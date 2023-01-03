Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
VITA tax service returns to Knox County
It will be tax season soon. The United Way of Knox County will again sponsor the Volunteers in Tax Assistance also known as VITA in 2023. The service starts in February and is a collaboration of the Knox County and Bicknell-Vigo Township Public Libraries. Anyone can pick up packets at...
vincennespbs.org
Braun has $1.5 million in campaign coffer
Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper won’t spend his own money on a gubernatorial campaign. That’s what Mike Braun told reporters after he has received $1.5 million in campaign contributions since he announced last month he won’t seek re-election to the senate and will run for the Indiana Governor’s seat in the 2024 election.
vincennespbs.org
Candidates file for city elections
Several office holders and others filed to run for various positions in city government Wednesday. On the first day of filing in this municipal election year, one contested race was set on the Republican ticket for Vincennes Mayor. Vincennes City Council member Tim Salters and Vincennes School Resource Officer Jack...
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County’s New Year Baby is from Pike Co.
As reported on Tuesday, Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes welcomed the first baby of the new year at 9-am on Sunday January 1st. Ledger Owen is the son of Ashlee and Jerek Owen of Vincennes. Meanwhile, Daviess Community Hospital in Washington reported there were several babies born in the days...
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
vincennespbs.org
Sheriff’s Department adds 3 to the force
Three new Knox County Deputies are on the road. The new officers are Parker Tromley, Brayten Potter and Julian Craycraft. Superior Court Judge Monica Carpenter Gilmore, who took office this week, swore in the 3 road deputies at the courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, Chief Deputy John Fuller and...
wbiw.com
Ambulance services are off to a good start in the new year
BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said the new ambulance service is off to a good start. The newly formed Lawrence County Fire Territory which is made up of Shawswick and Guthrie townships is providing fire protection and an ambulance service in Lawrence County. On January 1, the...
vincennespbs.org
Area high school graduation rate is over 90%
The numbers are in and they’re looking good when it comes to graduation rates in the state of Indiana. The Indiana Department of Education released the graduation rates for students in the class of 2022. Statewide, data shows 86.61 percent of students reached graduation and earned high school diplomas.
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
vincennespbs.org
It’s not too late to StartVU
There’s still time to register for the Spring Semester at Vincennes University. The final Start VU takes place this Friday starting at 8:30 am. During this event prospective students will prepare for the upcoming semester by discussing registration, financial aid, student services, and campus life. VU offers placement tests...
vincennespbs.org
Knox County has a new deputy prosecutor
There’s a new addition to the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office. Andrew Carnall has been named as a deputy prosecutor. Carnall previously served as the elected Wells County prosecuting attorney. He is a graduate of Indiana University and has several years of prosecuting experience. Knox County prosecutor Dirk Carnahan...
vincennespbs.org
IMM restoring a World War 1 Aviation Truck
A new piece of military history is being reassembled at the Indiana Military Museum. Museum officials in Vincennes report that after 3 years of waiting, a 1915 Budd/GMC, World War One, AEF, Aviation Services truck is at the museum’s restoration shop. Pieces and parts are being restored and a...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 3, 2023
4:31 p.m. David Thomas, 39, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. 4:32 p.m. Jeremiah Johnson, 28, Williams, possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Incidents – January 2. 1:12 a.m. Traffic...
WTHI
Police search for the person responsible for cutting downtown Terre Haute electric wires and damaging other utilities
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is asking for your help identifying the person responsible for a series of downtown incidents. Officers were first called to 750 Cherry Street in Terre Haute just before 6 A.M. on New Year's eve. At the scene, officers found a...
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
WTHI
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
WTHI
One local woman says she is struggling to find a life-saving drug
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people are struggling to access potentially life-saving drugs. Some pharmacies see staff shortages, and some medications have been in low supply. Glenda Wilson has hyperglycemia. She said she has been struggling to get a hold of a specific insulin drug called Hulmulinru-500. When she...
vincennespbs.org
12 years in prison for driver in April 2022 fatal crash
A man received a 12-year prison sentence in Gibson County. Bradley Beadles pleaded guilty in November in connection with an April 2022 incident where a vehicle hit a man riding a bicycle. In the partial plea agreement, Beadles pleaded to Operating a Vehicle with Marijuana Causing Death. Police reports say...
vincennespbs.org
Camp Arthur disc golf course gets approval
A new disc golf course is coming to Camp Arthur near Bruceville. Media partners WTHI spoke with Austin Sievers who is one of those spearheading the effort. A temporary course was put into the camp in 2022 and there was much interest in the sport. A recent fundraising tournament was...
