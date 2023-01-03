Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
How to Watch No. 15 Indiana Basketball Against Iowa Hawkeyes
Indiana basketball (10-3, 1-1) resumes play after a long break with a road game against the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3) on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
thedailyhoosier.com
Iowa starter Patrick McCaffery won’t play against Indiana
Iowa redshirt junior wing Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety, he announced on Tuesday. Indiana plays Iowa on Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern in Iowa City. Patrick is the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Patrick is one of the millions of people who...
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis Claps Back at Hate Mail From Fan
The Hoosiers big man addressed the negative note regarding the team's play thus far in the season.
Jalen Hood-Schifino thrives & more Indiana basketball predictions vs. Iowa
No. 15 Indiana basketball faces its first test of 2023 against Iowa on the road on Thursday night. Who steps up for the Hoosiers in Big Ten play?. The Hoosiers have lost two straight games against Iowa and have not lost three straight games against the Hawkeyes since losing four straight from 2009-10 to 2010-2011. Indiana basketball is 3-1 in their last four games against Iowa when they are unranked and the Hoosiers are 6-1 against Iowa when IU is ranked in the top 25 since 2007-08.
saturdaytradition.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis reveals words of discouragement from fan during "mixed" season
Trayce Jackson-Davis seems to be letting his guard down off the court by relaying a message to the Indiana faithful. Jackson-Daivs recently shared via his Twitter page a note from a fan calling out the Hoosiers for “mixed” play in the 2022-23 season. The note, written by Tim Weaver, stated that Jackson-Davis was a “horrible leader” and hoped he took pride in “finishing 8th in the B1G” despite being a favorite to win the conference during the preseason.
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: Christian Watford and Derek Elston share their thoughts on IU basketball
Former IU basketball players Christian Watford and Derek Elston hosted the inaugural edition of the Ball from Assembly Hall podcast. Both players were with the program from 2009 to 2013. Watford and Elston still have connections to the program and have been keeping a close eye on the 2022-23 Hoosiers....
Lexus Bargesser of Indiana Women's Basketball is 'Now Able to Run Our Offense'
Freshman guard Lexus Bargesser has been helping take over the point guard position since star guard Grace Berger went down with an injury. Bargesser's high school injury experience plus her 'can do', determined attitude and talent has earned her more and more minutes in Big Ten play.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
cbs4indy.com
Flurries ahead as Indiana weather turns colder
INDIANAPOLIS – The milder weather is going away, as we get ready for a colder weather pattern change. Flurries will start the day on Thursday, with pockets of light snow showers filling into the afternoon. Cloudy skies and windy conditions will also be present Thursday. Once we cool of Wednesday evening, high temperatures don’t warm back up much throughout the day. Highs will stay in the upper 30s Thursday.
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action law suit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
Hoosiers across central Indiana say trash hasn't been collected for weeks
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Hoosiers in Hendricks and Morgan counties say their uncollected trash has been piling up in front of their homes for weeks. "We can't get a hold of anybody. Nobody knows what to do," said Raymond Byrne of Mooresville. Byrne said it's been about three weeks since...
Indiana Daily Student
IU Health Bloomington Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
Annalee Gracelynn Ward was born at 3:22 a.m. on Jan. 1 at IU Health Bloomington Hospital, making her the first baby to be born at the hospital this year. Annalee was 7 pounds and 3 ounces, according to a press release from IU Health. Her parents are Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, Indiana.
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant
UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
readthereporter.com
Two Franklin College physician assistant students from Carmel & Fishers participate in White Coat Ceremony
The Franklin College Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies Program held its White Coat Ceremony on Dec. 15, 2022. The college’s cohort of 22 PA students from the class of 2024 received their white coats and recited a medical oath before family and friends inside Custer Theatre in Old Main on the Franklin College campus.
wbiw.com
Constellation Stage & Screen announces New Group Show at the Waldron Art Center’s Rosemary P. Miller Gallery Illuminate: Emerging Bloomington Artists
BLOOMINGTON – After a successful re-opening of the Waldron Arts Center under Constellation Stage & Screen’s management this fall, Constellation is excited to announce its first visual art exhibit of the new year. This new exhibit, Illuminate: Emerging Bloomington Artists, is the first exhibition curated by Huner Emin, Constellation’s Gallery Manager.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth
INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
wbiw.com
Bloomington City Council member Susan Sandberg files her candidacy in the Democratic Primary Election for Mayor of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Outgoing Bloomington City Council President Susan Sandberg has officially filed with the Monroe County Election Board as a candidate in the May 2 Democratic Primary Election for Mayor of Bloomington. A four-time City Council President, Sandberg has been a Representative At-Large for 16 years. She is a...
Video inside Indy eatery angers customers, officials and other business owners
“I can’t say that on TV.” This was the response by City-County Council Member La Keisha Jackson after seeing video shot inside a small combo restaurant/convenience store in her district on the northeast side of Indianapolis. A pair of video clips surfaced over the New Year’s Eve/Day weekend. They show a customer walking into the […]
