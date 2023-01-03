ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

How to Watch No. 15 Indiana Basketball Against Iowa Hawkeyes

Indiana basketball (10-3, 1-1) resumes play after a long break with a road game against the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3) on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
Iowa starter Patrick McCaffery won’t play against Indiana

Iowa redshirt junior wing Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety, he announced on Tuesday. Indiana plays Iowa on Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern in Iowa City. Patrick is the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Patrick is one of the millions of people who...
Jalen Hood-Schifino thrives & more Indiana basketball predictions vs. Iowa

No. 15 Indiana basketball faces its first test of 2023 against Iowa on the road on Thursday night. Who steps up for the Hoosiers in Big Ten play?. The Hoosiers have lost two straight games against Iowa and have not lost three straight games against the Hawkeyes since losing four straight from 2009-10 to 2010-2011. Indiana basketball is 3-1 in their last four games against Iowa when they are unranked and the Hoosiers are 6-1 against Iowa when IU is ranked in the top 25 since 2007-08.
Trayce Jackson-Davis reveals words of discouragement from fan during "mixed" season

Trayce Jackson-Davis seems to be letting his guard down off the court by relaying a message to the Indiana faithful. Jackson-Daivs recently shared via his Twitter page a note from a fan calling out the Hoosiers for “mixed” play in the 2022-23 season. The note, written by Tim Weaver, stated that Jackson-Davis was a “horrible leader” and hoped he took pride in “finishing 8th in the B1G” despite being a favorite to win the conference during the preseason.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Flurries ahead as Indiana weather turns colder

INDIANAPOLIS – The milder weather is going away, as we get ready for a colder weather pattern change. Flurries will start the day on Thursday, with pockets of light snow showers filling into the afternoon. Cloudy skies and windy conditions will also be present Thursday. Once we cool of Wednesday evening, high temperatures don’t warm back up much throughout the day. Highs will stay in the upper 30s Thursday.
IU Health Bloomington Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023

Annalee Gracelynn Ward was born at 3:22 a.m. on Jan. 1 at IU Health Bloomington Hospital, making her the first baby to be born at the hospital this year. Annalee was 7 pounds and 3 ounces, according to a press release from IU Health. Her parents are Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, Indiana.
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant

UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
Constellation Stage & Screen announces New Group Show at the Waldron Art Center’s Rosemary P. Miller Gallery Illuminate: Emerging Bloomington Artists

BLOOMINGTON – After a successful re-opening of the Waldron Arts Center under Constellation Stage & Screen’s management this fall, Constellation is excited to announce its first visual art exhibit of the new year. This new exhibit, Illuminate: Emerging Bloomington Artists, is the first exhibition curated by Huner Emin, Constellation’s Gallery Manager.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth

INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
