ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Buena Vista, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

SeaWorld and Aquatica offering free admission for Florida preschoolers in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando officials announced they are offering free year-round admission for Florida preschoolers with the 2023 Preschool Card. Starting Jan. 3, both theme parks are offering the free admission to children ages five and younger at the time of redemption through Dec. 31, 2023, according to a news release.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🚗 Drive a military tank, crush cars at this Orlando attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many people associate Orlando with theme parks and roller coasters, but there’s a new thrilling attraction in Central Florida. Tank America will get you in the driver’s seat of a 17-ton military tank. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos spent some time in the hatch...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Rescued baby dolphin Ridgway healing from injuries, SeaWorld Orlando says

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando shared a positive update on the health of one of its dolphins that was rescued last summer on Clearwater Beach. The small dolphin, named Ridgway, was rescued back on July 20 after being found with life-threatening injuries sustained from entanglement in crab trap lines. Teams from Clearwater Marine Aquarium and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) transported the dolphin to a backstage area at SeaWorld for urgent medical care and rehabilitation.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Missing woman in Orlando last seen on Christmas Day, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year old woman who has been missing since Christmas. Runy Leidy Medina-Pacheco was last seen on the night of December 25 at the Cadence Crossing Apartments in the 6200 block of Curry Ford Road, according to police.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

New Year’s weather has an interesting folklore

ORLANDO, Fla. – On New Year’s Eve many people have traditions or superstitions from running down the street with empty luggage to eating 12 grapes or black-eyed peas. Weather has it’s own folklore and superstitions for the new year. Some require 12 onions, a compass, and some salt, while others require reciting a poem and then casting a New Year’s wish into the wind. As intriguing as these sound, the first 12 days of January was perhaps the longest so we decided to take a closer look. Not to worry, we’ll explain the onions later.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

DeLand city officials discuss possible demolition of historic Hotel Putnam

DELAND, Fla. – A big piece of DeLand history may be coming down. The city said the historic Hotel Putnam could collapse and can’t be restored. The hotel would have turned 100 years old in 2023, and while there was also hope it would be restored this year, an engineer said the building is damaged beyond repair.
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Here’s the Orlando Guardians schedule in first XFL season

ORLANDO, Fla. – The XFL released the schedule for the upcoming 2023 season, which also marks the inaugural season for the league. The season begins on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Orlando Guardians will have 10 games during the season, with five games in the City Beautiful. [TRENDING: Newborn surrendered...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Mega Millions $785 million jackpot is 6th largest in US history

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a BIG one!. After no ticket matched all six numbers Friday night, the jackpot increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night, which can be seen on WKMG-TV just before News 6 at 11 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Video shows purse-snatcher knocking woman to ground in Casselberry

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Casselberry police on Wednesday asked the public for help identifying the assailant in a robbery reported the week prior, releasing surveillance video that shows a man snatching a woman’s purse in a parking lot and knocking her to the ground. Police were dispatched to the...
CASSELBERRY, FL
click orlando

47-year-old man killed in crash with pole, tree, fence in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old Orlando man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Pine Hills Road and White Heron Drive. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Volusia County, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County EMS. Volusia first responders, along with Daytona Beach Fire and Rescue IAFF Local 1162 personnel, were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Strickland Range Road and North Williamson Boulevard, according to the county’s Facebook post about the crash.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida man arrested after 80-year-old mother found dead in filthy home, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa man was arrested Sunday after his mother was found dead in their shared home, police said. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to 2111 Otterbein Ave. on Sunday for a welfare check after the victim’s granddaughter reported she hadn’t seen or heard from 80-year-old Kathleen Ruhlander. The granddaughter told officers that the victim’s son, 53 year-old Robert Ruhlander, would not allow her to see her grandmother, the affidavit shows.
COCOA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy