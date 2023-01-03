On January 5, 2023, State Police responded to County Route 25, in the town of Malone for a car/pedestrian accident. An investigation determined a 2017 blue Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling south on County Route 25 in the town of Malone when the operator, identified as Nikolaos Eggink, age 79, of Owls Head, NY, did not see a pedestrian walking on the side of the roadway due to it being dark and raining. The investigation determined the extended mirror on the truck struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was identified as Robert P. Mesaris, age 59, of Malone, NY, and suffered pain on his left shoulder, and left side pain. He was transported to Alice Hyde Medical Center; he was in stable conditions and not suffering life threatening injuries.

