at Shawnee Drive and Shawnee Lane. 3:19 a.m. Traffic stop at US 50 East and East Lake Drive. 4:42 a.m. Medical emergency at Garden Villa. 7:13 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary.
