ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

1 person dead, another injured in shooting near Seymour Avenue in Utica: What to know

By Edward Harris, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 2 days ago

One person has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Utica on Monday night.

Utica Police Department said officers were responding to a call after 10:30 p.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue.

Police found two men who had been shot. They were taken to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center by the Utica Fire Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091mgJ_0k22i7FV00

One of the victims had been shot in the abdomen and was in critical condition Tuesday. Police said the other victim, 25-year-old William Morris, of Utica, had been shot in the head and was taken to a Syracuse-area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The shooting marks Utica's first homicide of the year.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: 1 person dead, another injured in shooting near Seymour Avenue in Utica: What to know

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal Erie Street crash in Utica kills 88yr-old pedestrian

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported a fatal accident on January 4th has claimed the life of an 88-year-old pedestrian. Around 5:20 am on Wednesday, members of the Utica Police and Fire Departments arrived at the 1100 block of Erie Street after receiving reports of a man, who was identified as 88-year-old Francis Piejko of Utica, lying on the side of the road.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
MOHAWK, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY woman in critical condition after stabbing, troopers say

Mohawk, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman was listed in critical condition at a Utica hospital Wednesday after she was found with multiple stab wounds, troopers said. State and village police found Tkeyah LaPlante with wounds to her chest around 2:34 p.m. outside a home at 30 East Main St. in Mohawk, Herkimer County, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesman for state police.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting on Seymour Avenue in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A man died from his injuries after he was shot in the head on Seymour Avenue in Utica Monday night, according to the Utica Police Department. William Morris, 25, of Utica, was rushed to St. Elizabeth's and then transferred to a Syracuse hospital where he later died from his injuries.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD: Seymour Ave shooting leaves one dead & one in critical condition

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a shooting that occurred on Seymour Ave on January 2nd has left one man dead and another in critical condition. According to police, around 10:35 pm on Monday, officers who were already on the scene of another unrelated...
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance

A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
BLOSSVALE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

14-year-old shot in the hand in Syracuse shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police found a 14-year-old shot in the hand after responding to a shooting with injuries call yesterday. On Tuesday, January 3 at 1:28 a.m. in the 500 Block of Delaware Street, Police found the 14-year-old male shot in the hand. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and Police say […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Verona man arrested with multiple charges following domestic incident

VERONA, N.Y. -- Jason S. Tuttle, 38, of Verona was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic incident, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Maciol says the arrest was made on Jan. 4, but no details were released about the incident. Tuttle was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a...
VERONA, NY
WKTV

Rome man charged after allegedly harassing people at the Social Services Office

ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, 45-year-old Evan Charles of Rome was arrested at the Oneida County Social Services Office in Rome on Wednesday. Charles made multiple visits to the Social Services office without a legitimate reason and was harassing the people around him. A special...
ROME, NY
informnny.com

UPDATE: NYS Police say missing Davenport man found safe

ONEONTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are reporting that 78-year-old Theodore Sikora from Davenport has been located safe and in good health. Police say that after searching daily at his home, local area surrounding businesses, and hospitals, as well as with his relatives, and friends, they were able to locate Mr. Sikora.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy