Real Housewives Of Miami Star Julia Lemigova Reacts To Wife Martina Navratilova’s Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova is the first LGBTQ+ Housewife . Julia loves her wife , tennis legend Martina Navratilova . Julia’s bestie on RHOM is Adriana de Moura . Adriana and Julie are friends in real life , too.

Julia loves her children beyond measure, but the model is an empty nester now . So, she fills her time at her farm. Martina doesn’t love living life in front of the cameras, but she does it for Julia. “It goes beyond compromise,” Martina stated.

Martina and Julia’s marriage became tense during Season 5 thanks to some tea that co-star Larsa Pippen spilled. Larsa alleged that Julia kissed a man .

Before that, RHOM viewers witnessed some tension in the duo’s dynamic. Julia misses her children and loves being at the farm, while Martina thrives in the city.

Page Six reported that Martina received some unexpected news about her health. She shared that she is battling both breast cancer and throat cancer. In November 2022, she discovered a lymph node was enlarged in her neck. A biopsy showed stage 1 throat cancer. Subsequent medical tests discovered stage 1 breast cancer. Next week, Martina is scheduled to begin treatment.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” Martina said in a statement to the Women’s Tennis Association. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.”

In 2010, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champ beat breast cancer. Martina indicated that her prognosis this time is good.

Julia made it clear that her priority is her wife’s health. She posted a photo of herself with Martina and their dog on Instagram . She wrote, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share words of support. Together, we will fight this,” Julia said with a heart emoji.

The model’s co-stars showed their support in the comments. Dr. Nicole Martin wrote, “Sending you guys lots of love and strength.” Guerdy Abraira said, “We love you both, and positive thoughts only.” Larsa simply posted two heart emojis.

“Yes! Together we will win this battle,” Adriana wrote with heart and praying hands emojis. Lisa Hochstein posted five heart emojis in the comments.

Alexia Echevarria (now known as Alexia Nepola ) commented, “You are both strong and you will fight this and win.”

I’m happy that Julia’s fellow RHOM cast members are in Martina’s corner and supporting the couple during this difficult time.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

