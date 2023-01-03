Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Bell Family Farm and Apiary — Step Away from Life’s Stress and Pet Some AnimalsModern GlobePolk City, FL
This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot dateEvie M.Plant City, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
click orlando
Florida Foodie: Founder of GigPro talks changing landscape of the restaurant industry
ORLANDO, Fla. – Twenty-five years spent working in kitchens does not typically lead to a career inside the tech sector, but Ben Ellsworth managed to do it — founding a company aimed at helping restaurants deal with unexpected staffing shortages. Ellsworth is the founder and CEO of GigPro,...
click orlando
SeaWorld and Aquatica offering free admission for Florida preschoolers in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando officials announced they are offering free year-round admission for Florida preschoolers with the 2023 Preschool Card. Starting Jan. 3, both theme parks are offering the free admission to children ages five and younger at the time of redemption through Dec. 31, 2023, according to a news release.
click orlando
🚗 Drive a military tank, crush cars at this Orlando attraction
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many people associate Orlando with theme parks and roller coasters, but there’s a new thrilling attraction in Central Florida. Tank America will get you in the driver’s seat of a 17-ton military tank. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos spent some time in the hatch...
click orlando
Rescued baby dolphin Ridgway healing from injuries, SeaWorld Orlando says
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando shared a positive update on the health of one of its dolphins that was rescued last summer on Clearwater Beach. The small dolphin, named Ridgway, was rescued back on July 20 after being found with life-threatening injuries sustained from entanglement in crab trap lines. Teams from Clearwater Marine Aquarium and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) transported the dolphin to a backstage area at SeaWorld for urgent medical care and rehabilitation.
click orlando
Missing woman in Orlando last seen on Christmas Day, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year old woman who has been missing since Christmas. Runy Leidy Medina-Pacheco was last seen on the night of December 25 at the Cadence Crossing Apartments in the 6200 block of Curry Ford Road, according to police.
click orlando
New Year’s weather has an interesting folklore
ORLANDO, Fla. – On New Year’s Eve many people have traditions or superstitions from running down the street with empty luggage to eating 12 grapes or black-eyed peas. Weather has it’s own folklore and superstitions for the new year. Some require 12 onions, a compass, and some salt, while others require reciting a poem and then casting a New Year’s wish into the wind. As intriguing as these sound, the first 12 days of January was perhaps the longest so we decided to take a closer look. Not to worry, we’ll explain the onions later.
click orlando
DeLand city officials discuss possible demolition of historic Hotel Putnam
DELAND, Fla. – A big piece of DeLand history may be coming down. The city said the historic Hotel Putnam could collapse and can’t be restored. The hotel would have turned 100 years old in 2023, and while there was also hope it would be restored this year, an engineer said the building is damaged beyond repair.
click orlando
Here’s the Orlando Guardians schedule in first XFL season
ORLANDO, Fla. – The XFL released the schedule for the upcoming 2023 season, which also marks the inaugural season for the league. The season begins on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Orlando Guardians will have 10 games during the season, with five games in the City Beautiful. [TRENDING: Newborn surrendered...
click orlando
‘Special Projects’ deputy rebuilds fences, delivers furniture, and anything else
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – What else is local law enforcement doing to take care of the community it serves?. News 6 got an up-close-and-personal look at what the Orange County Sheriff’s Office calls a “Special Projects” deputy – who does so much more than make arrests.
click orlando
Florida teen loses thumb to firework on New Year’s, first responders say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized early New Year’s Day in Seminole County after a firework removed one of his thumbs, according to the Lake Mary Fire Department. First responders were dispatched at 12:25 a.m. Sunday to the 600 block of Weybridge Court in Lake...
click orlando
Another warm day on tap in Central Florida. Here’s when things change
ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be another foggy start for many across Central Florida, with some areas are under a dense fog advisory through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Expect lots of sunshine once the fog burns off, with highs in the mid-80s. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The average...
click orlando
‘There was no warning:’ Woman struck in head by bullet on New Year’s Eve in Lake Mary
LAKE MARY, Fla. – Lake Mary police are investigating after they say a woman was hit in the face with a bullet on New Year’s Eve. Kat Wilson tells News 6 she was sitting in her neighbor’s backyard with some friends when she suddenly felt pain on the left side of her face.
click orlando
Mega Millions $785 million jackpot is 6th largest in US history
ORLANDO, Fla. – The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a BIG one!. After no ticket matched all six numbers Friday night, the jackpot increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night, which can be seen on WKMG-TV just before News 6 at 11 p.m.
click orlando
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
click orlando
‘We stand with you:’ Orlando mayor speaks against antisemitic messages projected across city
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer released a statement Tuesday after antisemitic messages showed up on the side of buildings in downtown Orlando. Cellphone video showed the words “vax the Jews” scrolling across the top of an office building on Saturday on Orange Avenue at Washington Street.
click orlando
Video shows purse-snatcher knocking woman to ground in Casselberry
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Casselberry police on Wednesday asked the public for help identifying the assailant in a robbery reported the week prior, releasing surveillance video that shows a man snatching a woman’s purse in a parking lot and knocking her to the ground. Police were dispatched to the...
click orlando
47-year-old man killed in crash with pole, tree, fence in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old Orlando man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Pine Hills Road and White Heron Drive. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on...
click orlando
Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Volusia County, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County EMS. Volusia first responders, along with Daytona Beach Fire and Rescue IAFF Local 1162 personnel, were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Strickland Range Road and North Williamson Boulevard, according to the county’s Facebook post about the crash.
click orlando
Florida man arrested after 80-year-old mother found dead in filthy home, police say
COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa man was arrested Sunday after his mother was found dead in their shared home, police said. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to 2111 Otterbein Ave. on Sunday for a welfare check after the victim’s granddaughter reported she hadn’t seen or heard from 80-year-old Kathleen Ruhlander. The granddaughter told officers that the victim’s son, 53 year-old Robert Ruhlander, would not allow her to see her grandmother, the affidavit shows.
click orlando
Motorcyclist arrested on DUI in Memorial Day crash in Titusville that killed passenger, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The driver of a motorcycle was arrested in a Memorial Day crash in Titusville that killed his 29-year-old passenger last year, according to police. Tyler Zimmerman, 27, was arrested Wednesday on a DUI causing death to human/unborn child charge. [TRENDING: Newborn surrendered in Safe Haven Baby...
Comments / 0