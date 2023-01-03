ORLANDO, Fla. – On New Year’s Eve many people have traditions or superstitions from running down the street with empty luggage to eating 12 grapes or black-eyed peas. Weather has it’s own folklore and superstitions for the new year. Some require 12 onions, a compass, and some salt, while others require reciting a poem and then casting a New Year’s wish into the wind. As intriguing as these sound, the first 12 days of January was perhaps the longest so we decided to take a closer look. Not to worry, we’ll explain the onions later.

