Digital Trends
No one wants to buy AMD’s Zen 4 chips — what’s going on?
AMD’s Zen 4 processors could be in deep trouble, according to recent sales data. In fact, it looks like Zen 4 chips could be five times less popular than the previous-generation Zen 3. Why is no one buying Zen 4?. The data comes from German retailer Mindfactory (via Reddit),...
Digital Trends
HP’s new Dragonfly Pro targets potential MacBook buyers at CES 2023
HP has officially announced the Dragonfly Pro at CES 2023 as a unique Windows laptop that specifically targets those shoppers who might default to a MacBook. This laptop branches out from a new arm of its Dragonfly line, which is typically focused on the commercial market. Coupled with the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, which has also been announced at CES, HP hopes to get the attention of a new demographic, specifically with its new support services that come built-in.
Ars Technica
Nvidia unveils a broad range of efficient new laptop GPUs, from RTX 4050 to 4090
In addition to un-unlaunching the RTX 4070 Ti GPU for desktops at CES today, Nvidia announced a new range of RTX 4000-series laptop GPUs. Nvidia claims the new GPUs will provide big performance and power efficiency boosts, particularly for the lower-end GPUs that ship in the gaming laptops that most people buy.
The Verge
Intel’s 13th Gen mobile processors include the first 24-core laptop CPU
Intel’s 13th Gen desktop CPUs have already delivered impressive performance to beat their AMD counterparts, and now Intel is bringing Raptor Lake to its mobile processor lineup. The flagship Core i9-13980HX is built for upcoming gaming laptops, and there are also the regular H-, P-, and U-series chips for a variety of more mainstream laptops.
Elon Musk becomes the first person to lose $200 billion
Elon Musk, the man who for the most part of 2022 was the richest person on the planet, now has a new tag, the first man to lose $200 billion of personal fortune, Bloomberg reported. Luckily, Musk had amassed enough in 2021 to remain the world's second-richest person when 2023 dawned.
Digital Trends
Sony’s Project Leonardo controller is only compatible with PS5
Sony’s new adaptive controller, codenamed Project Leonardo, will only be compatible with PS5 when it launches. In a statement to Digital Trends, the company confirmed that the accessibility-focused tech won’t work with PS4 or PC. Project Leonardo was announced at Sony’s CES 2023 showcase. The unique controller aims...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: HP’s Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is the most advanced Chromebook I’ve eve seen
At CES 2023, HP officially announced the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, the company’s premium new Chromebook. Among its high-end features is a world-first 8-megapixel laptop webcam, which is a jump up from the 5-megapixel webcams found on HP’s other Dragonfly notebooks. HP’s Dragonfly series has been a part of...
Nvidia officially announces the RTX 4070 Ti graphics card
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti graphics was officially revealed during a special address at CES 2023. As expected, the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti replaces the previously announced RTX 4080 12GB configuration, with the company admitting that it was confusing to have both a 12GB and 16GB version of a graphics card with the same name.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: The Lenovo Smart Paper looks like a great Kindle Scribe killer
At CES 2023 this week, Lenovo announced the new Smart Paper tablet. As the name implies, it’s an e-paper tablet that’s built to replace your notebook and pen and “smarten” them up. It goes on sale later this year. All e-ink devices aim to replicate the...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Razer’ Edge 5G is an impressive (and misguided) gaming handheld
Razer is tapping into the cloud/mobile/handheld gaming craze with the Edge 5G. It’s a unique device, packed with a powerful Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 mobile chipset for native Android gaming, as well as 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support for on-the-go cloud gaming. I had a chance to try it out at CES 2023, and it’s the best iteration of this type of device we’ve seen. But it still loses on principle.
Digital Trends
Samsung confirms ultrabright 77-inch QD-OLED panel for CES 2023. Will it be a TV?
Samsung Display has confirmed it will be showing a newly developed 77-inch variant of its QD-OLED panel technology at CES 2023. Whether Samsung Electronics will follow suit with an announcement about a 77-inch QD-OLED TV remains to be seen for now, but I expect to know more within the early days of the show. The new QD-OLED panel has been dubbed “QD-OLED 2023” and the company claims it can exceed 2,000 nits of brightness.
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s CES 2023 Legion laptops include AI ‘graphical wizardry’
Lenovo is performing its annual update to its Legion laptops and desktops at CES 2023, but this year is different. The new Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and Legion Pro 5 (along with their Intel variants) include a dedicated AI chip that Lenovo says performs “graphical wizardry.”. The chip in...
Engadget
ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...
The Verge
AMD promises RTX 3060 desktop graphics performance with new RDNA 3 laptop GPUs
AMD is bringing its RDNA 3 graphics architecture to laptops this year. The chip giant is promising RTX 3060-level desktop graphics on the latest laptops featuring its new Radeon RX 7600M XT GPUs. That’s games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla running at 100fps at 1080p, Borderlands 3 hitting 106fps, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider reaching 142fps.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU announced at CES 2023: all the details
We've just finished watching Nvidia's big presentation at CES 2023, and we're pleased to report that a new GPU is in the works from Team Green – one that won't burn a hole in your pocket (or your PC case) like the RTX 4090. Yes, the hotly-anticipated RTX 4070...
Digital Trends
Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023
Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
AMD crams 16 Zen 4 cores into gaming laptops with the Ryzen 7045 Series
Zen 4 blazing away with all 16 cores... in a laptop.
Digital Trends
The ThinkBook Twist’s twisting hinge is either pure genius or totally silly
A laptop with a twisting hinge? It’s one of those concepts for a laptop that feels brilliant from an engineering standpoint, but whether or not it makes for a good product? That’s up for debate. The laptop in question is the ThinkBook Plus Twist, a new Lenovo device...
Engadget
AMD brings RDNA 3 to laptops with Radeon 7000 GPUs
After taking a big swing at high-end desktop gaming with its RDNA 3 GPUs, AMD is bringing that technology down to laptops. At CES today, the company unveiled an array of Radeon RX 7000 mobile graphics cards. There's the Radeon RX 7600M XT and 7600M, both targeted at high fps 1080p gaming, as well as the RX 7700S and RX 7600S, which are meant for thin and light notebooks. But that's not all! There are also a few more mobile GPUs using AMD's last-gen RDNA 2 technology, which will likely end up in more affordable laptops.
