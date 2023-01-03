Read full article on original website
State Police members arrest Keeseville, NY male for Rape in the 3rd degree
On January 5, 2023, State Police members arrested Ethan T. Provost, age 21, of Keeseville, NY for Rape in the 3rd degree, a class E Felony. On October 25, 2022, around 3:45 p.m., State Police members responded to State Route 9, in the town of AuSable for a possible sex offense case. An investigation determined Provost engaged in sexual conduct with a victim that was known to him to be under the age of seventeen.
Four individuals arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Mentally Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person
On October 13, 2022, around 10:28 a.m., State Police members were informed employees at Citizens Advocates Inc, State Route 37 IRA, in the town of Malone, introduced crack-cocaine into the household. Some employees were found to be using drugs within the residence in front of the clients. On January 4,...
Troopers investigate a car pedestrian accident
On January 5, 2023, State Police responded to County Route 25, in the town of Malone for a car/pedestrian accident. An investigation determined a 2017 blue Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling south on County Route 25 in the town of Malone when the operator, identified as Nikolaos Eggink, age 79, of Owls Head, NY, did not see a pedestrian walking on the side of the roadway due to it being dark and raining. The investigation determined the extended mirror on the truck struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was identified as Robert P. Mesaris, age 59, of Malone, NY, and suffered pain on his left shoulder, and left side pain. He was transported to Alice Hyde Medical Center; he was in stable conditions and not suffering life threatening injuries.
Troopers arrest a Plattsburgh male for criminal trespass and contempt 2nd
On January 4, 2023, Troopers arrested Steven L. Jones, age 48, of Plattsburgh, for criminal trespass, and criminal contempt 2nd. On January 3, 2023, around 9:59 a.m., Troopers responded to Graham Drive in the town of Plattsburgh for a possible order of protection violation. An investigation determined Jones was walking on property he was not allowed to be on due to an order of protection the victim has in place.
Plattsburgh man charged for felony contempt
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man will appear in court later this month to face a felony criminal contempt charge after allegedly violating an active order of protection. New York State Police arrested Benjamin C. Blake, 41, Jan. 4 for first-degree criminal contempt for allegedly going into a Nightengale Drive residence where he is legally not allowed to be.
Troopers arrest an Brushton, NY male for assault 3rd
On January 4, 2023, Troopers arrested Donald G. Woods Jr, age 38, of Brushton, NY for assault 3rd. On January 2, 2023, Troopers responded to Alice Hyde Medical Center located on Park Street in the village of Malone for a possible assault victim. An investigation determined Woods was involved in an altercation striking the victim in the face causing injury.
Plattsburgh woman killed in Route 9 crash
A Plattsburgh woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree along northbound Route 9 in Westport and became submerged in a creek. New York State Police said Alexis Bouyea, 27, was driving alone January 4 when her car left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries
Jeffrey Hall, 55, remained in critical condition Friday at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The second man, Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, has been incarcerated since his August arrest following a Burlington vandalism rampage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries.
Search warrant shows missing Rolex among items in Vermont State trooper suspension
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay last week is being investigated for possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, court records say. The missing property includes a $14,000 Rolex watch, which went missing from the temporary evidence storage room...
Altona man arrested for felony meth possession
PLATTSBURGH | An Altona man is now behind bars on a felony drug possession charge following an early morning complaint in the Town of Plattsburgh. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jake D. Barcomb Jan. 4 while responding to an unspecified complaint at 2:30 a.m. when Barcomb was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
Vermont State Police investigating after altercation leaves inmate with serious injuries
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Vermont State Police is investigating an altercation between two inmates at Northwest State Correctional Facility that left one person with life-threatening injuries. The Department of Corrections said on Dec. 22, a fight broke out in a cell occupied by 55-year-old Jeffrey Hall and 21-year-old...
Car fire on I-89 in Colchester
COLCHESTER — A car was destroyed by fire in Colchester this afternoon. Authorities say they were notified of several reports of a vehicle on fire on I-89 north at around 4:30 p.m. The Colchester Fire Department was seen actively fighting the fire that was located in the right shoulder...
Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
Six weeks, one bed, ten lives: A Newport recovery center provides space for hope in the opioid crisis
The Journey to Recovery Community Center quietly launched a peer-supported overnight “social detox” service over the holidays. The program is already having an impact in Orleans County and is drawing attention statewide. Read the story on VTDigger here: Six weeks, one bed, ten lives: A Newport recovery center provides space for hope in the opioid crisis.
New Hampshire State Police locate owner of dog found alone on a bridge in Shelburne
New Hampshire State Police say they have found the owners of a dog found stranded in the Town of Shelburne. On New Year's Day, a trooper discovered the dog close to the ledge of a bridge on North Road. A local dog trainer and others helped rescue the canine. It...
‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf argues that a five-year prison term for the former Jay Peak owner — sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in Vermont history — should stand, despite Quiros “begging” for mercy. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros.
Saranac Police unveil crimefighting app
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Saranac Police Department has a new website along with what they are calling a digital crime-fighting tool for the public. The website was developed with the help of Crimewatch Technologies to give those with mobile devices and social media direct access to crime and public-safety-related information.
Icy conditions impacting the North Country
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Freezing rain overnight turned quickly into slick ice Thursday morning. Clinton and Franklin counties felt the greatest impact of it. On the heels of the 25th anniversary of the 1998 ice storm, the North Country got a tiny taste of what it was like. "There was...
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
