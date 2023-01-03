Read full article on original website
Related
bbbtv12.com
James Roscoe Breazeale, Oak Ridge
James Roscoe Breazeale, 72, of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at NHC Health Care Center. He was born on March 21, 1950, in Oak Ridge. James was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jean Ketner Breazeale; brother Jeffery Breazeale and maternal grandparents, Clarence and Verna Ketner.
bbbtv12.com
Georgia Irene Bratcher, 91, Clinton
Georgia Irene Bratcher, age 91 of Clinton, TN passed away on Friday, December 30th, 2022. Irene was a devoted and loving wife, sister, and aunt. She was a loyal friend to many and inspired those around her with her kind spirit, energetic love of life, and compassion. Irene loved people and adored her family. Georgia Irene Andrews was born on September 9, 1931, in Coal Creek, TN to George and Agnes Andrews. She played basketball at Lake City High School and graduated from Lake City High School. Irene met the love of her life, Wayne Eugene (Goober) Bratcher and they were married in 1956.
bbbtv12.com
David Roach, Etowah
Mr. David Ray Roach, age 72 passed away on January 4, 2023, at his home in Etowah. David loved working on old cars and enjoyed dirt track racing. He is preceded in death by his parents Thurman & Georgia Roach; son Davie Roach and several siblings. David leaves behind his...
bbbtv12.com
Lee Allan Rose, Kingston
Lee Allan Rose, age 84, of Kingston passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Rockwood. He was born June 5, 1939, in Dyllis and was a graduate of South Harriman High School, class of ’57. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Harriman.
bbbtv12.com
Seth Andrew Martin, 16, Andersonville
Seth Andrew Martin, age 16 of Andersonville, Tn. passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. Seth was born November 3, 2006, in Oak Ridge, Tn. and was the son of Robert Martin of Clinton, Tn. and Chelsea Hazan of Andersonville, Tn. He attended Anderson County High School, and was a member of the J.R.O.T.C. program. He attended Temple of Christ Baptist Church.
bbbtv12.com
Betty Lou Blaylock Smith, Harriman
Mrs. Betty Lou Blaylock Smith, 80 of Harriman, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. She was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church. Betty worked as a Seamstress for many years and enjoyed working puzzles and spending time with her grandbabies. She was preceded in death...
bbbtv12.com
Edna Louise Kirkpatrick, Rockwood
Edna Louise Kirkpatrick, age 66 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on December 3, 1956, in Rockwood. She was a great woman with a good heart who would do anything for anyone. She loved spending time with her grandbabies, or as she called them, her “doll babies”. She enjoyed going night fishing for catfish, swimming, and playing video games. She had an accounting degree from Roane State Community College. She also worked for Kimble Chase in Rockwood. She is preceded in death by her parents: Edward Boles and Betty Raulston Boles; sister: Janet Stegall; and life partner: Floyd Teasley. She is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
Reverend Charles W Kelley Sr, 96, Rockwood
Reverend Charles W Kelley Sr, fondly known as “Preacher Kelley”, age 96, of Rockwood went to be with the Lord in heaven, the place he had preached about for more than 70 years, on January 1st, 2023. As a faithful servant of God in the Big Emory Baptist Association, Charles pastored Beech Park, Pond Grove, First Baptist Church Oakdale, and Clymersville Baptist Church. The last of which he established from a mission and served as pastor for 39 years before retiring at the age of 80. He lead so many to know the saving grace of Jesus Christ, joining hundreds of couples in holy matrimony, and memorializing countless others through his words of comfort when conducting their funerals.
bbbtv12.com
Glenna Mae Murphy Morgan, 94, Cookeville
Mrs. Glenna Mae Murphy Morgan, age 94, of Cookeville, formerly of Wartburg passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Signature Health Care of Putnam County in Cookeville. For several years, Glenna was actively involved with the Morgan County Genealogical and Historical Society. She is preceded in death by two husbands:...
bbbtv12.com
Florence Elizabeth Jones, Kingston
Florence Elizabeth Jones age 73 of Kingston passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. Flo was of the Christian faith and retired from Ford Motor Company in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Preceded in death by her parents Wilbur and Della Weatherbee Wyatt, husband Al Jones Jr., and infant daughter Christine.
bbbtv12.com
Betty Jo Patterson, Frost Bottom Community
Betty Jo Patterson, age 72 of the Frost Bottom Community, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 11, 1950, in Oliver Springs and enjoyed cooking, making candy, and shopping. But most of all, she loved her fur babies and spending time with her family.
bbbtv12.com
Alberta Wilson Grace, 95
Alberta Wilson Grace peacefully passed away on 12/31/22. She was born September 9, 1927, in Boonshill, Tennessee to the late Laura Edith Ranck Wilson and Albert Wright Wilson. She played basketball in high school in Boonshill and continued basketball at Virginia Intermont and later at Tennessee Tech University, where she graduated with a degree in pre-med. She then received her degree in Physical Therapy at Duke University. She married Robert Lawrence Grace on August 2, 1952, and they were married for 36 years until his death in 1989.
bbbtv12.com
Floyd Don “Red” Davis, Oliver Springs
Floyd Don “Red” Davis, age 81 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 20, 1941, in Oliver Springs and attended Beech Park Baptist Church when he was able. He proudly served as an MP in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Sharp Shooter Medal. After enlistment, he worked for Norfolk Southern as a Welder until his retirement. Don also served as the former Vice Commander of the American Legion. He enjoyed going to the mountains with his cousin Manuel and hunting rattlesnakes. Don also enjoyed UT Football, racing cars, hot rodding, traveling, playing pool “pool shark,” and taking his lovely bride dancing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandbabies and family. His family says that Don was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather.
bbbtv12.com
Virginia L. Bertram Cottrell, Sunbright
Virginia L. Bertram Cottrell, age 85 of Sunbright passed away on January 1, 2023, at her daughter’s house. She is preceded in death by her mother Ernie Terry; father Russel Hughes; sons Glen David Bertram and Ricky Lee Bertram; daughter Brenda Bowling Bertram; granddaughter Jennifer Sue Lyons; sisters Mary K Miller and Wanda Foster; special son-in-law Harold Galloway; sister-in-law Marilyn Hughes.
bbbtv12.com
Betty Ann McMurray, Kingston
Betty Ann McMurray, 70, of Kingston, slipped from her earthly life and chronic health issues to begin a new heavenly life with her Creator early Sunday morning, December 18, 2022. She was born May 3, 1952, in Detroit, Michigan. However, her family moved back to east Tennessee when she was still a baby. She grew up in the Kingston area, married, and had a full life here.
bbbtv12.com
Janice Gail (Pugh) Wilkey, 80
Janice Gail (Pugh) Wilkey passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 31, 2022. Gail, affectionately known as Granny Gail, was born July 12, 1942, to Ernest and Sallie (Scott) Pugh in Columbia, Tn. Soon afterwards her family moved to Oak Ridge, Tn. and eventually settled in Rockwood during the 1950s. She was in the Rockwood High School class of 1961 and later enjoyed working on the yearly class reunion committee, regularly visiting with classmates and friends. In 1968, Gail earned her LPN license and began her nursing career at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge until 1985. It was then she began her very favorite nursing job, home health care. As an attentive caregiver, she enjoyed caring for her patients while going well beyond the role of her job by providing them food, clothing, and the families’ lifetime friendships.
bbbtv12.com
Daniel Joseph “DJ” King, Wartburg
Daniel Joseph “DJ” King, 43, passed away at his home in Wartburg, on Saturday, December 31st, 2022. He had a passion for music, playing guitar, and writing songs. He enjoyed making music with his wife Sarah and making up silly songs for his daughter, Alyssa, the light of his life. He also loved art, praising and encouraging Alyssa to paint, draw, and create art of her own. He adored his daughter and was a great father, and his creativity and passion will live on through her, a daddy’s girl through and through.
bbbtv12.com
Manhunt On-Going in Roane County
An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
bbbtv12.com
Missing Person Found Dead – Investigation Ongoing
On 12/27/2022, the Kingston Police Department took a report of a missing person. The person reported missing was Joseph John Zipser, 56. Mr. Zipser was last seen leaving a residence on East Race Street at approximately 1900 hours on 12/26/2022. On 12/29/2022, at 0914 hours, officers received information as to...
Comments / 0